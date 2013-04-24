The year in Spain
A Spanish flag hangs from the balcony of a building under repair in Madrid June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vemore
Carolina Wikholm, 25, is licked by her dog, Boo, during a gathering commemorating the 15M movement at Plazamore
Carolina Wikholm, 25, is licked by her dog, Boo, during a gathering commemorating the 15M movement at Plaza de la Constitucion (La Constitucion square) in downtown Malaga, southern Spain May 15, 2012. The banner (back) reads, "We are the 99%. 12M-15M for everyone, all". REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A photographer jumps over a smoke canister during a demonstration by firefighters, security and military pemore
A photographer jumps over a smoke canister during a demonstration by firefighters, security and military personnel against cuts in their salaries imposed by Spanish Government, in the Andalusian capital of Seville September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A Red Cross member uses a fan to cool himself down outside the Antonio Serrano Lima municipal sports centermore
A Red Cross member uses a fan to cool himself down outside the Antonio Serrano Lima municipal sports center in Marbella, southern Spain, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A woman leaves her house through a decorated doorway during Corpus Christi day in Zahara de la Sierra, soutmore
A woman leaves her house through a decorated doorway during Corpus Christi day in Zahara de la Sierra, southern Spain June 10, 2012. The village of Zahara de la Sierra celebrated the feast of Corpus Christi (or Body of Christ in Latin) by covering the streets and facades of houses with the branches of trees and grass. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
People watching a Corpus Christi procession during Corpus Christi day, argue with a demonstrator (L) as he more
People watching a Corpus Christi procession during Corpus Christi day, argue with a demonstrator (L) as he tries to blow a horn during a protest against Spain's bailout at La Constitucion square in Malaga, southern Spain, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A man keeps a boy steady for him to take a picture of a cemetery as they wait for the burial of human skelemore
A man keeps a boy steady for him to take a picture of a cemetery as they wait for the burial of human skeletal remains in the neighborhood of La Sauceda, near Cortes de la Frontera, southern Spain December 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
An elderly man hugs a boy in the Andalusian capital of Seville January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozomore
An elderly man hugs a boy in the Andalusian capital of Seville January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A butcher yawns at La Encarnacion market in the Andalusian capital of Seville December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Marmore
A butcher yawns at La Encarnacion market in the Andalusian capital of Seville December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Pensioners Carmen Ruiz (R), 82, and her husband Francisco Arias, 83, cry as they listen to a speech during more
Pensioners Carmen Ruiz (R), 82, and her husband Francisco Arias, 83, cry as they listen to a speech during a protest against further tax hikes and austerity cuts in Malaga, southern Spain October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Antonio Gabarri takes a bath as he watches TV at his grandparents' house in the Spanish gypsy settlement ofmore
Antonio Gabarri takes a bath as he watches TV at his grandparents' house in the Spanish gypsy settlement of Puerta de Hierro outside Madrid November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A girl holds balloons as she sits on the shoulders of a man in the Andalusian capital of Seville December 1more
A girl holds balloons as she sits on the shoulders of a man in the Andalusian capital of Seville December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Women gather as they celebrate the future engagement of resident Saray Gabarri outside her house in Madrid'more
Women gather as they celebrate the future engagement of resident Saray Gabarri outside her house in Madrid's Spanish gypsy settlement of Puerta de Hierro July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
People ride horses, who have been evacuated during a forest fire, past a burnt area (R) back to Diama Equesmore
People ride horses, who have been evacuated during a forest fire, past a burnt area (R) back to Diama Equestrian Club in Ojen, near Malaga, southern Spain September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A coal miner hides behind shields, which read "miners", as he fires a home-made rocket during a clash with more
A coal miner hides behind shields, which read "miners", as he fires a home-made rocket during a clash with Spanish national riot police inside the "El Soton" coal mine in El Entrego, near Oviedo, northern Spain June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A priest walks past a lingerie shop in the Andalusian capital of Seville November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelomore
A priest walks past a lingerie shop in the Andalusian capital of Seville November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A couple dressed in fifties-style clothes dance during the 18th Rockin' Race Jamboree International Festivamore
