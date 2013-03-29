版本:
Holy Week

<p>French Archbishop of Paris Cardinal Andre Vingt-trois carries a cross in the gardens of the Montmartre's Sacre Coeur Basilica during the annual Good Friday "Stations of the Cross" procession in Paris March 29, 2013. Holy Week is celebrated in many Christian traditions during the week before Easter. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

French Archbishop of Paris Cardinal Andre Vingt-trois carries a cross in the gardens of the Montmartre's Sacre Coeur Basilica during the annual Good Friday "Stations of the Cross" procession in Paris March 29, 2013. Holy Week is celebrated in many Christian traditions during the week before Easter. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

<p>Vilagers take part in an Easter Passion Play re-enacting the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday at Gantang Village near Magelang, in the province of Central Java March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Dwi Oblo</p>

Vilagers take part in an Easter Passion Play re-enacting the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday at Gantang Village near Magelang, in the province of Central Java March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Dwi Oblo

<p>Polish catholic devotees re-enact the "Way of the Cross" on Good Friday as part of Holy Week celebrations at the Kalwaria Wejherowska near Gdansk, northern Poland March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel</p>

Polish catholic devotees re-enact the "Way of the Cross" on Good Friday as part of Holy Week celebrations at the Kalwaria Wejherowska near Gdansk, northern Poland March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

<p>A child holds up a cross made of bamboo during the celebration of Holy Week on Good Friday at Gantang Village near Magelang, in the province of Central Java March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Dwi Oblo</p>

A child holds up a cross made of bamboo during the celebration of Holy Week on Good Friday at Gantang Village near Magelang, in the province of Central Java March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Dwi Oblo

<p>A statue of Jesus Christ on the cross is seen on the ground before a Good Friday procession in San Antonio de Escazu, near San Jose March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate</p>

A statue of Jesus Christ on the cross is seen on the ground before a Good Friday procession in San Antonio de Escazu, near San Jose March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

<p>Catholics carry a statue of Jesus Christ as they take part in a Good Friday procession in San Antonio de Escazu, near San Jose March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate</p>

Catholics carry a statue of Jesus Christ as they take part in a Good Friday procession in San Antonio de Escazu, near San Jose March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

<p>An actor portraying Jesus Christ takes part in a "Via Crucis" (Way of the Cross) procession during Holy Week at Plateau Dokui, an area of Abidjan, Ivory Coast,March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

An actor portraying Jesus Christ takes part in a "Via Crucis" (Way of the Cross) procession during Holy Week at Plateau Dokui, an area of Abidjan, Ivory Coast,March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

<p>Members of the Nazarenos brotherhood take part in a Holy Week procession in Zipaquira, Colombia, March 29, 2013. REUTERS/John Vizcaino</p>

Members of the Nazarenos brotherhood take part in a Holy Week procession in Zipaquira, Colombia, March 29, 2013. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

<p>A member of the Nazarenos brotherhood take part in a Holy Week procession in Zipaquira March 29, 2013. REUTERS/John Vizcaino</p>

A member of the Nazarenos brotherhood take part in a Holy Week procession in Zipaquira March 29, 2013. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

<p>A street artist draws three crosses to symbolize the crucifixion of Jesus Christ in the Basque town of Balmaseda on Good Friday March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West</p>

A street artist draws three crosses to symbolize the crucifixion of Jesus Christ in the Basque town of Balmaseda on Good Friday March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West

<p>An Iraqi Christian attends mass on Good Friday during the Holy Week at the Chaldean Catholic Church in Amman, Jordan, March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed</p>

An Iraqi Christian attends mass on Good Friday during the Holy Week at the Chaldean Catholic Church in Amman, Jordan, March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

<p>Worshippers carry a cross in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre on Good Friday during Holy Week, in Jerusalem's Old City March 29, 2013. Christian worshippers retraced the route Jesus took along Via Dolorosa to his crucifixion in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

Worshippers carry a cross in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre on Good Friday during Holy Week, in Jerusalem's Old City March 29, 2013. Christian worshippers retraced the route Jesus took along Via Dolorosa to his crucifixion in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre. REUTERS/Nir Elias

