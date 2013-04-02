版本:
Circus comes to town

<p>Cole Brothers Circus of the Stars tent city is staged with a backdrop of ocean resorts in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, March 31, 2013. Traveling circuses such as the Cole Brothers Circus of the Stars, complete with its big top tent, set up their tent city in smaller markets all along the East Coast of the United States. Their goal is to bring the circus to rural areas and away from the big cities where larger circuses stage shows in arenas. REUTERS/Randall Hill</p>

<p>Josh Dummitt (C) as Meatball the clown and Julius Carallo as Clown Chips, prepare for the Cole Brothers Circus of the Stars show in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, March 31, 2013. The Cole Brothers Circus, now in its 129th edition, travels to 100 cities in 20-25 states and stages 250 shows a year. Picture taken March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill</p>

<p>Clowns Josh Dummitt (L) and Kellan Bermudez go over a ladder routine as they prepare for a Cole Brothers Circus of the Stars show during a stop in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill</p>

<p>Josh Dummitt of Meriden, Connecticut, prepares for the Cole Brothers Circus of the Stars show as Meatball the clown from his sleeping quarters during a stop in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill</p>

<p>Clown Kellan Bermudez of Ecuador checks over a clown fire truck after a Cole Brothers Circus of the Stars show in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill</p>

<p>Cole Brothers Circus of the Stars performer German Fassio works with a dog backstage before the start of the first show in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill</p>

<p>White Bengal tigers are staged for the early show for the Cole Brothers Circus of the Stars during its stop in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill</p>

<p>Edwin Anthony, 13, of the Thunderdrome troupe, prepares for a performance on his motorcycle in the back lot during a Cole Brothers Circus of the Stars stop over in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill</p>

<p>Edwin Anthony, 13, of the Thunderdrome troupe, prepares for a performance on his motorcycle in the back lot during a Cole Brothers Circus of the Stars stop over in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill</p>

<p>With heavy winds throughout the area, a worker secures a trailer during the Cole Brothers Circus of the Stars stop in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill</p>

<p>A tent crew eats in the mess tent at Cole Brothers Circus of the Stars during its stop in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill</p>

<p>Clown make-up is applied before the start of the first show during the Cole Brothers Circus of the Stars show in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill</p>

<p>A young boy stands to get a better view of a performance during the Cole Brothers Circus of the Stars in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill</p>

<p>A vendor sells popcorn to the patrons of the Cole Brothers Circus of the Stars in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill</p>

<p>Patrons watch as the Tabares High Wire troupe performs at the Cole Brothers Circus of the Stars in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill</p>

<p>The shadows of the Tabares High Wire troupe are cast on the tent as the group performs at the Cole Brothers Circus of the Stars in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill</p>

<p>Animal handler Danny McRoberts scoops up after the elephants during a Cole Brother Circus of the Stars show in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill</p>

<p>Aerial Divas Petya (L) and Xan wait backstage before their performance during the Cole Brothers Circus of the Stars show in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill</p>

<p>The Fassio Family with their troupe of performing dogs get ready to enter the big top for the Cole Brothers Circus of the Stars stop over in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill</p>

<p>The Tabares High Wire troupe exit the big top after the group performed at the Cole Brothers Circus of the Stars in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill</p>

<p>Ringmaster Chris Connors starts the second show of the evening with a blow of his whistle during the Cole Brothers Circus of the Stars stop in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill</p>

<p>Cole Brothers Circus of the Stars performer German Fassio balances during the second show in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill</p>

<p>After a sudden rain storm, workers and performers clear water around the big top, after a performance of the Cole Brothers Circus of the Stars in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill</p>

