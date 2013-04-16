版本:
Israel from above

<p>The central city of Netanya on the Mediterranean coast is seen during a flight as part of an aerial show for Israel's Independence Day, marking the 65th anniversary of the creation of the state, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

The central city of Netanya on the Mediterranean coast is seen during a flight as part of an aerial show for Israel's Independence Day, marking the 65th anniversary of the creation of the state, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias

<p>An Israel Air Force C-130 Hercules plane flies over the northern Israeli village of Tirat Ha'Carmel, as part of an aerial show for Israel's Independence Day, marking the 65th anniversary of the creation of the state, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

An Israel Air Force C-130 Hercules plane flies over the northern Israeli village of Tirat Ha'Carmel, as part of an aerial show for Israel's Independence Day, marking the 65th anniversary of the creation of the state, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias

<p>An Israeli Air Force C-130 Hercules plane flies over a village in southern Israel as part of an aerial show for Israel's Independence Day, marking the 65th anniversary of the creation of the state, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

An Israeli Air Force C-130 Hercules plane flies over a village in southern Israel as part of an aerial show for Israel's Independence Day, marking the 65th anniversary of the creation of the state, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias

<p>People watch an aerial show by the Israeli Air Force as part of celebrations for Israel's Independence Day, marking the 65th anniversary of the creation of the state, at Tel Aviv port April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

People watch an aerial show by the Israeli Air Force as part of celebrations for Israel's Independence Day, marking the 65th anniversary of the creation of the state, at Tel Aviv port April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias

<p>Salt formations are seen in this aerial view of the Dead Sea December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Salt formations are seen in this aerial view of the Dead Sea December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>Sink holes filled with water are seen in this aerial view of the Dead Sea December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Sink holes filled with water are seen in this aerial view of the Dead Sea December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>Salt formations are seen in this aerial view of the Dead Sea December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Salt formations are seen in this aerial view of the Dead Sea December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>A man-made channel is seen in this aerial view along the shores of the Dead Sea December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

A man-made channel is seen in this aerial view along the shores of the Dead Sea December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>A section of a public beach is seen in this aerial view of the Dead Sea December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

A section of a public beach is seen in this aerial view of the Dead Sea December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>Boats are seen docked in Herzliya, from an Israeli Air Force plane during an aerial show as part of celebrations for Israel's Independence Day, marking the 65th anniversary of the creation of the state, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

Boats are seen docked in Herzliya, from an Israeli Air Force plane during an aerial show as part of celebrations for Israel's Independence Day, marking the 65th anniversary of the creation of the state, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias

<p>An aerial view shows Israelis holding hands as a part of human chain on the road to Jerusalem near Latrun July 25, 2004. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

An aerial view shows Israelis holding hands as a part of human chain on the road to Jerusalem near Latrun July 25, 2004. REUTERS/Nir Elias

<p>An aerial view shows a concrete wall, part of Israel's controversial security barrier, which separates the West Bank from Israel, in east Jerusalem July 9, 2004. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

An aerial view shows a concrete wall, part of Israel's controversial security barrier, which separates the West Bank from Israel, in east Jerusalem July 9, 2004. REUTERS/Nir Elias

<p>An aerial view of the old city of Jerusalem with the Dome of the Rock compound in the middle October 10, 2006. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte</p>

An aerial view of the old city of Jerusalem with the Dome of the Rock compound in the middle October 10, 2006. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte

<p>Vehicles are almost submerged as deep water causes havoc in Holon near Tel Aviv January 21, 2003. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Vehicles are almost submerged as deep water causes havoc in Holon near Tel Aviv January 21, 2003. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>An aerial view shows a large demonstration in Ha'medina Square calling for lower living costs and social justice in Tel Aviv September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

An aerial view shows a large demonstration in Ha'medina Square calling for lower living costs and social justice in Tel Aviv September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

