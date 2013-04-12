India's tenuous housing
An elevated view shows illegal buildings (painted white) in the Bholenath Nagar area in Thane district on tmore
An elevated view shows illegal buildings (painted white) in the Bholenath Nagar area in Thane district on the outskirts of Mumbai April 10, 2013. A shortage of affordable housing in Indian cities has led to rampant illegal construction by developers using cheap materials and shoddy methods in order to offer low-cost homes to low-paid workers, paying bribes to officials to turn a blind eye. Despite several promises by the government to build affordable homes for India's poor in densely populated cities, the country's urban housing shortage is estimated at nearly 19 million households. That lack of affordable housing is especially acute in Mumbai, India's financial capital and home to some of the world's costliest real estate, where an estimated six out of every 10 people live in slums. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Aslamkhan Bikankha, 28, (C) walks up the staircase in an illegal building in which he lives in Thane distrimore
Aslamkhan Bikankha, 28, (C) walks up the staircase in an illegal building in which he lives in Thane district on the outskirts of Mumbai April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Afreen (R), 12, sits as her niece Anam, 2, sleeps on a mattress on the floor of their flat in an illegal bumore
Afreen (R), 12, sits as her niece Anam, 2, sleeps on a mattress on the floor of their flat in an illegal building in which he lives in Thane district on the outskirts of Mumbai April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
An illegal building which was demolished in the "Lucky Compound", where a building collapsed last week, is more
An illegal building which was demolished in the "Lucky Compound", where a building collapsed last week, is pictured in Thane district on the outskirts of Mumbai April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Sania, 25, sits underneath a line of clothes hung up to dry in the living room of their flat in an illegal more
Sania, 25, sits underneath a line of clothes hung up to dry in the living room of their flat in an illegal building located next to the site of a building which collapsed last week, in Thane district on the outskirts of Mumbai April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A woman tends to a baby sleeping in a hanging cot in the living room of a flat in an illegal building locatmore
A woman tends to a baby sleeping in a hanging cot in the living room of a flat in an illegal building located next to the site of a building which collapsed last week in Thane district on the outskirts of Mumbai April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
People walk past an illegal building which was demolished in the "Lucky Compound", where a building collapsmore
People walk past an illegal building which was demolished in the "Lucky Compound", where a building collapsed last week, in Thane district on the outskirts of Mumbai April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Two children stand in the hallway of a flat in an illegal building located next to site of a building whichmore
Two children stand in the hallway of a flat in an illegal building located next to site of a building which collapsed last week in Thane district on the outskirts of Mumbai April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Rescue workers watch as rubble is shifted by earthmoving equipment at the site of the collapse of a residenmore
Rescue workers watch as rubble is shifted by earthmoving equipment at the site of the collapse of a residential building in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Rescue workers use a stretcher to carry the body of a victim across the rubble after the collapse of a resimore
Rescue workers use a stretcher to carry the body of a victim across the rubble after the collapse of a residential building in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A girl who was injured during the collapse of a residential building, lies on a hospital bed in Thane distrmore
A girl who was injured during the collapse of a residential building, lies on a hospital bed in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A rescue worker takes a break on the rubble of a collapsed residential building during a search for survivomore
A rescue worker takes a break on the rubble of a collapsed residential building during a search for survivors in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Sandhya, a four-year-old girl who was injured during the collapse of a residential building, rests with a smore
Sandhya, a four-year-old girl who was injured during the collapse of a residential building, rests with a social worker on a hospital bed in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rescue workers search through the rubble of a collapsed residential building for survivors in Thane districmore
Rescue workers search through the rubble of a collapsed residential building for survivors in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A rescue worker carries the body of a child who was recovered from the rubble a day after the collapse of amore
A rescue worker carries the body of a child who was recovered from the rubble a day after the collapse of a residential building in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in Thane, on the outskimore
Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in Thane, on the outskirts of Mumbai April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
下一个
Urban wild
When wildlife ventures into the city.
The border
Photographer Mike Blake travels with Border Patrol agents during their night patrol along the border between Mexico and the U.S.
Kids day at Augusta
The children of golfers who will be competing at the Masters golf tournament in Augusta, Georgia take to the greens.
Blue Angels
The U.S. Navy's renowned flight demonstration squadron has cancelled its flying season due to federal spending cuts
精选图集
Ivanka Trump on the world stage
The daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump attends the W20 Summit and visits the Holocaust Memorial during a trip to Berlin, Germany.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Venezuela's masks of protest
Protesters demonstrating against Venezuela's government gear up for violent clashes with police.
Elton John in the spotlight
Elton John spent two nights in intensive care with a potentially deadly bacterial infection and has canceled all his concerts for the rest of April and May.
USS Carl Vinson on patrol
The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group heads for Korean waters as North Korea warns it is ready to sink the aircraft carrier to demonstrate its military might.
Crabs invade Cuba's Bay of Pigs
Each year, after the first spring rains, millions of red, yellow and black landcrabs march for days from the surrounding forests to the bay on Cuba's southern coast to spawn in the sea.
Streets of Venezuela
Inside the near-daily demonstrations by both opponents and supporters of President Maduro.
First lady Melania Trump
A look at Melania Trump's first weeks as first lady, as she celebrates her 47th birthday.
Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped
The aftermath in Afghanistan's Achin district, where a MOAB, or "mother of all bombs" struck an Islamic State position.