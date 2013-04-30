版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 5月 1日 星期三 03:05 BJT

Animals around the world

<p>Charlie Cole tends to one of his Cabrito goats on Broughgammon Farm near the town of Ballycastle in northern Ireland April 30, 2013. Cole takes the kid goats which are a by product of the dairy industry and farms them for their meat, which has become more popular after the recent horsemeat scandals. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

Charlie Cole tends to one of his Cabrito goats on Broughgammon Farm near the town of Ballycastle in northermore

2013年 5月 1日 星期三

Charlie Cole tends to one of his Cabrito goats on Broughgammon Farm near the town of Ballycastle in northern Ireland April 30, 2013. Cole takes the kid goats which are a by product of the dairy industry and farms them for their meat, which has become more popular after the recent horsemeat scandals. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
1 / 26
<p>A cow drinks water on cracked ground at the Las Canoas dam, some 59 km (37 miles) north of the capital Managua April 26, 2013. A large area of the dam has been dry since last February, as most of its water have been used by rice farmers for their crops, affecting around hundreds of peasants living in the area, according to local media. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas</p>

A cow drinks water on cracked ground at the Las Canoas dam, some 59 km (37 miles) north of the capital Manamore

2013年 5月 1日 星期三

A cow drinks water on cracked ground at the Las Canoas dam, some 59 km (37 miles) north of the capital Managua April 26, 2013. A large area of the dam has been dry since last February, as most of its water have been used by rice farmers for their crops, affecting around hundreds of peasants living in the area, according to local media. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Close
2 / 26
<p>A dog yawns as it looks at people passing by at a street in central Madrid April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

A dog yawns as it looks at people passing by at a street in central Madrid April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vmore

2013年 5月 1日 星期三

A dog yawns as it looks at people passing by at a street in central Madrid April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
3 / 26
<p>A man holds two turkeys on a street in Guatemala City, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez</p>

A man holds two turkeys on a street in Guatemala City, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

2013年 5月 1日 星期三

A man holds two turkeys on a street in Guatemala City, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
4 / 26
<p>A breeder, whose business has been affected by the H7N9 bird flu virus, walks his ducks along a road in Changzhou county, Shandong province, China, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A breeder, whose business has been affected by the H7N9 bird flu virus, walks his ducks along a road in Chamore

2013年 5月 1日 星期三

A breeder, whose business has been affected by the H7N9 bird flu virus, walks his ducks along a road in Changzhou county, Shandong province, China, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
5 / 26
<p>Freshly shorn alpacas are pictured on a meadow in the village of Winklarn near Regensburg, Germany, April 22, 2013. The alpacas are always shorn in spring, to make the animals more comfortable for the summer months and to collect the expensive and well known alpaca wool. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle</p>

Freshly shorn alpacas are pictured on a meadow in the village of Winklarn near Regensburg, Germany, April 2more

2013年 5月 1日 星期三

Freshly shorn alpacas are pictured on a meadow in the village of Winklarn near Regensburg, Germany, April 22, 2013. The alpacas are always shorn in spring, to make the animals more comfortable for the summer months and to collect the expensive and well known alpaca wool. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Close
6 / 26
<p>Four-year-old bengal tiger "Mulan Jamila" plays with keeper Soleh at Al Khaffah Islamic school in Malang, Indonesia's East Java province March 19, 2013. The tiger, a gift from a friend, is kept as a pet at the school under a government permit, according to the school. Soleh has fed the tiger 5 kg (11 lbs) of meat per day since the animal was three months old. REUTERS/Sigit Pamungkas</p>

Four-year-old bengal tiger "Mulan Jamila" plays with keeper Soleh at Al Khaffah Islamic school in Malang, Imore

2013年 5月 1日 星期三

Four-year-old bengal tiger "Mulan Jamila" plays with keeper Soleh at Al Khaffah Islamic school in Malang, Indonesia's East Java province March 19, 2013. The tiger, a gift from a friend, is kept as a pet at the school under a government permit, according to the school. Soleh has fed the tiger 5 kg (11 lbs) of meat per day since the animal was three months old. REUTERS/Sigit Pamungkas