A couple dressed in fifties-style clothes dance during the 18th Rockin' Race Jamboree International Festival in Torremolinos, near Malaga, southern Spain February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Kissima Kebe, a 32 year-old street salesman originally from Senegal and currently living in Zaragoza, sits more
Kissima Kebe, a 32 year-old street salesman originally from Senegal and currently living in Zaragoza, sits on a bench at the Plaza de Recoleta, wearing some of his goods, on the fourth day of the San Fermin festival July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West
A couple embrace following the final running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 14, 2more
A couple embrace following the final running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A girl rides a pink scooter through central Bilbao June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West
A vendor picks up goods to transport them to his shop in the historic centre of the southern Spanish town omore
A vendor picks up goods to transport them to his shop in the historic centre of the southern Spanish town of Ronda, near Malaga April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Patricia Tapia pauses during an interview with Reuters in her almost empty home in Madrid February 28, 2012more
Patricia Tapia pauses during an interview with Reuters in her almost empty home in Madrid February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina
People in their underwear queue as they wait to get clothes for free, outside a clothing store in Madrid Jumore
People in their underwear queue as they wait to get clothes for free, outside a clothing store in Madrid June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
An Andalusian horseman pulls a horse by the reins during the Sicab International Pre Horse Fair in the Andamore
An Andalusian horseman pulls a horse by the reins during the Sicab International Pre Horse Fair in the Andalusian capital of Seville November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Adrian Guerrero, 4, jumps in the pool during an all-paid week-long vacation with his family at Los Alcazaremore
Adrian Guerrero, 4, jumps in the pool during an all-paid week-long vacation with his family at Los Alcazares, southeastern Spain, September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Boxing gloves hang in the car of Spanish boxer Marta Branas as she goes for a ride after a training sessionmore
Boxing gloves hang in the car of Spanish boxer Marta Branas as she goes for a ride after a training session at a high-performance sports centre in Los Alcazares, southeastern Spain, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A model presents a creation from designer Amaya Arzuaga at the Mercedes-Benz Spring/Summer 2013 Fashion Weemore
A model presents a creation from designer Amaya Arzuaga at the Mercedes-Benz Spring/Summer 2013 Fashion Week in Madrid September 1, 2012. Picture taken using multiple exposures. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Jesus Pardal, an unemployed 29-year-old father-to-be, sits and looks out to sea as he takes out garbage belmore
Jesus Pardal, an unemployed 29-year-old father-to-be, sits and looks out to sea as he takes out garbage belonging to other people to earn .50 Euro cents (.60 U.S. cents) in Cadiz, southern Spain November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A five-year-old girl, dressed in a traditional costume called "Penlas" takes a picture during the "Coca" cemore
A five-year-old girl, dressed in a traditional costume called "Penlas" takes a picture during the "Coca" celebration in Redondela, in rural northeastern Spain, June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
A woman injured during clashes between riot police and protesters trying to prevent an eviction, is picturemore
A woman injured during clashes between riot police and protesters trying to prevent an eviction, is pictured in Oviedo, northern Spain June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A youth sits on a bench at El Prado de San Sebastian coach station in the Andalusian capital of Seville Novmore
A youth sits on a bench at El Prado de San Sebastian coach station in the Andalusian capital of Seville November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A dancer from the Imperial Russian Ballet company tapes her feet before a media rehearsal of "Sleeping Beaumore
A dancer from the Imperial Russian Ballet company tapes her feet before a media rehearsal of "Sleeping Beauty" at Madrid's Nuevo Teatro Alcala theater December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Passengers stand inside a metro during a strike in Madrid September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
A man searches for food in a container outside a supermarket in central Bilbao June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Vincmore
A man searches for food in a container outside a supermarket in central Bilbao June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West
A cat stands on its own in a deserted street in Peleas de Abajo, in northwestern Spain, March 8, 2012. REUmore
A cat stands on its own in a deserted street in Peleas de Abajo, in northwestern Spain, March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
