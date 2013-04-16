Israel from above
The central city of Netanya on the Mediterranean coast is seen during a flight as part of an aerial show fomore
The central city of Netanya on the Mediterranean coast is seen during a flight as part of an aerial show for Israel's Independence Day, marking the 65th anniversary of the creation of the state, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
An Israel Air Force C-130 Hercules plane flies over the northern Israeli village of Tirat Ha'Carmel, as parmore
An Israel Air Force C-130 Hercules plane flies over the northern Israeli village of Tirat Ha'Carmel, as part of an aerial show for Israel's Independence Day, marking the 65th anniversary of the creation of the state, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
An Israeli Air Force C-130 Hercules plane flies over a village in southern Israel as part of an aerial showmore
An Israeli Air Force C-130 Hercules plane flies over a village in southern Israel as part of an aerial show for Israel's Independence Day, marking the 65th anniversary of the creation of the state, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
People watch an aerial show by the Israeli Air Force as part of celebrations for Israel's Independence Day,more
People watch an aerial show by the Israeli Air Force as part of celebrations for Israel's Independence Day, marking the 65th anniversary of the creation of the state, at Tel Aviv port April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Salt formations are seen in this aerial view of the Dead Sea December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Salt formations are seen in this aerial view of the Dead Sea December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Sink holes filled with water are seen in this aerial view of the Dead Sea December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratmore
Sink holes filled with water are seen in this aerial view of the Dead Sea December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Salt formations are seen in this aerial view of the Dead Sea December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Salt formations are seen in this aerial view of the Dead Sea December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A man-made channel is seen in this aerial view along the shores of the Dead Sea December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Bmore
A man-made channel is seen in this aerial view along the shores of the Dead Sea December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A section of a public beach is seen in this aerial view of the Dead Sea December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratnemore
A section of a public beach is seen in this aerial view of the Dead Sea December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Boats are seen docked in Herzliya, from an Israeli Air Force plane during an aerial show as part of celebramore
Boats are seen docked in Herzliya, from an Israeli Air Force plane during an aerial show as part of celebrations for Israel's Independence Day, marking the 65th anniversary of the creation of the state, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
An aerial view shows Israelis holding hands as a part of human chain on the road to Jerusalem near Latrun Jmore
An aerial view shows Israelis holding hands as a part of human chain on the road to Jerusalem near Latrun July 25, 2004. REUTERS/Nir Elias
An aerial view shows a concrete wall, part of Israel's controversial security barrier, which separates the more
An aerial view shows a concrete wall, part of Israel's controversial security barrier, which separates the West Bank from Israel, in east Jerusalem July 9, 2004. REUTERS/Nir Elias
An aerial view of the old city of Jerusalem with the Dome of the Rock compound in the middle October 10, 20more
An aerial view of the old city of Jerusalem with the Dome of the Rock compound in the middle October 10, 2006. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte
Vehicles are almost submerged as deep water causes havoc in Holon near Tel Aviv January 21, 2003. REUTERSmore
Vehicles are almost submerged as deep water causes havoc in Holon near Tel Aviv January 21, 2003. REUTERS/Stringer
An aerial view shows a large demonstration in Ha'medina Square calling for lower living costs and social jumore
An aerial view shows a large demonstration in Ha'medina Square calling for lower living costs and social justice in Tel Aviv September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
下一个
Myanmar punks
Punk is alive and well in the once isolated land.
When lightning strikes
Dramatic images of electrical storms.
India's tenuous housing
A 7-storey building collapse in India highlighted the shortage of safe and affordable housing in its cities.
Urban wild
When wildlife ventures into the city.
精选图集
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
China's home-grown jet takes first flight
China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.
Oddly around the world
Odd and unusual images from around the world this week.