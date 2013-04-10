Kids day at Augusta
Zach Johnson helps one of his children putt during the annual Masters Par 3 Contest at the Augusta Nationalmore
Zach Johnson helps one of his children putt during the annual Masters Par 3 Contest at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Matt Kuchar of the U.S. walks off the first tee with his family during the annual Masters Par 3 Contest at more
Matt Kuchar of the U.S. walks off the first tee with his family during the annual Masters Par 3 Contest at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Cameron Kuchar, son of Matt Kuchar carries his father's bag onto the first hole during the annual Masters Pmore
Cameron Kuchar, son of Matt Kuchar carries his father's bag onto the first hole during the annual Masters Par 3 Contest at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Zach Johnson holds his daughter Abby Jane on the ninth hole during the annual Masters Par 3 Contest at the more
Zach Johnson holds his daughter Abby Jane on the ninth hole during the annual Masters Par 3 Contest at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Zach Johnson walks with one of his children during the annual Masters Par 3 Contest at the Augusta Nationalmore
Zach Johnson walks with one of his children during the annual Masters Par 3 Contest at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Britain's Luke Donald reacts after his daughter Ellie holed a putt on the 9th green during the annual Mastemore
Britain's Luke Donald reacts after his daughter Ellie holed a putt on the 9th green during the annual Masters Par 3 Contest at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Bubba Watson raises his son Caleb into the air as his wife Angie looks on on the ninth hole during the annumore
Bubba Watson raises his son Caleb into the air as his wife Angie looks on on the ninth hole during the annual Masters Par 3 Contest at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Bubba Watson carries his son Caleb on the 9th hole during the annual Masters Par 3 Contest at the Augusta Nmore
Bubba Watson carries his son Caleb on the 9th hole during the annual Masters Par 3 Contest at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Bubba Watson and his wife Angie applaud their son Caleb after he put the ball into the cup on the 9th hole more
Bubba Watson and his wife Angie applaud their son Caleb after he put the ball into the cup on the 9th hole during the annual Masters Par 3 Contest at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Angie Watson, wife of Bubba Watson carries their son Caleb on the 9th hole during the annual Masters Par 3 more
Angie Watson, wife of Bubba Watson carries their son Caleb on the 9th hole during the annual Masters Par 3 Contest at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Britain's Luke Donald stands with his daughter Ellie on the first hole of the annual Par 3 contest ahead ofmore
Britain's Luke Donald stands with his daughter Ellie on the first hole of the annual Par 3 contest ahead of the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Brandt Snedeker stands with his daughter Lily on the first hole of the annual Par 3 contest ahead of the 20more
Brandt Snedeker stands with his daughter Lily on the first hole of the annual Par 3 contest ahead of the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
下一个
Blue Angels
The U.S. Navy's renowned flight demonstration squadron has cancelled its flying season due to federal spending cuts
Tiny dancers
Young ballet dancers audition to get into the School of American Ballet at Lincoln Center in New York.
The hunting games
Photographer Michaela Rehle follows Ramona Pohl-Uebel, her father and one hundred other hunters as they take part in a driven hunt event at one of Germany's...
Plight of the Roma
A look at Roma life around the world.
精选图集
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.
Oddly around the world
Odd and unusual images from around the world this week.
Celebrating Star Wars Day
Fans around the world celebrate Star Wars day on May the 4th.
Macron vs Le Pen
France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.
Crossing the Tigris in Mosul
Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.
Prince Philip to step down from royal duties
Prince Philip, the 95-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, will retire from carrying out royal engagements later this year, Buckingham Palace announced.
On the UK campaign trail
On the campaign trail with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn.