The wizardry of Quidditch

<p>Bowling Green State University's Sam Roitblat leaps into the air after advancing to the semi-finals during their match at the Quidditch World Cup VI in Kissimmee, Florida April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Audette</p>

2013年 4月 17日 星期三

2013年 4月 17日 星期三

Bowling Green State University's Sam Roitblat leaps into the air after advancing to the semi-finals during their match at the Quidditch World Cup VI in Kissimmee, Florida April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Audette

<p>A University of Texas player (L) fights for the ball with a Bowling Green State University player during their semi-finals match at the Quidditch World Cup VI in Kissimmee, Florida April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Audette</p>

2013年 4月 17日 星期三

2013年 4月 17日 星期三

A University of Texas player (L) fights for the ball with a Bowling Green State University player during their semi-finals match at the Quidditch World Cup VI in Kissimmee, Florida April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Audette

<p>The University of Texas' Simon Arends (L) rides his broom during their match at the Quidditch World Cup VI in Kissimmee, Florida April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Audette</p>

2013年 4月 17日 星期三

2013年 4月 17日 星期三

The University of Texas' Simon Arends (L) rides his broom during their match at the Quidditch World Cup VI in Kissimmee, Florida April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Audette

<p>The University Of Texas' Austine Monroe (front L) is stopped by UCLA's Zach Luce (back L) and Missy Sponagle (2nd R) from scoring during their final match at the Quidditch World Cup VI in Kissimmee, Florida April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Audette</p>

2013年 4月 17日 星期三

2013年 4月 17日 星期三

The University Of Texas' Austine Monroe (front L) is stopped by UCLA's Zach Luce (back L) and Missy Sponagle (2nd R) from scoring during their final match at the Quidditch World Cup VI in Kissimmee, Florida April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Audette

<p>UCLA's Missy Sponagle (L) is tackled by the University of Texas' Kody Marshall during their final match at the Quidditch World Cup VI in Kissimmee, Florida April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Audette</p>

2013年 4月 17日 星期三

2013年 4月 17日 星期三

UCLA's Missy Sponagle (L) is tackled by the University of Texas' Kody Marshall during their final match at the Quidditch World Cup VI in Kissimmee, Florida April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Audette

<p>UCLA's Brandon Scapa (R) reacts to playing alongside teammate Zach Luce during their final match against the University of Texas at the Quidditch World Cup VI in Kissimmee, Florida April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Audette</p>

2013年 4月 17日 星期三

2013年 4月 17日 星期三

UCLA's Brandon Scapa (R) reacts to playing alongside teammate Zach Luce during their final match against the University of Texas at the Quidditch World Cup VI in Kissimmee, Florida April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Audette

<p>University of Texas' Sarah Holub (L) and Kody Marshall embrace after winning the Quidditch World Cup VI against UCLA in Kissimmee, Florida April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Audette</p>

2013年 4月 17日 星期三

2013年 4月 17日 星期三

University of Texas' Sarah Holub (L) and Kody Marshall embrace after winning the Quidditch World Cup VI against UCLA in Kissimmee, Florida April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Audette

<p>A Bowling Green State University player pumps his team before playing in the semi-final match against the University of Texas at the Quidditch World Cup VI in Kissimmee, Florida April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Audette (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY)</p>

2013年 4月 17日 星期三

2013年 4月 17日 星期三

A Bowling Green State University player pumps his team before playing in the semi-final match against the University of Texas at the Quidditch World Cup VI in Kissimmee, Florida April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Audette

<p>A member of the Loyola University (2nd R in air) quidditch team scores on UCLA's Tiffany Chow during their match at the Quidditch World Cup VI in Kissimmee, Florida April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Audette</p>

2013年 4月 17日 星期三

2013年 4月 17日 星期三

A member of the Loyola University (2nd R in air) quidditch team scores on UCLA's Tiffany Chow during their match at the Quidditch World Cup VI in Kissimmee, Florida April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Audette

<p>A player acting as the role of the snitch holds on to his 'tail' after losing it during a match at the Quidditch World Cup VI in Kissimmee, Florida April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Audette</p>

2013年 4月 17日 星期三

2013年 4月 17日 星期三

A player acting as the role of the snitch holds on to his 'tail' after losing it during a match at the Quidditch World Cup VI in Kissimmee, Florida April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Audette

