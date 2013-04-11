The border
The moon rises along the primary fence between Mexico and the United States near San Diego, California, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Agents patrol along the international border between Mexico and the United States near San Diego, California, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Border Patrol agent Manny Villalobos looks out during his patrol along the international border between Mexico and the United States near San Diego, California, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Border Patrol agent Manny Villalobos (C) patrols with other agents along the international border between Mexico and the United States near San Diego, California, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Border Patrol agents patrol east of the Pacific Ocean along the international border between Mexico and the United States near San Diego, California, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Border Patrol agents patrol next to the secondary fence along the international border between Mexico and the United States near San Diego, California, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Border Protection agents Jarrod Yackel, Manny Villalobos, and David Faatoalia sit on their ATVs atop a hill overlooking Tijuana, Mexico as the moon rises on their night patrol along the international border between Mexico and the United States, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Border Patrol agent David Faatoalia looks out over Tijuana, Mexico as he patrols at dusk along the international border between Mexico and the United States near San Diego, California, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Border Patrol agent Manny Villalobos takes his patrol ATV off road and through the air near the Mexico-U.S. border while on patrol south of San Diego, California, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Border Patrol agents patrol on ATVs at dusk along the international border between Mexico and the United States near San Diego, California, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Border Patrol agents sit on their ATVs atop a hill overlooking Tijuana, Mexico during a night patrol along the international border between Mexico and the United States, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Border Patrol agents ride their ATVs on patrol along the international border between Mexico and the United States near San Diego, California, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A patch is shown on the uniform of a Border Patrol agent near the international border between Mexico and the United States south of San Diego, California, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Border Patrol agents ride their ATVs up a hillside next to Tijuana, Mexico as they patrol along the international border between Mexico and the United States near San Diego, California, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Border Patrol agent David Faatoalia looks out over the lights of Imperial Beach during his night patrol along the international border between Mexico and the United States near San Diego, California, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Border Patrol agents patrol after dusk along the international border between Mexico and the United States near San Diego, California, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
The moon rises above a Border Patrol agent as he patrols along the international border between Mexico and the United States near San Diego, California, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A Border Patrol agent patrols on his ATV along the primary fence on the international border between Mexico and the United States near San Diego, California, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
U.S. Border Patrol agents patrol at night while riding ATVs along the international border between Mexico and the United States near San Diego, California, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
U.S. Border Patrol agents patrol on their ATVs at night along the international border between Mexico and the United States near San Diego, California, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
