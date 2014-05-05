版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 5月 6日 星期二 05:10 BJT

Storming the field

<p>A fan is apprehended by a steward after running onto the pitch during the English Premier League match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace in London, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

A fan is apprehended by a steward after running onto the pitch during the English Premier League match betwmore

2014年 5月 6日 星期二

A fan is apprehended by a steward after running onto the pitch during the English Premier League match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace in London, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
1 / 26
<p>A security personnel tackles a man who ran onto the field in his underwear as he tries to steal second base during the fifth inning of a MLB American League baseball game between the Texas Rangers and Tampa Bay Rays in St. Petersburg, Florida, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Nesius</p>

A security personnel tackles a man who ran onto the field in his underwear as he tries to steal second basemore

2014年 5月 6日 星期二

A security personnel tackles a man who ran onto the field in his underwear as he tries to steal second base during the fifth inning of a MLB American League baseball game between the Texas Rangers and Tampa Bay Rays in St. Petersburg, Florida, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Close
2 / 26
<p>Safeco Field security officials tackle a field runner during the seventh inning stretch as the Seattle Mariners played the Houston Astros in Seattle, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante</p>

Safeco Field security officials tackle a field runner during the seventh inning stretch as the Seattle Marimore

2014年 5月 6日 星期二

Safeco Field security officials tackle a field runner during the seventh inning stretch as the Seattle Mariners played the Houston Astros in Seattle, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante

Close
3 / 26
<p>Toronto Blue Jays' security guards reach for a fan that ran onto the playing field, slid into second base, and then tried to escape by climbing the outfield wall in the eighth inning of their game against the Boston Red Sox in Toronto, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill</p>

Toronto Blue Jays' security guards reach for a fan that ran onto the playing field, slid into second base, more

2014年 5月 6日 星期二

Toronto Blue Jays' security guards reach for a fan that ran onto the playing field, slid into second base, and then tried to escape by climbing the outfield wall in the eighth inning of their game against the Boston Red Sox in Toronto, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Close
4 / 26
<p>Maria Sharapova watches a streaker who interrupted her quarter-final match with Russia's Elena Dementieva at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, July 4, 2006. REUTERS/File</p>

Maria Sharapova watches a streaker who interrupted her quarter-final match with Russia's Elena Dementieva amore

2014年 5月 6日 星期二

Maria Sharapova watches a streaker who interrupted her quarter-final match with Russia's Elena Dementieva at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, July 4, 2006. REUTERS/File

Close
5 / 26
<p>A Turkish soccer fan runs on the pitch during a friendly match against Austria in Vienna, November 19, 2008. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler</p>

A Turkish soccer fan runs on the pitch during a friendly match against Austria in Vienna, November 19, 2008more

2014年 5月 6日 星期二

A Turkish soccer fan runs on the pitch during a friendly match against Austria in Vienna, November 19, 2008. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Close
6 / 26
<p>A baseball fan runs on the field past New York Yankees second baseman Robinson Cano before being tackled by security and Detroit Police during the ninth inning in Detroit, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook</p>

A baseball fan runs on the field past New York Yankees second baseman Robinson Cano before being tackled bymore

2014年 5月 6日 星期二

A baseball fan runs on the field past New York Yankees second baseman Robinson Cano before being tackled by security and Detroit Police during the ninth inning in Detroit, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Close
7 / 26
<p> A streaker uses his phone as he is tackled by a police during the rugby tour match between the British and Irish Lions and Manawatu in Palmerston North, June 28, 2005. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

A streaker uses his phone as he is tackled by a police during the rugby tour match between the British andmore

2014年 5月 6日 星期二

A streaker uses his phone as he is tackled by a police during the rugby tour match between the British and Irish Lions and Manawatu in Palmerston North, June 28, 2005. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
8 / 26
<p>Fans wearing "Legalize Arizona" shirts run away from security during the fifth inning as the Washington Nationals played the Arizona Diamondbacks in Washington, August 15, 2010. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

Fans wearing "Legalize Arizona" shirts run away from security during the fifth inning as the Washington Natmore

2014年 5月 6日 星期二

Fans wearing "Legalize Arizona" shirts run away from security during the fifth inning as the Washington Nationals played the Arizona Diamondbacks in Washington, August 15, 2010. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
9 / 26
<p>Security try to stop a supporter running on the field after the Champions League soccer match of Real Madrid against Zenit Saint Petersburg at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, December 10, 2008. REUTERS/Andrea Comas</p>

