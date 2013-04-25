Best in baguette
A baker carries an armful of baguettes, French bread, as he arrives to compete for the 'Grand Prix de la Bamore
A baker carries an armful of baguettes, French bread, as he arrives to compete for the 'Grand Prix de la Baguette de la Ville de Paris' (Best Baguette of Paris 2013) annual prize at the Chambre Professionnelle des Artisans Boulangers Patissiers in Paris April 25, 2013. The baguette is a French cultural symbol par excellence and the competition saw 203 Parisian bakers who compete for recognition as finest purveyor of one of France's most iconic staples. The baguettes are registered, given anonymous white wrappings and an identification number. They are then carefully weighed and measured to ensure they do not violate the contest's strict rules. 52 entries were withdrawn for failing to measure between 55-70cm long or not matching the acceptable weight of between 250-300g. Every year, the winner earns the privilege of baking bread for the French President. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Bakers carrying baguettes, French bread, wait in the stairway to register in the competition for the 'Grandmore
Bakers carrying baguettes, French bread, wait in the stairway to register in the competition for the 'Grand Prix de la Baguette de la Ville de Paris' (Best Baguette of Paris 2013) annual prize at the Chambre Professionnelle des Artisans Boulangers Patissiers in Paris April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Bakers carrying baguettes, French bread, wait in the stairway to register in the competition for the 'Grandmore
Bakers carrying baguettes, French bread, wait in the stairway to register in the competition for the 'Grand Prix de la Baguette de la Ville de Paris' (Best Baguette of Paris 2013) annual prize at the Chambre Professionnelle des Artisans Boulangers Patissiers in Paris April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Bakers carrying baguettes, French bread, wait to register in the competition for the 'Grand Prix de la Bagumore
Bakers carrying baguettes, French bread, wait to register in the competition for the 'Grand Prix de la Baguette de la Ville de Paris' (Best Baguette of Paris 2013) annual prize at the Chambre Professionnelle des Artisans Boulangers Patissiers in Paris April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Bakers carrying baguettes, French bread, wait to register in the competition for the 'Grand Prix de la Bagumore
Bakers carrying baguettes, French bread, wait to register in the competition for the 'Grand Prix de la Baguette de la Ville de Paris' (Best Baguette of Paris 2013) annual prize at the Chambre Professionnelle des Artisans Boulangers Patissiers in Paris April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Bakers carrying baguettes, French bread, wait in the stairway to register in the competition for the 'Grandmore
Bakers carrying baguettes, French bread, wait in the stairway to register in the competition for the 'Grand Prix de la Baguette de la Ville de Paris' (Best Baguette of Paris 2013) annual prize at the Chambre Professionnelle des Artisans Boulangers Patissiers in Paris April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Baguettes, French bread, selected in the competition for the 'Grand Prix de la Baguette de la Ville de Parimore
Baguettes, French bread, selected in the competition for the 'Grand Prix de la Baguette de la Ville de Paris' (Best Baguette of Paris 2013) annual prize are displayed in a row at the Chambre Professionnelle des Artisans Boulangers Patissiers in Paris April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
An assistant weighs baguettes registered in the competition for the 'Grand Prix de la Baguette de la Ville more
An assistant weighs baguettes registered in the competition for the 'Grand Prix de la Baguette de la Ville de Paris' (Best Baguette of Paris 2013) annual prize at the Chambre Professionnelle des Artisans Boulangers Patissiers in Paris April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
An assistant measures a baguette registered in the competition for the 'Grand Prix de la Baguette de la Vilmore
An assistant measures a baguette registered in the competition for the 'Grand Prix de la Baguette de la Ville de Paris' (Best Baguette of Paris 2013) annual prize at the Chambre Professionnelle des Artisans Boulangers Patissiers in Paris April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
An assistant weighs baguettes, French bread, registered in the competition for the 'Grand Prix de la Baguetmore
An assistant weighs baguettes, French bread, registered in the competition for the 'Grand Prix de la Baguette de la Ville de Paris' (Best Baguette of Paris 2013) annual prize at the Chambre Professionnelle des Artisans Boulangers Patissiers in Paris April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Baguettes, French bread, selected in the competition for the 'Grand Prix de la Baguette de la Ville de Parimore
Baguettes, French bread, selected in the competition for the 'Grand Prix de la Baguette de la Ville de Paris' (Best Baguette of Paris 2013) are displayed on tables at the annual prize at the Chambre Professionnelle des Artisans Boulangers Patissiers in Paris April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
An assistant stacks baguettes, French bread, which are not selected in the competition for the 'Grand Prix more
An assistant stacks baguettes, French bread, which are not selected in the competition for the 'Grand Prix de la Baguette de la Ville de Paris' (Best Baguette of Paris 2013) annual prize at the Chambre Professionnelle des Artisans Boulangers Patissiers in Paris April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
An assistant stacks baguettes, French bread, which are not selected in the competition for the 'Grand Prix more
An assistant stacks baguettes, French bread, which are not selected in the competition for the 'Grand Prix de la Baguette de la Ville de Paris' (Best Baguette of Paris 2013) annual prize at the Chambre Professionnelle des Artisans Boulangers Patissiers in Paris April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Jury members taste and select baguettes, French bread, which compete for the 'Grand Prix de la Baguette de more
