Tiny dancers
Young ballet dancers (L - R)Chloe Rotonda, Natacha Ross and Isabella Riordan inspect their ballet shoes whimore
Young ballet dancers (L - R)Chloe Rotonda, Natacha Ross and Isabella Riordan inspect their ballet shoes while waiting for their turn during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Young ballet dancers climb a staircase to take part in auditions for six-year-olds at the School of Americamore
Young ballet dancers climb a staircase to take part in auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Young ballet dancer Shaun English is evaluated by School of American Ballet co-chairman of faculty Kay Mazzmore
Young ballet dancer Shaun English is evaluated by School of American Ballet co-chairman of faculty Kay Mazzo (L) and faculty member Katrina Killian during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Young ballet dancers (L-R) Alexa Nanes, Yumi Park, Giselle Redmond, Chloe Tomanow, Ella Silver-Lewis, and Rmore
Young ballet dancers (L-R) Alexa Nanes, Yumi Park, Giselle Redmond, Chloe Tomanow, Ella Silver-Lewis, and Robin Slattery wait for their turns during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The mother of young ballet dancer Kyra Neamonitakis wipes a tear from her eyes before sending her into audimore
The mother of young ballet dancer Kyra Neamonitakis wipes a tear from her eyes before sending her into auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Young ballet dancer Jesse Peterson is evaluated by School of American Ballet co-chairman of faculty Kay Mazmore
Young ballet dancer Jesse Peterson is evaluated by School of American Ballet co-chairman of faculty Kay Mazzo (L) and faculty member Katrina Killian during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Young ballet dancers (L-R) Amanda Franklin, Adelaide Feldman, Shaun English, Uma Couchman, and Amelia Chin more
Young ballet dancers (L-R) Amanda Franklin, Adelaide Feldman, Shaun English, Uma Couchman, and Amelia Chin play after attending auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Young ballet dancer Robin Slattery leaps in the air during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of Amemore
Young ballet dancer Robin Slattery leaps in the air during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Young ballet dancers (L-R) Amanda Franklin, Adelaide Feldman, and Shaun English anxiously wait for their tumore
Young ballet dancers (L-R) Amanda Franklin, Adelaide Feldman, and Shaun English anxiously wait for their turns during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Young ballet dancer Adelaide Feldman is evaluated by School of American Ballet co-chairman of faculty Kay Mmore
Young ballet dancer Adelaide Feldman is evaluated by School of American Ballet co-chairman of faculty Kay Mazzo (R) and faculty member Katrina Killian during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Young ballet dancer Addison DeRose is evaluated by School of American Ballet co-chairman of faculty Kay Mazmore
Young ballet dancer Addison DeRose is evaluated by School of American Ballet co-chairman of faculty Kay Mazzo during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Young ballet dancers (L - R) Aims Smit, Robin Slattery, Ella Silver-Lewis, and Chloe Romanov wait for theirmore
Young ballet dancers (L - R) Aims Smit, Robin Slattery, Ella Silver-Lewis, and Chloe Romanov wait for their turns during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Young ballet dancer Amanda Franklin anxiously awaits her turn during auditions for six-year-olds at the Schmore
Young ballet dancer Amanda Franklin anxiously awaits her turn during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Young ballet dancers (L-R) Henry Lepri, Tiago Kiel, and Griffin Horton watch another child during auditionsmore
Young ballet dancers (L-R) Henry Lepri, Tiago Kiel, and Griffin Horton watch another child during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Young ballet dancer Kyra Neamonitakis (R) points to Isabella Riordan while waiting her turn during auditionmore
Young ballet dancer Kyra Neamonitakis (R) points to Isabella Riordan while waiting her turn during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Young ballet dancer Chloe Rotonda dances across the floor during auditions for six-year-olds at the School more
Young ballet dancer Chloe Rotonda dances across the floor during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Young ballet dancer Kate Buckhurst is evaluated by School of American Ballet co-chairman of faculty Kay Mazmore
Young ballet dancer Kate Buckhurst is evaluated by School of American Ballet co-chairman of faculty Kay Mazzo (L) and faculty member Katrina Killian (R) during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Young ballet dancers (L-R) Robin Slattery, Ella Silver-Lewis, Chloe Tomanow, Giselle Redmond and Yumi Park more
Young ballet dancers (L-R) Robin Slattery, Ella Silver-Lewis, Chloe Tomanow, Giselle Redmond and Yumi Park wait for their turns during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
