版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 4月 30日 星期二 02:05 BJT

England's Goth festival

<p>Liam Murray poses for photographs during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 2013. The Goth culture emerged for the Punk scene in the 1980's, developing its own music and fashion styles. The festival in Whitby is now in it's 19th year and attracts around ten thousand people over the weekend. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

Liam Murray poses for photographs during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 2013. The more

2013年 4月 30日 星期二

Liam Murray poses for photographs during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 2013. The Goth culture emerged for the Punk scene in the 1980's, developing its own music and fashion styles. The festival in Whitby is now in it's 19th year and attracts around ten thousand people over the weekend. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Close
1 / 20
<p>Debra Scourfield poses for photographs during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

Debra Scourfield poses for photographs during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 2013.more

2013年 4月 30日 星期二

Debra Scourfield poses for photographs during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Close
2 / 20
<p>Janice and David Unthank pose for photographs during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

Janice and David Unthank pose for photographs during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28more

2013年 4月 30日 星期二

Janice and David Unthank pose for photographs during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Close
3 / 20
<p>A woman poses for photographs during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 2013. The Goth culture emerged from the Punk scene in the 1980's, developing its own music and fashion styles. The festival in Whitby is now in it's 19th year and attracts around ten thousand people over the weekend. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis (BRITAIN - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY)</p>

A woman poses for photographs during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 2013. The Gothmore

2013年 4月 30日 星期二

A woman poses for photographs during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 2013. The Goth culture emerged from the Punk scene in the 1980's, developing its own music and fashion styles. The festival in Whitby is now in it's 19th year and attracts around ten thousand people over the weekend. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis (BRITAIN - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY)

Close
4 / 20
<p>Heath Waller poses for photographs during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

Heath Waller poses for photographs during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 2013. Rmore

2013年 4月 30日 星期二

Heath Waller poses for photographs during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Close
5 / 20
<p>Goths pose for photographs during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

Goths pose for photographs during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nimore

2013年 4月 30日 星期二

Goths pose for photographs during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Close
6 / 20
<p>A woman poses for photographs during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

A woman poses for photographs during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 2013. REUTERSmore

2013年 4月 30日 星期二

A woman poses for photographs during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Close
7 / 20
<p>Rex Beck (L) and Scarlet Readman-Riley pose for photographs during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

Rex Beck (L) and Scarlet Readman-Riley pose for photographs during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern Enmore

2013年 4月 30日 星期二

Rex Beck (L) and Scarlet Readman-Riley pose for photographs during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Close
8 / 20
<p>Goths pose for photographs during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

Goths pose for photographs during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nimore

2013年 4月 30日 星期二

Goths pose for photographs during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Close
9 / 20
<p>Goths pose for photographs during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

Goths pose for photographs during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nimore

2013年 4月 30日 星期二

Goths pose for photographs during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Close
10 / 20
<p>The footwear of two participants are seen during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

The footwear of two participants are seen during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 20more

2013年 4月 30日 星期二

The footwear of two participants are seen during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Close
11 / 20
<p>Goths pose for photographs during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

Goths pose for photographs during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nimore

2013年 4月 30日 星期二

Goths pose for photographs during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Close
12 / 20
<p>Goths pose for photographs during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

Goths pose for photographs during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nmore

2013年 4月 30日 星期二

Goths pose for photographs during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Close
13 / 20
<p>A woman poses for photographs during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

A woman poses for photographs during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 2013. REUTERmore

2013年 4月 30日 星期二

A woman poses for photographs during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Close
14 / 20
<p>Goth's Dan Smith (L) and Cas Carpenter pose for a photograph during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

Goth's Dan Smith (L) and Cas Carpenter pose for a photograph during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern Emore

2013年 4月 30日 星期二

Goth's Dan Smith (L) and Cas Carpenter pose for a photograph during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Close
15 / 20
<p>Heath Waller (L) and his daughter Meagan, 10, pose for photographs during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

Heath Waller (L) and his daughter Meagan, 10, pose for photographs during the Goth festival in Whitby, nortmore

2013年 4月 30日 星期二

Heath Waller (L) and his daughter Meagan, 10, pose for photographs during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Close
16 / 20
<p>A woman sits on a wall with her boots off during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

A woman sits on a wall with her boots off during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 20more

2013年 4月 30日 星期二

A woman sits on a wall with her boots off during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Close
17 / 20
<p>Goth Tara Price poses for a photograph during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

Goth Tara Price poses for a photograph during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 2013.more

2013年 4月 30日 星期二

Goth Tara Price poses for a photograph during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Close
18 / 20
<p>Goth Tara Price poses for a photograph during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

Goth Tara Price poses for a photograph during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 2013.more

2013年 4月 30日 星期二

Goth Tara Price poses for a photograph during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Close
19 / 20
<p>Goth Tara Price poses for a photograph during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

Goth Tara Price poses for a photograph during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 2013.more

2013年 4月 30日 星期二

Goth Tara Price poses for a photograph during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
Second Chance for jailed women

Second Chance for jailed women

下一个

Second Chance for jailed women

Second Chance for jailed women

The Second Chance Women's Re-entry Court in Los Angeles offers a cost-saving alternative to prison for women who plead guilty to non-violent crimes and...

2013年 4月 30日
Best in baguette

Best in baguette

More than 200 Parisian bakers compete to see who will win the coveted Best Baguette of Paris prize.

2013年 4月 26日
China's dead pig mystery

China's dead pig mystery

Overcrowding on farms appears to be an underlying factor in the mysterious appearance of thousands of dead pigs floating down China's rivers.

2013年 4月 25日
The year in Spain

The year in Spain

Spain's official population fell last year for the first time since records began as immigrants fled a five-year on-and-off recession that has sent unemployment...

2013年 4月 25日

精选图集

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Eve of the French election

Eve of the French election

With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.

The 'weed nuns' of California

The 'weed nuns' of California

The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.

Stripped down protest in Venezuela

Stripped down protest in Venezuela

A solitary protester bares it all during a second day of nationwide protests against the government in Caracas.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