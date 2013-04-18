版本:
Breeding bulls

<p>An artificial insemination center is seen through an artwork in the village of Hohenzell, Upper Austria April 9, 2013. The center exports cattle semen to more than 52 countries worldwide. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

An artificial insemination center is seen through an artwork in the village of Hohenzell, Upper Austria April 9, 2013. The center exports cattle semen to more than 52 countries worldwide. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

<p>Austrian bull keeper, Johannes, walks with a breeding bull at an artificial insemination center in the village of Hohenzell, Upper Austria April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

Austrian bull keeper, Johannes, walks with a breeding bull at an artificial insemination center in the village of Hohenzell, Upper Austria April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

<p>A breeding bull stands in the barn of an artificial insemination center in the village of Hohenzell, Upper Austria April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

A breeding bull stands in the barn of an artificial insemination center in the village of Hohenzell, Upper Austria April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

<p>A breeding bull stands under infrared lights, used to relax his muscles, at an artificial insemination center in the village of Hohenzell, Upper Austria April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

A breeding bull stands under infrared lights, used to relax his muscles, at an artificial insemination center in the village of Hohenzell, Upper Austria April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

<p>Artificial vaginas are seen at an artificial insemination center in the village of Hohenzell, Upper Austria April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

Artificial vaginas are seen at an artificial insemination center in the village of Hohenzell, Upper Austria April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

<p>Austrian veterinarian Franz looks at Wille, a breeding bull, at an artificial insemination center in the village of Hohenzell, Upper Austria April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

Austrian veterinarian Franz looks at Wille, a breeding bull, at an artificial insemination center in the village of Hohenzell, Upper Austria April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

<p>Austrian veterinarian Franz takes sperm from a breeding bull at an artificial insemination center in the village of Hohenzell, Upper Austria April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

Austrian veterinarian Franz takes sperm from a breeding bull at an artificial insemination center in the village of Hohenzell, Upper Austria April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

<p>Bull keepers Johannes, Peter, Wolfgang and Josef (L - R) look through a door at an artificial insemination center in the village of Hohenzell, Upper Austria April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

Bull keepers Johannes, Peter, Wolfgang and Josef (L - R) look through a door at an artificial insemination center in the village of Hohenzell, Upper Austria April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

<p>Austrian veterinarian Franz poses with a portion of sperm taken from a breeding bull at an artificial insemination center in the village of Hohenzell, Upper Austria April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

Austrian veterinarian Franz poses with a portion of sperm taken from a breeding bull at an artificial insemination center in the village of Hohenzell, Upper Austria April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

<p>Austrian bull keeper Johannes looks at Wille, a breeding bull, at an artificial insemination center in the village of Hohenzell, Upper Austria April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

Austrian bull keeper Johannes looks at Wille, a breeding bull, at an artificial insemination center in the village of Hohenzell, Upper Austria April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

<p>Austrian veterinarian Franz shows fresh diluted semen of breeding bull Wille at an artificial insemination center in the village of Hohenzell, Upper Austria April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

Austrian veterinarian Franz shows fresh diluted semen of breeding bull Wille at an artificial insemination center in the village of Hohenzell, Upper Austria April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

<p>Austrian lab worker Georg refills a semen container with liquid nitrogen at an artificial insemination center in the village of Hohenzell, Upper Austria April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

Austrian lab worker Georg refills a semen container with liquid nitrogen at an artificial insemination center in the village of Hohenzell, Upper Austria April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

<p>Portions of semen, labeled with bulls' names, are seen in a container full of liquid nitrogen at an artificial insemination center in the village of Hohenzell in Upper Austria April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

Portions of semen, labeled with bulls' names, are seen in a container full of liquid nitrogen at an artificial insemination center in the village of Hohenzell in Upper Austria April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

<p>Austrian lab worker Lambert checks fresh bull semen at an artificial insemination center in the village of Hohenzell, Upper Austria April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

Austrian lab worker Lambert checks fresh bull semen at an artificial insemination center in the village of Hohenzell, Upper Austria April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

<p>A breeding bull stands in the barn of an artificial insemination center in the village of Hohenzell, Upper Austria April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

A breeding bull stands in the barn of an artificial insemination center in the village of Hohenzell, Upper Austria April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

