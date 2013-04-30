版本:
2013年 5月 1日

Rebuilding Breezy Point

<p>Homes devastated by fire and the effects of Hurricane Sandy are seen the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 30, 2012. Millions of people across the eastern United States awoke to scenes of destruction wrought by Superstorm Sandy, which knocked out power to huge swathes of the nation's most densely populated region, swamped New York's subway system and submerged streets in Manhattan's financial district. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>Neighbors Lucille Dwyer (R) and Linda Strong embrace after looking through the wreckage of their homes devastated by fire and the effects of Hurricane Sandy in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>People raise the American flag among the wreckage of their homes devastated by fire and the effects of Hurricane Sandy in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>A playground sits submerged under flood waters left from Hurricane Sandy at the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough in New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

<p>A section of burned houses are seen in Breezy Point, a neighborhood in the Queens borough of New York which was left devastated by Hurricane Sandy October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>Meg McLoughlin helps sort through the remains of her father's house, which burned to the ground during Hurricane Sandy, in the Breezy Point neighborhood of Queens, New York November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton</p>

<p>People embrace after looking through the wreckage of homes devastated by fire and the affects of Hurricane Sandy in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>A boy surveys the damage caused by Hurricane Sandy in the Breezy Point neighborhood of Queens, New York, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton</p>

<p>U.S. Marines clear debris from the Breezy Point neighborhood which was left devastated by Hurricane Sandy in the New York borough of Queens November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>A Virgin Mary statue is seen amongst the rubble of a destroyed row of houses after Hurricane Sandy hit, in the Breezy Point neighborhood of Queens, New York, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton</p>

<p>Residents walk past damaged houses in in Breezy Point, a neighborhood in the Queens borough of New York which was left devastated by Hurricane Sandy November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>An insurance claims adjuster climbs the entrance to a damaged house in Breezy Point, a neighborhood in the Queens borough of New York which was left devastated by Hurricane Sandy November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>An electrician with Hydro Quebec pulls down a U.S. flag hanging on a cable before testing power lines in Breezy Point neighborhood which were left devastated by Hurricane Sandy in the New York borough of Queens November 14, 2012. It has become one of the biggest sources of tension between residents and the authorities in the worst-hit areas of New York City after Superstorm Sandy: damaged electrical systems in homes and - making matters worse - not enough electricians to fix them. REUTERS/Adrees Latif (UNITED STATES - Tags: DISASTER ENVIRONMENT)</p>

<p>A car destroyed by a fire during Hurricane Sandy is seen in the Breezy Point neighborhood, in the Queens borough of New York November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>A home destroyed by a fire during Hurricane Sandy is seen in the Breezy Point neighborhood of Queens, New York November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>Homes that were destroyed by a fire during Hurricane Sandy are seen in the Breezy Point neighborhood of Queens, New York November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>A log is seen on top of an automobile damaged by superstorm Sandy in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>A sign is seen in front of homes destroyed by a fire during Hurricane Sandy, in the Breezy Point neighborhood in the Queens borough of New York November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>Danny and Juanita Kraus, residents of Breezy Point for 22 years whose home was flooded during Superstorm Sandy, eat a donated Thanksgiving meal a day before the holiday at Breezy Point in the Queens borough of New York November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>Members of the New Orleans Fire Department tour a neighborhood of burnt houses damaged during Hurricane Sandy, in the Breezy Point area of New York's borough of Queens, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>Members of the Southwest Conservation Corp. help local contractors clean out a damaged home in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy, in the Breezy Point area of New York's borough of Queens, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>Blythe Finn takes pictures after returning to see her home in Breezy Point, a month after the neighborhood was left devastated by Hurricane Sandy in the New York borough of Queens November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>A lone chair sits along the beach front in Breezy Point, a month after the neighborhood was left devastated by Hurricane Sandy in the New York borough of Queens November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>A U.S. flag flies over destroyed homes, almost two months after superstorm Sandy caused the damage in the region of Breezy Point in Queens borough, New York, December 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Rose Driscoll, removes debris out from her parents basement that had been flooded two months ago by Superstorm Sandy in the Queens borough region of Breezy Point, New York, December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>A broken framed photo is seen on the porch of a home devastated by fire and the affects of Hurricane Sandy is seen in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough in New York January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>Christmas ornaments sit amongst the remains of homes destroyed by fire during Hurricane Sandy in the Breezy Point area of New York's borough of Queens, December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

<p>Heavy machinery excavate land in the Breezy Point section of the borough of Queens six months after the landfall of Superstorm Sandy, in New York, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>An American flag is seen at an empty plot of land in the Breezy Point section of the borough of Queens six months after the landfall of Superstorm Sandy, in New York, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>Trees are seen in empty plots of beach property in the Breezy Point section of the borough of Queens six months after the landfall of Superstorm Sandy, in New York, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

