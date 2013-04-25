版本:
Best in baguette

<p>A baker carries an armful of baguettes, French bread, as he arrives to compete for the 'Grand Prix de la Baguette de la Ville de Paris' (Best Baguette of Paris 2013) annual prize at the Chambre Professionnelle des Artisans Boulangers Patissiers in Paris April 25, 2013. The baguette is a French cultural symbol par excellence and the competition saw 203 Parisian bakers who compete for recognition as finest purveyor of one of France's most iconic staples. The baguettes are registered, given anonymous white wrappings and an identification number. They are then carefully weighed and measured to ensure they do not violate the contest's strict rules. 52 entries were withdrawn for failing to measure between 55-70cm long or not matching the acceptable weight of between 250-300g. Every year, the winner earns the privilege of baking bread for the French President. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

A baker carries an armful of baguettes, French bread, as he arrives to compete for the 'Grand Prix de la Baguette de la Ville de Paris' (Best Baguette of Paris 2013) annual prize at the Chambre Professionnelle des Artisans Boulangers Patissiers in Paris April 25, 2013. The baguette is a French cultural symbol par excellence and the competition saw 203 Parisian bakers who compete for recognition as finest purveyor of one of France's most iconic staples. The baguettes are registered, given anonymous white wrappings and an identification number. They are then carefully weighed and measured to ensure they do not violate the contest's strict rules. 52 entries were withdrawn for failing to measure between 55-70cm long or not matching the acceptable weight of between 250-300g. Every year, the winner earns the privilege of baking bread for the French President. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

<p>Bakers carrying baguettes, French bread, wait in the stairway to register in the competition for the 'Grand Prix de la Baguette de la Ville de Paris' (Best Baguette of Paris 2013) annual prize at the Chambre Professionnelle des Artisans Boulangers Patissiers in Paris April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

Bakers carrying baguettes, French bread, wait in the stairway to register in the competition for the 'Grand Prix de la Baguette de la Ville de Paris' (Best Baguette of Paris 2013) annual prize at the Chambre Professionnelle des Artisans Boulangers Patissiers in Paris April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

<p>Bakers carrying baguettes, French bread, wait in the stairway to register in the competition for the 'Grand Prix de la Baguette de la Ville de Paris' (Best Baguette of Paris 2013) annual prize at the Chambre Professionnelle des Artisans Boulangers Patissiers in Paris April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

Bakers carrying baguettes, French bread, wait in the stairway to register in the competition for the 'Grand Prix de la Baguette de la Ville de Paris' (Best Baguette of Paris 2013) annual prize at the Chambre Professionnelle des Artisans Boulangers Patissiers in Paris April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

<p>Bakers carrying baguettes, French bread, wait to register in the competition for the 'Grand Prix de la Baguette de la Ville de Paris' (Best Baguette of Paris 2013) annual prize at the Chambre Professionnelle des Artisans Boulangers Patissiers in Paris April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

Bakers carrying baguettes, French bread, wait to register in the competition for the 'Grand Prix de la Baguette de la Ville de Paris' (Best Baguette of Paris 2013) annual prize at the Chambre Professionnelle des Artisans Boulangers Patissiers in Paris April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

<p>Bakers carrying baguettes, French bread, wait to register in the competition for the 'Grand Prix de la Baguette de la Ville de Paris' (Best Baguette of Paris 2013) annual prize at the Chambre Professionnelle des Artisans Boulangers Patissiers in Paris April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

Bakers carrying baguettes, French bread, wait to register in the competition for the 'Grand Prix de la Baguette de la Ville de Paris' (Best Baguette of Paris 2013) annual prize at the Chambre Professionnelle des Artisans Boulangers Patissiers in Paris April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

<p>Bakers carrying baguettes, French bread, wait in the stairway to register in the competition for the 'Grand Prix de la Baguette de la Ville de Paris' (Best Baguette of Paris 2013) annual prize at the Chambre Professionnelle des Artisans Boulangers Patissiers in Paris April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

Bakers carrying baguettes, French bread, wait in the stairway to register in the competition for the 'Grand Prix de la Baguette de la Ville de Paris' (Best Baguette of Paris 2013) annual prize at the Chambre Professionnelle des Artisans Boulangers Patissiers in Paris April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