Close
7 / 26
<p>A customer examines a pigeon with a magnifier at a pigeon market in Chongqing municipality, China, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

A customer examines a pigeon with a magnifier at a pigeon market in Chongqing municipality, China, April 7,more

2013年 5月 1日 星期三

A customer examines a pigeon with a magnifier at a pigeon market in Chongqing municipality, China, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
8 / 26
<p>A man kisses his camels in front of tourists at the Giza Pyramids plateau as he awaits for them to take a ride, March 17, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

A man kisses his camels in front of tourists at the Giza Pyramids plateau as he awaits for them to take a rmore

2013年 5月 1日 星期三

A man kisses his camels in front of tourists at the Giza Pyramids plateau as he awaits for them to take a ride, March 17, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
9 / 26
<p>A female Rothschild giraffe, named Sandy Hope, nurses as its mother looks on at the LEO Zoological Conservation Center in Greenwich, Connecticut April 2, 2013. The calf of this endangered subspecies was born on March 22 at the private preserve and breeding ground for wild animals. The giraffe was named Sandy Hope in remembrance of the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School that took the lives of 20 students and six staff members. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

A female Rothschild giraffe, named Sandy Hope, nurses as its mother looks on at the LEO Zoological Conservamore

2013年 5月 1日 星期三

A female Rothschild giraffe, named Sandy Hope, nurses as its mother looks on at the LEO Zoological Conservation Center in Greenwich, Connecticut April 2, 2013. The calf of this endangered subspecies was born on March 22 at the private preserve and breeding ground for wild animals. The giraffe was named Sandy Hope in remembrance of the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School that took the lives of 20 students and six staff members. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
10 / 26
<p>A Yorkshire Terrier named Hope shows off her uni-wheel attached to a doggie vest in Longmont, Colorado April 21, 2013. Hope is missing one limb and is able to walk with the wheel attachment. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

A Yorkshire Terrier named Hope shows off her uni-wheel attached to a doggie vest in Longmont, Colorado Aprimore

2013年 5月 1日 星期三

A Yorkshire Terrier named Hope shows off her uni-wheel attached to a doggie vest in Longmont, Colorado April 21, 2013. Hope is missing one limb and is able to walk with the wheel attachment. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
11 / 26
<p>A dog wrapped in a jacket, belonging to a street artist, sits on a pavement in London April 22, 2013. An influential academic paper which made the case for austerity, is thought to be flawed. The paper, called 'Growth in a Time of Debt' by Harvard professors, Carmen Reinhart and Ken Rogoff, has data missing, according to Universtiy of Massachusetts student, Thomas Herndon. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

A dog wrapped in a jacket, belonging to a street artist, sits on a pavement in London April 22, 2013. An inmore

2013年 5月 1日 星期三

A dog wrapped in a jacket, belonging to a street artist, sits on a pavement in London April 22, 2013. An influential academic paper which made the case for austerity, is thought to be flawed. The paper, called 'Growth in a Time of Debt' by Harvard professors, Carmen Reinhart and Ken Rogoff, has data missing, according to Universtiy of Massachusetts student, Thomas Herndon. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
12 / 26
<p>Potbellied pig "Baby Banks" demonstrates how to use a pet oxygen mask in San Diego, California April 25, 2013. The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department on Thursday accepted a donation of 60 pet oxygen mask kits from Debra Jo Chiapuzio of the Emma Zen Foundation. The non-profit Emma Zen Foundation focuses on pet safety and raises funds for pet oxygen masks, which are then donated to fire departments, according to their website. The masks are specially designed to fit muzzles and snouts of a wide range of household pets. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Potbellied pig "Baby Banks" demonstrates how to use a pet oxygen mask in San Diego, California April 25, 20more