Security try to stop a supporter running on the field after the Champions League soccer match of Real Madrimore

2014年 5月 6日 星期二

Security try to stop a supporter running on the field after the Champions League soccer match of Real Madrid against Zenit Saint Petersburg at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, December 10, 2008. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

Close
10 / 26
<p>A streaker runs across the field during the centenary rugby league test match between Australia and New Zealand in Sydney, May 9, 2008. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz</p>

A streaker runs across the field during the centenary rugby league test match between Australia and New Zeamore

2014年 5月 6日 星期二

A streaker runs across the field during the centenary rugby league test match between Australia and New Zealand in Sydney, May 9, 2008. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Close
11 / 26
<p>A fan wearing a "Legalize Arizona" shirt runs away from security during the fifth inning as the Washington Nationals played the Arizona Diamondbacks in Washington, August 15, 2010. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

A fan wearing a "Legalize Arizona" shirt runs away from security during the fifth inning as the Washington more

2014年 5月 6日 星期二

A fan wearing a "Legalize Arizona" shirt runs away from security during the fifth inning as the Washington Nationals played the Arizona Diamondbacks in Washington, August 15, 2010. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
12 / 26
<p>Hamilton Tiger-Cats Justin Hickman trips a fan who ran onto the field during the first half of their Canadian Football League game at Moncton Stadium in New Brunswick, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Darrow</p>

Hamilton Tiger-Cats Justin Hickman trips a fan who ran onto the field during the first half of their Canadimore

2014年 5月 6日 星期二

Hamilton Tiger-Cats Justin Hickman trips a fan who ran onto the field during the first half of their Canadian Football League game at Moncton Stadium in New Brunswick, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Darrow

Close
13 / 26
<p>A fan slides on the wet field after running on onto it during a weather delay before a NCAA Big 12 Conference football game between the University of Oklahoma and Texas Tech in Norman, Oklahoma, October 22, 2011. REUTERS/Brandon Wade</p>

A fan slides on the wet field after running on onto it during a weather delay before a NCAA Big 12 Conferenmore

2014年 5月 6日 星期二

A fan slides on the wet field after running on onto it during a weather delay before a NCAA Big 12 Conference football game between the University of Oklahoma and Texas Tech in Norman, Oklahoma, October 22, 2011. REUTERS/Brandon Wade

Close
14 / 26
<p>A steward fails to catch a fan running on the pitch during the English League Cup soccer match between Arsenal and Coventry City at the Emirates Stadium in London, September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

A steward fails to catch a fan running on the pitch during the English League Cup soccer match between Arsemore

2014年 5月 6日 星期二

A steward fails to catch a fan running on the pitch during the English League Cup soccer match between Arsenal and Coventry City at the Emirates Stadium in London, September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
15 / 26
<p>A fan is restrained near second base after running onto the field while the New York Mets played the Philadelphia Phillies in Philadelphia, April 5, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer</p>

A fan is restrained near second base after running onto the field while the New York Mets played the Philadmore

2014年 5月 6日 星期二

A fan is restrained near second base after running onto the field while the New York Mets played the Philadelphia Phillies in Philadelphia, April 5, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer

Close
16 / 26
<p>A streaker runs onto the field during the seventh inning as the St. Louis Cardinals played the Philadelphia Phillies in St. Louis, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Sarah Conard</p>

A streaker runs onto the field during the seventh inning as the St. Louis Cardinals played the Philadelphiamore

2014年 5月 6日 星期二

A streaker runs onto the field during the seventh inning as the St. Louis Cardinals played the Philadelphia Phillies in St. Louis, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Sarah Conard

Close
17 / 26
<p>A pitch invader is tackled by security staff during the Euro 2008 semi-final soccer match between Germany and Turkey at St Jakob Park stadium in Basel, June 25, 2008. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich</p>

A pitch invader is tackled by security staff during the Euro 2008 semi-final soccer match between Germany amore

2014年 5月 6日 星期二

A pitch invader is tackled by security staff during the Euro 2008 semi-final soccer match between Germany and Turkey at St Jakob Park stadium in Basel, June 25, 2008. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Close
18 / 26
<p>A fan runs across the field during the 2009 Indian Premier League T20 cricket tournament between the Kings Punjab and the Mumbai Indians in Centurion, South Africa, May 12, 2009. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