<p>Baguettes, French bread, selected in the competition for the 'Grand Prix de la Baguette de la Ville de Paris' (Best Baguette of Paris 2013) annual prize are displayed in a row at the Chambre Professionnelle des Artisans Boulangers Patissiers in Paris April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

Baguettes, French bread, selected in the competition for the 'Grand Prix de la Baguette de la Ville de Paris' (Best Baguette of Paris 2013) annual prize are displayed in a row at the Chambre Professionnelle des Artisans Boulangers Patissiers in Paris April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

<p>An assistant weighs baguettes registered in the competition for the 'Grand Prix de la Baguette de la Ville de Paris' (Best Baguette of Paris 2013) annual prize at the Chambre Professionnelle des Artisans Boulangers Patissiers in Paris April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

An assistant weighs baguettes registered in the competition for the 'Grand Prix de la Baguette de la Ville de Paris' (Best Baguette of Paris 2013) annual prize at the Chambre Professionnelle des Artisans Boulangers Patissiers in Paris April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

<p>An assistant measures a baguette registered in the competition for the 'Grand Prix de la Baguette de la Ville de Paris' (Best Baguette of Paris 2013) annual prize at the Chambre Professionnelle des Artisans Boulangers Patissiers in Paris April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

An assistant measures a baguette registered in the competition for the 'Grand Prix de la Baguette de la Ville de Paris' (Best Baguette of Paris 2013) annual prize at the Chambre Professionnelle des Artisans Boulangers Patissiers in Paris April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

<p>An assistant weighs baguettes, French bread, registered in the competition for the 'Grand Prix de la Baguette de la Ville de Paris' (Best Baguette of Paris 2013) annual prize at the Chambre Professionnelle des Artisans Boulangers Patissiers in Paris April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

An assistant weighs baguettes, French bread, registered in the competition for the 'Grand Prix de la Baguette de la Ville de Paris' (Best Baguette of Paris 2013) annual prize at the Chambre Professionnelle des Artisans Boulangers Patissiers in Paris April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

<p>Baguettes, French bread, selected in the competition for the 'Grand Prix de la Baguette de la Ville de Paris' (Best Baguette of Paris 2013) are displayed on tables at the annual prize at the Chambre Professionnelle des Artisans Boulangers Patissiers in Paris April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

Baguettes, French bread, selected in the competition for the 'Grand Prix de la Baguette de la Ville de Paris' (Best Baguette of Paris 2013) are displayed on tables at the annual prize at the Chambre Professionnelle des Artisans Boulangers Patissiers in Paris April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

<p>An assistant stacks baguettes, French bread, which are not selected in the competition for the 'Grand Prix de la Baguette de la Ville de Paris' (Best Baguette of Paris 2013) annual prize at the Chambre Professionnelle des Artisans Boulangers Patissiers in Paris April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

An assistant stacks baguettes, French bread, which are not selected in the competition for the 'Grand Prix de la Baguette de la Ville de Paris' (Best Baguette of Paris 2013) annual prize at the Chambre Professionnelle des Artisans Boulangers Patissiers in Paris April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

<p>An assistant stacks baguettes, French bread, which are not selected in the competition for the 'Grand Prix de la Baguette de la Ville de Paris' (Best Baguette of Paris 2013) annual prize at the Chambre Professionnelle des Artisans Boulangers Patissiers in Paris April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

An assistant stacks baguettes, French bread, which are not selected in the competition for the 'Grand Prix de la Baguette de la Ville de Paris' (Best Baguette of Paris 2013) annual prize at the Chambre Professionnelle des Artisans Boulangers Patissiers in Paris April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

<p>Jury members taste and select baguettes, French bread, which compete for the 'Grand Prix de la Baguette de la Ville de Paris' (Best Baguette of Paris 2013) annual prize at the Chambre Professionnelle des Artisans Boulangers Patissiers in Paris April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

Jury members taste and select baguettes, French bread, which compete for the 'Grand Prix de la Baguette de la Ville de Paris' (Best Baguette of Paris 2013) annual prize at the Chambre Professionnelle des Artisans Boulangers Patissiers in Paris April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

<p>Meg Zimbeck, U.S. Cooking journalist, sniffs a baguette, French bread, in competition for the 'Grand Prix de la Baguette de la Ville de Paris' (Best Baguette of Paris 2013) annual prize at the Chambre Professionnelle des Artisans Boulangers Patissiers in Paris April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