2013年 5月 1日 星期三

Potbellied pig "Baby Banks" demonstrates how to use a pet oxygen mask in San Diego, California April 25, 2013. The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department on Thursday accepted a donation of 60 pet oxygen mask kits from Debra Jo Chiapuzio of the Emma Zen Foundation. The non-profit Emma Zen Foundation focuses on pet safety and raises funds for pet oxygen masks, which are then donated to fire departments, according to their website. The masks are specially designed to fit muzzles and snouts of a wide range of household pets. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
13 / 26
<p>A newly hatched Griffon Vulture chick lies next to its egg at the Jerusalem Biblical Zoo April 24, 2013. The egg, which was collected in southern Israel, was kept in an incubator until it hatched at the zoo, as part of an initiative to raise the number of endangered bird species in the region. A pair of "foster parent" vultures will shortly take over rearing the chick at the Ramat Gan Safari Park near Tel Aviv. Ornithologists estimate there are about a hundred such birds left in Israel. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

A newly hatched Griffon Vulture chick lies next to its egg at the Jerusalem Biblical Zoo April 24, 2013. Thmore

2013年 5月 1日 星期三

A newly hatched Griffon Vulture chick lies next to its egg at the Jerusalem Biblical Zoo April 24, 2013. The egg, which was collected in southern Israel, was kept in an incubator until it hatched at the zoo, as part of an initiative to raise the number of endangered bird species in the region. A pair of "foster parent" vultures will shortly take over rearing the chick at the Ramat Gan Safari Park near Tel Aviv. Ornithologists estimate there are about a hundred such birds left in Israel. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
14 / 26
<p>A Goldeneye runs on the surface of a river near the remote village of Sosnovy Bor, some 320 km (200 miles) north of Minsk, Belarus, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

A Goldeneye runs on the surface of a river near the remote village of Sosnovy Bor, some 320 km (200 miles) more

2013年 5月 1日 星期三

A Goldeneye runs on the surface of a river near the remote village of Sosnovy Bor, some 320 km (200 miles) north of Minsk, Belarus, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
15 / 26
<p>A keeper helps an orphaned elephant which stumbled in the mud at the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust Nursery within Nairobi National Park, near Kenya's capital Nairobi April 21, 2013. The orphanage cares for baby elephants and sometimes baby rhinos which have been orphaned by poachers, or lost or abandoned for natural reasons. The orphaned elephants raised by the Trust are returned to join the elephant population in Tsavo National Park when they mature between eight to ten years old. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi</p>

A keeper helps an orphaned elephant which stumbled in the mud at the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust Nurserymore

2013年 5月 1日 星期三

A keeper helps an orphaned elephant which stumbled in the mud at the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust Nursery within Nairobi National Park, near Kenya's capital Nairobi April 21, 2013. The orphanage cares for baby elephants and sometimes baby rhinos which have been orphaned by poachers, or lost or abandoned for natural reasons. The orphaned elephants raised by the Trust are returned to join the elephant population in Tsavo National Park when they mature between eight to ten years old. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Close
16 / 26
<p>A pig is seen in a damaged pigsty at a village on the second day after an earthquake hit Longmen township of Lushan county, Sichuan province, China, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

A pig is seen in a damaged pigsty at a village on the second day after an earthquake hit Longmen township omore

2013年 5月 1日 星期三

A pig is seen in a damaged pigsty at a village on the second day after an earthquake hit Longmen township of Lushan county, Sichuan province, China, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
17 / 26
<p>A farmer holds a kid goat as he walks past a burning trash container near a banner which reads, "A just price for a just revenue" during a demonstration in Lyon, April 12, 2013. Several hundred French farmers brought tractors and livestock animals to the southeastern city of Lyon on Friday as part of nationwide protests calling for better prices from supermarkets to offset rising production costs. REUTERS/Robert Pratta</p>

A farmer holds a kid goat as he walks past a burning trash container near a banner which reads, "A just primore

2013年 5月 1日 星期三

A farmer holds a kid goat as he walks past a burning trash container near a banner which reads, "A just price for a just revenue" during a demonstration in Lyon, April 12, 2013. Several hundred French farmers brought tractors and livestock animals to the southeastern city of Lyon on Friday as part of nationwide protests calling for better prices from supermarkets to offset rising production costs. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Close
18 / 26
<p>A student protester (rear) takes cover from a jet of water released by a riot police vehicle as a dog jumps during a rally in which demonstrators demanded that the government make changes to the public state education system, in Santiago April 11, 2013. Chilean students and their supporters took back to the streets in a massive demonstration in demands of free and quality education for all. Thousands of people, led by both secondary and university student organizations, marched through downtown streets in the capital city as they continue to demand an educational overhaul in the latest student demonstration since the movement began in 2011. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