<p>A faithful representing Judas participates in a procession called "The Chained" on Good Thursday in the Holy week celebration in Masatepe town, Nicaragua, March 28, 2013. According to the Nicaraguan Institute of Tourism, the chain procession is unique to the region and attracts thousands of tourists and believers every year for Holy Week. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas</p>

A faithful representing Judas participates in a procession called "The Chained" on Good Thursday in the Holy week celebration in Masatepe town, Nicaragua, March 28, 2013. According to the Nicaraguan Institute of Tourism, the chain procession is unique to the region and attracts thousands of tourists and believers every year for Holy Week. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

<p>Faithfuls dressed as Jews take part in a procession called "The Chained" on Good Thursday in the Holy week celebrations in Masatepe town March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas</p>

Faithfuls dressed as Jews take part in a procession called "The Chained" on Good Thursday in the Holy week celebrations in Masatepe town March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

<p>Eugenia de Jesus Poso, 86 years old, accompanies her grandson Heriberto Chamagua as he performs penance before the start of Holy Week celebrations in El Salvador March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez</p>

Eugenia de Jesus Poso, 86 years old, accompanies her grandson Heriberto Chamagua as he performs penance before the start of Holy Week celebrations in El Salvador March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

<p>Actor Mario Valencia, portraying Jesus Christ, performs during a baptism ceremony as part of Catholic Holy Week celebrations at the Rimac river in Lima March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil</p>

Actor Mario Valencia, portraying Jesus Christ, performs during a baptism ceremony as part of Catholic Holy Week celebrations at the Rimac river in Lima March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

<p>Spanish legionnaires sing a song as they carry a statue of the Christ of Mena outside a church during a ceremony before they take part in the Mena brotherhood procession in Malaga, southern Spain March 28, 2013. Holy Week is celebrated in many Christian traditions during the week before Easter. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

Spanish legionnaires sing a song as they carry a statue of the Christ of Mena outside a church during a ceremony before they take part in the Mena brotherhood procession in Malaga, southern Spain March 28, 2013. Holy Week is celebrated in many Christian traditions during the week before Easter. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

<p>Felix Anaye, 32, who is portraying Jesus Christ, walks as he is pulled on a chain by a man portraying a Roman soldier ahead of Good Friday in Mandaluyong city, metro Manila March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

Felix Anaye, 32, who is portraying Jesus Christ, walks as he is pulled on a chain by a man portraying a Roman soldier ahead of Good Friday in Mandaluyong city, metro Manila March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

<p>A hooded penitent with a bloodied back prays while lying on his belly in front of an image of Jesus Christ during Maundy Thursday Lenten rites in Mandaluyong city, metro Manila March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

A hooded penitent with a bloodied back prays while lying on his belly in front of an image of Jesus Christ during Maundy Thursday Lenten rites in Mandaluyong city, metro Manila March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

<p>A penitent of "San Esteban" brotherhood looks back as he walks to the church before making his penance during Holy Week in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, March 26, 2013. Hundreds of Easter processions take place around the clock in Spain during Holy Week, drawing thousands of visitors. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

A penitent of "San Esteban" brotherhood looks back as he walks to the church before making his penance during Holy Week in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, March 26, 2013. Hundreds of Easter processions take place around the clock in Spain during Holy Week, drawing thousands of visitors. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

<p>Penitents of "San Esteban" brotherhood walk to church before making their penance during Holy Week in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

Penitents of "San Esteban" brotherhood walk to church before making their penance during Holy Week in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

<p>A woman is surrounded by penitents of "San Esteban" brotherhood during Holy Week in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

A woman is surrounded by penitents of "San Esteban" brotherhood during Holy Week in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

<p>A penitent of "San Esteban" brotherhood walks during Holy Week in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

A penitent of "San Esteban" brotherhood walks during Holy Week in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

<p>Macarena, a penitent of "San Esteban" brotherhood, poses for a portrait before making her penance during Holy Week in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

Macarena, a penitent of "San Esteban" brotherhood, poses for a portrait before making her penance during Holy Week in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

<p>Penitents of "San Esteban" brotherhood embrace next to a poster for a church event which reads "Good death" during Holy Week in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

Penitents of "San Esteban" brotherhood embrace next to a poster for a church event which reads "Good death" during Holy Week in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

