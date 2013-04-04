版本:
Pistol-packing judge

<p>Jaime "Jimmy" Santiago, a lower court judge in Manila, works inside his room before hearing a case at the Regional Trial Court in Manila March 5, 2013. Santiago, a former police officer who headed the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit, favors arming Filipino judges to protect themselves from disgruntled litigants and criminal syndicates whose members were sent to jail. There have been recent cases of deadly courtroom shootings in the Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

<p>Jaime "Jimmy" Santiago, a lower court judge in Manila, puts on his robe before attending the hearing of a case at his sala at the Regional Trial Court branch 3 at city hall in Manila March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

<p>Jaime "Jimmy" Santiago, a lower court judge in Manila, checks his service pistol before attending the hearing of a case at his sala (office) at the Regional Trial Court branch 3 at city hall in Manila March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

<p>Jaime "Jimmy" Santiago, a lower court judge in Manila, keeps his drawer open containing his service pistol while hearing a case at his sala at the Regional Trial Court branch 3 at city hall in Manila March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

<p>Jaime "Jimmy" Santiago, a lower court judge in Manila, takes notes before their shooting practice with fellow court judges at a police firing range in Manila March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

<p>Jaime "Jimmy" Santiago (R) with fellow lower court judges Emilio Legazpi III (C) and judge Jose Lorenzo Dela Rosa, prepares for their target shooting inside a police firing range in Manila March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

<p>Jaime "Jimmy" Santiago, a lower court judge in Manila, watches his fellow court judges during their shooting practice at a police firing range in Manila March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

<p>Jaime "Jimmy" Santiago (L), a lower court judge in Manila, loads bullets before a shooting practice with fellow court judges at a police firing range in Manila March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

<p>Jaime "Jimmy" Santiago, a lower court judge in Manila, keeps his service pistol beside him while he onboard on his vehicle after a shooting practice wit his fellow court judges at a police firing range in Manila March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

<p>Jaime "Jimmy" Santiago (R), a lower court judge in Manila, with his fellow court judges and their security officer shows his service pistol before their shooting practice at a police firing range in Manila March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

<p>Jaime "Jimmy" Santiago, a lower court judge in Manila, shows his tactics during shooting practice with fellow court judges at a police firing range in Manila March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

<p>Jaime 'Jimmy' Santiago, a lower court judge in Manila, fires his service pistol during shooting practice with fellow court judges at a police firing range in Manila March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

<p>Jaime "Jimmy" Santiago (L), a lower court judge in Manila, with his fellow court judges checks their target cardboard during their shooting practice at a police firing range in Manila March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

<p>Jaime 'Jimmy' Santiago (L) with his fellow court Judge Emilio Legazpi III fire service pistols during shooting practice with fellow court Judges at a police firing range in Manila March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