Meg Zimbeck, U.S. Cooking journalist, sniffs a baguette, French bread, in competition for the 'Grand Prix de la Baguette de la Ville de Paris' (Best Baguette of Paris 2013) annual prize at the Chambre Professionnelle des Artisans Boulangers Patissiers in Paris April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

<p>Baguettes, French bread, selected in the competition for the 'Grand Prix de la Baguette de la Ville de Paris' (Best Baguette of Paris 2013) annual prize at the Chambre Professionnelle des Artisans Boulangers Patissiers are presented in Paris April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

Baguettes, French bread, selected in the competition for the 'Grand Prix de la Baguette de la Ville de Paris' (Best Baguette of Paris 2013) annual prize at the Chambre Professionnelle des Artisans Boulangers Patissiers are presented in Paris April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

<p>Jury member Pascal Barillon, winner of the 2011 Paris Best Baguette award, sniffs a baguette, French bread, in competition for the 'Grand Prix de la Baguette de la Ville de Paris' (Best Baguette of Paris 2013) annual prize at the Chambre Professionnelle des Artisans Boulangers Patissiers in Paris April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

Jury member Pascal Barillon, winner of the 2011 Paris Best Baguette award, sniffs a baguette, French bread, in competition for the 'Grand Prix de la Baguette de la Ville de Paris' (Best Baguette of Paris 2013) annual prize at the Chambre Professionnelle des Artisans Boulangers Patissiers in Paris April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

<p>Jury members taste and select baguettes, French bread, which compete for the 'Grand Prix de la Baguette de la Ville de Paris' (Best Baguette of Paris 2013) annual prize at the Chambre Professionnelle des Artisans Boulangers Patissiers in Paris April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

Jury members taste and select baguettes, French bread, which compete for the 'Grand Prix de la Baguette de la Ville de Paris' (Best Baguette of Paris 2013) annual prize at the Chambre Professionnelle des Artisans Boulangers Patissiers in Paris April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

<p>Jury members taste and select baguettes, French bread, which compete for the 'Grand Prix de la Baguette de la Ville de Paris' (Best Baguette of Paris 2013) annual prize at the Chambre Professionnelle des Artisans Boulangers Patissiers in Paris April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

Jury members taste and select baguettes, French bread, which compete for the 'Grand Prix de la Baguette de la Ville de Paris' (Best Baguette of Paris 2013) annual prize at the Chambre Professionnelle des Artisans Boulangers Patissiers in Paris April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

<p>Jury members taste and select baguettes, French bread, which compete for the 'Grand Prix de la Baguette de la Ville de Paris' (Best Baguette of Paris 2013) annual prize at the Chambre Professionnelle des Artisans Boulangers Patissiers in Paris April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

Jury members taste and select baguettes, French bread, which compete for the 'Grand Prix de la Baguette de la Ville de Paris' (Best Baguette of Paris 2013) annual prize at the Chambre Professionnelle des Artisans Boulangers Patissiers in Paris April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

<p>An assistant arranges baguettes, French bread, selected in the competition for the 'Grand Prix de la Baguette de la Ville de Paris' (Best Baguette of Paris 2013) annual prize at the Chambre Professionnelle des Artisans Boulangers Patissiers in Paris April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

An assistant arranges baguettes, French bread, selected in the competition for the 'Grand Prix de la Baguette de la Ville de Paris' (Best Baguette of Paris 2013) annual prize at the Chambre Professionnelle des Artisans Boulangers Patissiers in Paris April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

<p>Jury members taste and select baguettes in competition for the 'Grand Prix de la Baguette de la Ville de Paris' (Best Baguette of Paris 2013) annual prize at the Chambre Professionnelle des Artisans Boulangers Patissiers in Paris April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

Jury members taste and select baguettes in competition for the 'Grand Prix de la Baguette de la Ville de Paris' (Best Baguette of Paris 2013) annual prize at the Chambre Professionnelle des Artisans Boulangers Patissiers in Paris April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

<p>Parisian baker Ridha Khadher, winner of the Best Baguette of Paris 2013 award, holds his baguettes, French bread, as he poses in his bakery after the verdict in Paris April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

Parisian baker Ridha Khadher, winner of the Best Baguette of Paris 2013 award, holds his baguettes, French bread, as he poses in his bakery after the verdict in Paris April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

