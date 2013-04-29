Second Chance for jailed women
A woman makes a sandwich in a cell at the Los Angeles County Women's jail in Lynwood, California April 26, 2013. The Second Chance Women's Re-entry Court is one of the first in the U.S. to focus on women, and offers a cost-saving alternative to prison for women who plead guilty to non-violent crimes and volunteer for treatment. Of the 297 women who have been through the court since 2007, 100 have graduated, and only 35 have been returned to state prison. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman sits in a cell at the Los Angeles County Women's jail in Lynwood, California April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Women chat as they lie in beds placed in the communal area outside cells, due to overcrowding at the Los Angeles County Women's jail in Lynwood, California April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman sleeps on the top of a bunk bed placed in the communal area outside cells, due to overcrowding at the Los Angeles County Women's jail in Lynwood, California April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A handcuffed woman sits after arriving at the Los Angeles County Women's jail in Lynwood, California April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Sheriff's deputies Iris Bernal and Andrea Arroyo (R) register new arrivals at the Los Angeles County Women's jail in Lynwood, California April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Women participate in a nutrition class at the Los Angeles County women's jail in Lynwood, California April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman sits handcuffed after arriving at the Los Angeles County women's jail in Lynwood, California April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman drags a bag of trash in the kitchen at the Los Angeles County Women's jail in Lynwood, California April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Barbara Dunlap, 61, who is an outpatient at Prototypes residential treatment program, sits in her home in Pomona, California, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Georgina Warren, 48, (R) who lived on the streets for 25 years and is a graduate of the Second Chance Women's Re-entry Court program, sits in her home with Barbara Dunlap, 61, (L) and Michaella Rines, 29, in Pomona, California, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Vanessa Moreno, 24, changes the diapers of her two-month-old baby Makayla at Prototypes residential treatment program in Pomona, California, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Vanessa Moreno, 24, changes her two-month-old baby Makayla at Prototypes residential treatment program in Pomona, California, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Vanessa Moreno, 24, holds her two-month-old baby Makayla at Prototypes residential treatment program in Pomona, California, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Georgina Warren, 48, (R) who lived on the streets for 25 years and is a graduate of the Second Chance Women's Re-entry Court program, sits in her home in Pomona, California, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Shannel Camel, 49, sits in the home of Georgina Warren, 48, who lived on the streets for 25 years and is a graduate of the Second Chance Women's Re-entry Court program in Pomona, California, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Tammy Fah, 48, (C) is hugged by her son Matthew Stenger, 13, as she sits with Kathy Jamieson, 43, (R) at Prototypes residential treatment program in Pomona, California, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Georgina Warren, 48, (R) who lived on the streets for 25 years and is a graduate of the Second Chance Women's Re-entry Court program, hugs Shannel Camel, 49, outside her home in Pomona, California, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Barbara Dunlap, 61, talks to other residents at Prototypes residential treatment program in Pomona, California, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Katrina Larson points to a sentence she wrote as she talks with a counselor at Prototypes residential treatment program in Pomona, California, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jacqueline Godoy listens to a counselor at Prototypes residential treatment program in Pomona, California, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Victoria Rios, 49, (L) eats a cupcake after her graduation as Judge Michael Tynan, 73, shakes hands with other graduates at the Second Chance Women's Re-entry Court in Los Angeles, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Victoria Rios, 49, (R) hugs Prototypes residential treatment Program Director April Wilson, at the Second Chance Women's Re-entry Court in Los Angeles, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Victoria Rios, 49, cries as she speaks at her graduation, as Judge Michael Tynan, 73, looks on, at the Second Chance Women's Re-entry Court in Los Angeles, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Judge Michael Tynan, 73, (L) hugs Viviana Martinez, 40, after hearing her progress report at the Second Chance Women's Re-entry Court in Los Angeles, March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Tammy Fah, 48, (L) sits with her son Matthew Stenger, 13, as she waits to graduate at the Second Chance Women's Re-entry Court in Los Angeles, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Tammy Fah, 48, cries as she speaks at her graduation, as Judge Michael Tynan, 73, looks on, at the Second Chance Women's Re-entry Court in Los Angeles, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Vanessa Moreno, 24, smiles as she appears before Judge Michael Tynan for a progress report at the Second Chance Women's Re-entry Court in Los Angeles, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Judge Michael Tynan, 73, (L) hugs Kamara Brown, 38, after hearing her progress report at the Second Chance Women's Re-entry Court in Los Angeles, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Hada Smith, 59, (L) cries as Judge Michael Tynan, 73, speaks at her graduation at the Second Chance Women's Re-entry Court in Los Angeles, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