A fan runs across the field during the 2009 Indian Premier League T20 cricket tournament between the Kings more

2014年 5月 6日 星期二

A fan runs across the field during the 2009 Indian Premier League T20 cricket tournament between the Kings Punjab and the Mumbai Indians in Centurion, South Africa, May 12, 2009. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Close
19 / 26
<p>A streaker is detained by a security guard during the centenary rugby league test match between Australia and New Zealand in Sydney, May 9, 2008. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz</p>

A streaker is detained by a security guard during the centenary rugby league test match between Australia amore

2014年 5月 6日 星期二

A streaker is detained by a security guard during the centenary rugby league test match between Australia and New Zealand in Sydney, May 9, 2008. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Close
20 / 26
<p>Boston Red Sox third baseman Kevin Youkilis watches as police and security arrest a fan that ran onto the field during the third inning of their game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

Boston Red Sox third baseman Kevin Youkilis watches as police and security arrest a fan that ran onto the fmore

2014年 5月 6日 星期二

Boston Red Sox third baseman Kevin Youkilis watches as police and security arrest a fan that ran onto the field during the third inning of their game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Close
21 / 26
<p>A streaker dives over the net during the men's singles final [between Argentina's David Nalbandian and Australia's Lleyton Hewitt] at the Wimbledon tennis championships, July 7, 2002. REUTERS/File</p>

A streaker dives over the net during the men's singles final [between Argentina's David Nalbandian and Austmore

2014年 5月 6日 星期二

A streaker dives over the net during the men's singles final [between Argentina's David Nalbandian and Australia's Lleyton Hewitt] at the Wimbledon tennis championships, July 7, 2002. REUTERS/File

Close
22 / 26
<p>A Galatasaray fan runs onto the pitch to celebrate the team's win over Maccabi Netanya in their UEFA Europa League qualifying soccer match in Tel Aviv, July 30, 2009. REUTERS/Gil Cohen Magen</p>

A Galatasaray fan runs onto the pitch to celebrate the team's win over Maccabi Netanya in their UEFA Europamore

2014年 5月 6日 星期二

A Galatasaray fan runs onto the pitch to celebrate the team's win over Maccabi Netanya in their UEFA Europa League qualifying soccer match in Tel Aviv, July 30, 2009. REUTERS/Gil Cohen Magen

Close
23 / 26
<p>Manchester United and Inter Milan players watch as a steward tackles a streaker during their friendly soccer match at Old Trafford in Manchester, northern England, August 1, 2007. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Manchester United and Inter Milan players watch as a steward tackles a streaker during their friendly soccemore

2014年 5月 6日 星期二

Manchester United and Inter Milan players watch as a steward tackles a streaker during their friendly soccer match at Old Trafford in Manchester, northern England, August 1, 2007. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
24 / 26
<p>A French rugby fan identified as farm worker Gregory Chapoul runs on the field during the international test match between France and New Zealand, in Dunedin, New Zealand, June 13, 2009. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps</p>

A French rugby fan identified as farm worker Gregory Chapoul runs on the field during the international tesmore

2014年 5月 6日 星期二

A French rugby fan identified as farm worker Gregory Chapoul runs on the field during the international test match between France and New Zealand, in Dunedin, New Zealand, June 13, 2009. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

Close
25 / 26
<p>A streaker makes his way across the field during the opening ceremony for Gay Games VII in Chicago, July 15, 2006. REUTERS/John Gress</p>

A streaker makes his way across the field during the opening ceremony for Gay Games VII in Chicago, July 15more

2014年 5月 6日 星期二

A streaker makes his way across the field during the opening ceremony for Gay Games VII in Chicago, July 15, 2006. REUTERS/John Gress

Close
26 / 26
重播
下一图片集
Full metal combat

Full metal combat

下一个

Full metal combat

Full metal combat

Fighters from around the world suit up in full armor to fight in the Medieval Combat World Championship.

2014年 5月 6日
Oscar Pistorius on trial

Oscar Pistorius on trial

The South African Olympic and Paralympic track star returns to court for the resumption of his murder trial.

2014年 5月 5日
The surface of Mars

The surface of Mars

The continuing search for signs of life on the Red Planet.

2014年 5月 3日
China's hunger for sea cucumbers

China's hunger for sea cucumbers

Sierra Leone's Banana Islanders have no use for sea cucumbers, but in China they are prized for their medicinal properties and as a natural aphrodisiac.

2014年 5月 2日

精选图集

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