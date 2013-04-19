Beach for everyone
Yan Carlos Pereira (R), 14, crippled by a stray bullet when playing in his yard in 2011, plays with his sister Beatriz in their home before leaving for a day at the "Praia para Todos" ("Beach for Everyone") project in Rio de Janeiro, March 30, 2013. The Beach for Everyone project, run by volunteer physical therapists and students, offers weekend recreation and sport at two of Rio's beaches to the physically handicapped, many of whom don't have the means to reach the beach, let alone swim in the sea. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Yan Carlos Pereira (R), 14, crippled by a stray bullet when playing in his yard in 2011, is carried by his father Edvaldo as they arrive with his mother Telma for a day at the "Praia para Todos" ("Beach for Everyone") project in Rio de Janeiro, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Yan Carlos Pereira (C), 14, crippled by a stray bullet when playing in his yard in 2011, is helped by his mother Telma (bottom L), sister Beatriz (L), and a volunteer from the "Praia para Todos" ("Beach for Everyone") project in Rio de Janeiro, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Yan Carlos Pereira, 14, crippled by a stray bullet when playing in his yard in 2011, is submerged in the sea with help from volunteers of the "Praia para Todos" ("Beach for Everyone") project on Barra da Tijuca beach in Rio de Janeiro, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Yan Carlos Pereira, 14, crippled by a stray bullet when playing in his yard in 2011, is submerged in the sea with help from volunteers of the "Praia para Todos" ("Beach for Everyone") project on Barra da Tijuca beach in Rio de Janeiro, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Yan Carlos Pereira, 14, crippled by a stray bullet when playing in his yard in 2011, is submerged in the sea with help from volunteers of the "Praia para Todos" ("Beach for Everyone") project on Barra da Tijuca beach in Rio de Janeiro, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Marcelo Cardoso, 20, born with a malformed spine, plays volleyball with volunteers from the "Praia para Todos" ("Beach for Everyone") project on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Marcelo Cardoso, 20, born with a malformed spine, plays volleyball with volunteers from the "Praia para Todos" ("Beach for Everyone") project on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Marcelo Cardoso (2nd R), 20, born with a malformed spine, plays volleyball with volunteers from the "Praia para Todos" ("Beach for Everyone") project on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Marcelo Cardoso, 20, born with a malformed spine, is pulled along by a jet ski driven by a volunteer from the "Praia para Todos" ("Beach for Everyone") project on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Marcelo Cardoso, 20, born with a malformed spine, is pulled along by a jet ski driven by a volunteer from the "Praia para Todos" ("Beach for Everyone") project on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Marcelo Cardoso, 20, born with a malformed spine, is submerged in the water with help from volunteers of the "Praia para Todos" ("Beach for Everyone") project on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Yan Carlos Pereira, 14, crippled by a stray bullet when playing in his yard in 2011, plays in a pool with his sister Beatriz and his father Edvaldo, as his mother Telma takes a picture at the "Praia para Todos" ("Beach for Everyone") project on Barra da Tijuca beach in Rio de Janeiro, March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Marcus Vinicius Mesquita, 5, born with a malformed spine, is wheeled into the sea by volunteers of the "Praia para Todos" ("Beach for Everyone") project on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Marcus Vinicius Mesquita, 5, born with a malformed spine, is submerged in the sea by volunteers of the "Praia para Todos" ("Beach for Everyone") project on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Yan Carlos Pereira, 14, crippled by a stray bullet when playing in his yard in 2011, is submerged in the sea with help from volunteers of the "Praia para Todos" ("Beach for Everyone") project on Barra da Tijuca beach in Rio de Janeiro, March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Marcus Vinicius Mesquita, 5, born with a malformed spine, is submerged in the sea by volunteers of the "Praia para Todos" ("Beach for Everyone") project on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Jorginho Alves da Silva, 11, who suffers brain paralysis from birth, is pushed by his mother Patricia Alves on the way to the "Praia para Todos" ("Beach for Everyone") project in Rio de Janeiro, March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
