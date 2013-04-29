England's Goth festival
Liam Murray poses for photographs during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 2013. The Goth culture emerged for the Punk scene in the 1980's, developing its own music and fashion styles. The festival in Whitby is now in it's 19th year and attracts around ten thousand people over the weekend. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Debra Scourfield poses for photographs during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Janice and David Unthank pose for photographs during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
A woman poses for photographs during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 2013. The Goth culture emerged from the Punk scene in the 1980's, developing its own music and fashion styles. The festival in Whitby is now in it's 19th year and attracts around ten thousand people over the weekend. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis (BRITAIN - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY)
Heath Waller poses for photographs during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Goths pose for photographs during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
A woman poses for photographs during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Rex Beck (L) and Scarlet Readman-Riley pose for photographs during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Goths pose for photographs during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Goths pose for photographs during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
The footwear of two participants are seen during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Goths pose for photographs during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Goths pose for photographs during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
A woman poses for photographs during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Goth's Dan Smith (L) and Cas Carpenter pose for a photograph during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Heath Waller (L) and his daughter Meagan, 10, pose for photographs during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
A woman sits on a wall with her boots off during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Goth Tara Price poses for a photograph during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Goth Tara Price poses for a photograph during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Goth Tara Price poses for a photograph during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