<p>Members of the Catholic clergy hold candles as they take part in a procession at the Washing of the Feet ceremony in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City during Holy Week March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun</p>

Members of the Catholic clergy hold candles as they take part in a procession at the Washing of the Feet ceremony in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City during Holy Week March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

<p>Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Fouad Twal washes the foot of a priest during the Catholic Washing of the Feet ceremony in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City during Holy Week March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun</p>

Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Fouad Twal washes the foot of a priest during the Catholic Washing of the Feet ceremony in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City during Holy Week March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

<p>A boy dressed up as a Roman soldier takes part in a procession during Holy Week, in Tapachula, near San Jose March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate</p>

A boy dressed up as a Roman soldier takes part in a procession during Holy Week, in Tapachula, near San Jose March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

<p>Penitents of the "El Perdon" brotherhood carry lamps as they take part in a procession during Holy Week in Almeria, southeast Spain March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Francisco Bonilla</p>

Penitents of the "El Perdon" brotherhood carry lamps as they take part in a procession during Holy Week in Almeria, southeast Spain March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Francisco Bonilla

<p>Penitents of the "El Perdon" brotherhood put incense in a censer as they take part in a procession during Holy Week in Almeria, southeast Spain March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Francisco Bonilla</p>

Penitents of the "El Perdon" brotherhood put incense in a censer as they take part in a procession during Holy Week in Almeria, southeast Spain March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Francisco Bonilla

<p>A penitent of "El Perdon" brotherhood takes part in a Holy Week procession to pay his penance, in Almeria, southeast Spain March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Francisco Bonilla</p>

A penitent of "El Perdon" brotherhood takes part in a Holy Week procession to pay his penance, in Almeria, southeast Spain March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Francisco Bonilla

<p>Penitents of the "El Perdon" brotherhood carry a statue of Christ on the cross during a Holy Week procession in Almeria, southeast Spain, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Francisco Bonilla</p>

Penitents of the "El Perdon" brotherhood carry a statue of Christ on the cross during a Holy Week procession in Almeria, southeast Spain, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Francisco Bonilla

<p>A penitent of the "El Perdon" brotherhood takes part in a procession during Holy Week in Almeria, southeast Spain March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Francisco Bonilla</p>

A penitent of the "El Perdon" brotherhood takes part in a procession during Holy Week in Almeria, southeast Spain March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Francisco Bonilla

<p>Penitents take part in the "Nuestro Padre Jesus del Gran Poder y Maria Santisima de la Esperanza Macarena" Holy Week procession in Madrid March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho</p>

Penitents take part in the "Nuestro Padre Jesus del Gran Poder y Maria Santisima de la Esperanza Macarena" Holy Week procession in Madrid March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

<p>Young penitents take part in the procession of the "Ultima Cena del Salvador" brotherhood during Holy Week in Santiago de Compostela, northern Spain March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal</p>

Young penitents take part in the procession of the "Ultima Cena del Salvador" brotherhood during Holy Week in Santiago de Compostela, northern Spain March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

<p>Penitents walk past residents as they take part in a procession for the Moriones Festival during Holy Week in Mogpog town on Marinduque island, central Philippines March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

Penitents walk past residents as they take part in a procession for the Moriones Festival during Holy Week in Mogpog town on Marinduque island, central Philippines March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

<p>A penitent in a costume made of candy wrappers takes part in a procession for the Moriones Festival during Holy Week in Mogpog town on Marinduque island, central Philippines March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

A penitent in a costume made of candy wrappers takes part in a procession for the Moriones Festival during Holy Week in Mogpog town on Marinduque island, central Philippines March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

<p>A penitent of "El Cerro" brotherhood gives a religious print to a woman during Holy Week in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

A penitent of "El Cerro" brotherhood gives a religious print to a woman during Holy Week in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

<p>Penitents of "San Esteban" brotherhood wait to enter the church before making their penance during Holy Week in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

Penitents of "San Esteban" brotherhood wait to enter the church before making their penance during Holy Week in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

<p>A man dressed up as Roman soldier takes part in the traditional Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) during Holy Week in San Antonio de Escazu, near to San Jose March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate</p>

A man dressed up as Roman soldier takes part in the traditional Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) during Holy Week in San Antonio de Escazu, near to San Jose March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

