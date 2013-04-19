版本:
2013年 4月 19日

China's rising consumerism

<p>A woman rides past a clothing store at the business area of Jiaozuo, China's central Henan province, December 20, 2012. Economists who believe China's rebalancing is underway say population trends and income growth are only part of what will trigger a sustained increase in consumption's share of the overall economy. Rising disposable incomes coincide with a change in psychology among younger consumers - a shift that means when it comes to money and spending they are decidedly not their parents. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

2013年 4月 19日 星期五

A woman rides past a clothing store at the business area of Jiaozuo, China's central Henan province, December 20, 2012. Economists who believe China's rebalancing is underway say population trends and income growth are only part of what will trigger a sustained increase in consumption's share of the overall economy. Rising disposable incomes coincide with a change in psychology among younger consumers - a shift that means when it comes to money and spending they are decidedly not their parents. REUTERS/Aly Song

<p>Customers shop at a supermarket in Beijing April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

2013年 4月 19日 星期五

Customers shop at a supermarket in Beijing April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>A McDonald's sign is displayed outside its outlet, the first one which opened in China in 1990, at the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen neighbouring Hong Kong March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

2013年 4月 19日 星期五

A McDonald's sign is displayed outside its outlet, the first one which opened in China in 1990, at the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen neighbouring Hong Kong March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

<p>An attendant receives coupons from customers in exchange for free McMuffins at a McDonald's outlet, the first one which opened in China in 1990, at the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen neighbouring Hong Kong March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

2013年 4月 19日 星期五

An attendant receives coupons from customers in exchange for free McMuffins at a McDonald's outlet, the first one which opened in China in 1990, at the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen neighbouring Hong Kong March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

<p>Customers shop at a supermarket in Shanghai March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

2013年 4月 19日 星期五

Customers shop at a supermarket in Shanghai March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

<p>A vendor arranges clothes at a garments market in Taiyuan March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

2013年 4月 19日 星期五

A vendor arranges clothes at a garments market in Taiyuan March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>James Gannaban, a regular consumer of men's skin care products and services, reacts after undergoing a skin care demonstration at a spa in Hong Kong December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

2013年 4月 19日 星期五

James Gannaban, a regular consumer of men's skin care products and services, reacts after undergoing a skin care demonstration at a spa in Hong Kong December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

<p>Charles Morgan and his wife Kiera Morgan drive a Morgan sport car at during the opening of China's first Morgan sport cars showroom in Shanghai October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

2013年 4月 19日 星期五

Charles Morgan and his wife Kiera Morgan drive a Morgan sport car at during the opening of China's first Morgan sport cars showroom in Shanghai October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A man looks at a mobile phone as he shops at a local electronic store in downtown Shanghai October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

2013年 4月 19日 星期五

A man looks at a mobile phone as he shops at a local electronic store in downtown Shanghai October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>A customer (R) who just bought an iPhone 5 from an Apple store resells the newly released smartphone, to another man who is expected to ship it as parallel goods into mainland China, for at least HK$1,200 ($150) more than the original price, right after the customer left the store in Hong Kong September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

2013年 4月 19日 星期五

A customer (R) who just bought an iPhone 5 from an Apple store resells the newly released smartphone, to another man who is expected to ship it as parallel goods into mainland China, for at least HK$1,200 ($150) more than the original price, right after the customer left the store in Hong Kong September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

<p>A woman shops for handbags at a Gucci luxury boutique at the IFC Mall in Shanghai June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

2013年 4月 19日 星期五

A woman shops for handbags at a Gucci luxury boutique at the IFC Mall in Shanghai June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>A taxi driver drives in a tunnel crossing under the Huangpu River in Shanghai March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

2013年 4月 19日 星期五

A taxi driver drives in a tunnel crossing under the Huangpu River in Shanghai March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>A customer selects trousers at a supermarket in Wuhan, Hubei province February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

2013年 4月 19日 星期五

A customer selects trousers at a supermarket in Wuhan, Hubei province February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A worker adjusts a display of Mont Blanc watches at the luxury-goods company's new store in Beijing January 5, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

2013年 4月 19日 星期五

A worker adjusts a display of Mont Blanc watches at the luxury-goods company's new store in Beijing January 5, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>A sales representative poses behind a nine-tael 24K gold in the shape of a dragon forming the numerals "2012", symbolizing the upcoming Year of the Dragon, at a Chow Tai Fook Jewellery store in Hong Kong December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

2013年 4月 19日 星期五

A sales representative poses behind a nine-tael 24K gold in the shape of a dragon forming the numerals "2012", symbolizing the upcoming Year of the Dragon, at a Chow Tai Fook Jewellery store in Hong Kong December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

<p>A man shops in the detergent aisle at a supermarket in Shanghai February 28, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

2013年 4月 19日 星期五

A man shops in the detergent aisle at a supermarket in Shanghai February 28, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song

<p>A mainland Chinese visitor feeds his baby as other rest outside a Louis Vuitton store at Hong Kong's Tsim Sha Tsui shopping district February 7, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

2013年 4月 19日 星期五

A mainland Chinese visitor feeds his baby as other rest outside a Louis Vuitton store at Hong Kong's Tsim Sha Tsui shopping district February 7, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

<p>A woman pauses as she shops at a wholesale market in Yiwu, Zhejiang province January 11, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

2013年 4月 19日 星期五

A woman pauses as she shops at a wholesale market in Yiwu, Zhejiang province January 11, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>A customer looks at laptops at a Dell outlet in Beijing December 13, 2010. REUTERS/Christina Hu</p>

2013年 4月 19日 星期五

A customer looks at laptops at a Dell outlet in Beijing December 13, 2010. REUTERS/Christina Hu

<p>A waiter is reflected in a mirror as he pours Scotch whisky from luxury brand Royal Salute into glasses at a launch ceremony for the release of the '62 Gun Salute' series in central Beijing December 6, 2010. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

2013年 4月 19日 星期五

A waiter is reflected in a mirror as he pours Scotch whisky from luxury brand Royal Salute into glasses at a launch ceremony for the release of the '62 Gun Salute' series in central Beijing December 6, 2010. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>A worker sits in an apartment block still under construction in central Beijing May 12, 2010. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

2013年 4月 19日 星期五

A worker sits in an apartment block still under construction in central Beijing May 12, 2010. REUTERS/David Gray

