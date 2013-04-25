Best in baguette

A baker carries an armful of baguettes, French bread, as he arrives to compete for the 'Grand Prix de la Baguette de la Ville de Paris' (Best Baguette of Paris 2013) annual prize at the Chambre Professionnelle des Artisans Boulangers Patissiers in Paris April 25, 2013. The baguette is a French cultural symbol par excellence and the competition saw 203 Parisian bakers who compete for recognition as finest purveyor of one of France's most iconic staples. The baguettes are registered, given anonymous white wrappings and an identification number. They are then carefully weighed and measured to ensure they do not violate the contest's strict rules. 52 entries were withdrawn for failing to measure between 55-70cm long or not matching the acceptable weight of between 250-300g. Every year, the winner earns the privilege of baking bread for the French President. REUTERS/Charles Platiau