Jury members taste and select baguettes, French bread, which compete for the 'Grand Prix de la Baguette de la Ville de Paris' (Best Baguette of Paris 2013) annual prize at the Chambre Professionnelle des Artisans Boulangers Patissiers in Paris April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Meg Zimbeck, U.S. Cooking journalist, sniffs a baguette, French bread, in competition for the 'Grand Prix dmore
Meg Zimbeck, U.S. Cooking journalist, sniffs a baguette, French bread, in competition for the 'Grand Prix de la Baguette de la Ville de Paris' (Best Baguette of Paris 2013) annual prize at the Chambre Professionnelle des Artisans Boulangers Patissiers in Paris April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Baguettes, French bread, selected in the competition for the 'Grand Prix de la Baguette de la Ville de Parimore
Baguettes, French bread, selected in the competition for the 'Grand Prix de la Baguette de la Ville de Paris' (Best Baguette of Paris 2013) annual prize at the Chambre Professionnelle des Artisans Boulangers Patissiers are presented in Paris April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Jury member Pascal Barillon, winner of the 2011 Paris Best Baguette award, sniffs a baguette, French bread,more
Jury member Pascal Barillon, winner of the 2011 Paris Best Baguette award, sniffs a baguette, French bread, in competition for the 'Grand Prix de la Baguette de la Ville de Paris' (Best Baguette of Paris 2013) annual prize at the Chambre Professionnelle des Artisans Boulangers Patissiers in Paris April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Jury members taste and select baguettes, French bread, which compete for the 'Grand Prix de la Baguette de more
Jury members taste and select baguettes, French bread, which compete for the 'Grand Prix de la Baguette de la Ville de Paris' (Best Baguette of Paris 2013) annual prize at the Chambre Professionnelle des Artisans Boulangers Patissiers in Paris April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Jury members taste and select baguettes, French bread, which compete for the 'Grand Prix de la Baguette de more
Jury members taste and select baguettes, French bread, which compete for the 'Grand Prix de la Baguette de la Ville de Paris' (Best Baguette of Paris 2013) annual prize at the Chambre Professionnelle des Artisans Boulangers Patissiers in Paris April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Jury members taste and select baguettes, French bread, which compete for the 'Grand Prix de la Baguette de more
Jury members taste and select baguettes, French bread, which compete for the 'Grand Prix de la Baguette de la Ville de Paris' (Best Baguette of Paris 2013) annual prize at the Chambre Professionnelle des Artisans Boulangers Patissiers in Paris April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
An assistant arranges baguettes, French bread, selected in the competition for the 'Grand Prix de la Baguetmore
An assistant arranges baguettes, French bread, selected in the competition for the 'Grand Prix de la Baguette de la Ville de Paris' (Best Baguette of Paris 2013) annual prize at the Chambre Professionnelle des Artisans Boulangers Patissiers in Paris April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Jury members taste and select baguettes in competition for the 'Grand Prix de la Baguette de la Ville de Pamore
Jury members taste and select baguettes in competition for the 'Grand Prix de la Baguette de la Ville de Paris' (Best Baguette of Paris 2013) annual prize at the Chambre Professionnelle des Artisans Boulangers Patissiers in Paris April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Parisian baker Ridha Khadher, winner of the Best Baguette of Paris 2013 award, holds his baguettes, French more
Parisian baker Ridha Khadher, winner of the Best Baguette of Paris 2013 award, holds his baguettes, French bread, as he poses in his bakery after the verdict in Paris April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
下一个
China's dead pig mystery
Overcrowding on farms appears to be an underlying factor in the mysterious appearance of thousands of dead pigs floating down China's rivers.
The year in Spain
Spain's official population fell last year for the first time since records began as immigrants fled a five-year on-and-off recession that has sent unemployment...
Chernobyl today
25 years on from the nuclear disaster at Chernobyl, a look at life inside the exclusion zone.
China's rising consumerism
Rising disposable incomes are encouraging young adults in China to spend in ways decidedly unlike their parents.
精选图集
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela the day after nationwide opposition protests, in which three people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
Journey to the Space Station
The Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft carrying the crew of Jack Fischer of the U.S. and Fyodor Yurchikhin of Russia blasts off to the International Space Station.
Inside the North Korean military
Images from within the reclusive Korean People's Army.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
'Mother of all marches' in Venezuela
Venezuela's opposition begins the "mother of all marches" in the culmination of two weeks of violent demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro.
Iraqi violinist returns to play Mosul after ISIS
Amid the bombed-out ruins of an ancient site revered by both Muslims and Christians in Mosul, Iraqi violinist Ameen Mukdad held a small concert in the city he was forced to flee by Islamic State militants.
USS Carl Vinson's tour of Asia
The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group was supposed to be headed toward North Korea in a show of force, but was actually completing training exercises in Australia.
Dior goes to Tokyo
Models present creations for Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 live show to celebrate Dior's new flagship store at Tokyo's Ginza Six mall.
Julia Roberts: People's most beautiful woman
Julia Roberts was named the world's most beautiful woman by People magazine for a record 5th time, but the actress said she thought her best years were yet to come.