A student protester (rear) takes cover from a jet of water released by a riot police vehicle as a dog jumpsmore

2013年 5月 1日 星期三

A student protester (rear) takes cover from a jet of water released by a riot police vehicle as a dog jumps during a rally in which demonstrators demanded that the government make changes to the public state education system, in Santiago April 11, 2013. Chilean students and their supporters took back to the streets in a massive demonstration in demands of free and quality education for all. Thousands of people, led by both secondary and university student organizations, marched through downtown streets in the capital city as they continue to demand an educational overhaul in the latest student demonstration since the movement began in 2011. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Close
19 / 26
<p>A fox is pictured in front of the Reichstag building before German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomes Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at the Chancellery in Berlin, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

A fox is pictured in front of the Reichstag building before German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomes Indianmore

2013年 5月 1日 星期三

A fox is pictured in front of the Reichstag building before German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomes Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at the Chancellery in Berlin, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
20 / 26
<p>A nun sits at a colonnade in St Peter's Square at the Vatican March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

A nun sits at a colonnade in St Peter's Square at the Vatican March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann<more

2013年 5月 1日 星期三

A nun sits at a colonnade in St Peter's Square at the Vatican March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Close
21 / 26
<p>A Sphinx cat called Fay plays in the arms of jury member Ad de Bruijn of the Netherlands during the Sofisticat feline show in Bucharest April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti</p>

A Sphinx cat called Fay plays in the arms of jury member Ad de Bruijn of the Netherlands during the Sofistimore

2013年 5月 1日 星期三

A Sphinx cat called Fay plays in the arms of jury member Ad de Bruijn of the Netherlands during the Sofisticat feline show in Bucharest April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

Close
22 / 26
<p>A Persian cat is pictured during the international "Pet Expo" show in Riga, Latvia, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins</p>

A Persian cat is pictured during the international "Pet Expo" show in Riga, Latvia, March 30, 2013. REUTERSmore

2013年 5月 1日 星期三

A Persian cat is pictured during the international "Pet Expo" show in Riga, Latvia, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Close
23 / 26
<p>An Uromastyx lizard, also known as a dabb lizard, is held up after being caught in a desert near Tabuk April 19, 2013. The lizards, which are considered a delicacy in some parts of the Middle East, are caught in the spring season using hooks and sniffer dogs as well as bare hands. The lizards can be grilled or eaten raw, and according to popular belief, their blood is used to strengthen the body and treat diseases. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity</p>

An Uromastyx lizard, also known as a dabb lizard, is held up after being caught in a desert near Tabuk Aprimore

2013年 5月 1日 星期三

An Uromastyx lizard, also known as a dabb lizard, is held up after being caught in a desert near Tabuk April 19, 2013. The lizards, which are considered a delicacy in some parts of the Middle East, are caught in the spring season using hooks and sniffer dogs as well as bare hands. The lizards can be grilled or eaten raw, and according to popular belief, their blood is used to strengthen the body and treat diseases. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

Close
24 / 26
<p>A rescued California sea lion pup looks through a fence at the Pacific Marine Mammal Center in Laguna Beach, California, March 13, 2013. The center has been overwhelmed by the number of severely malnourished and dehydrated pups coming to shore along the Orange County coastline. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

A rescued California sea lion pup looks through a fence at the Pacific Marine Mammal Center in Laguna Beachmore

2013年 5月 1日 星期三

A rescued California sea lion pup looks through a fence at the Pacific Marine Mammal Center in Laguna Beach, California, March 13, 2013. The center has been overwhelmed by the number of severely malnourished and dehydrated pups coming to shore along the Orange County coastline. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
25 / 26
<p>A visitor to Stanley Park rides his bike along with his dog on Earth Day in Vancouver, British Columbia April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

A visitor to Stanley Park rides his bike along with his dog on Earth Day in Vancouver, British Columbia Aprmore

2013年 5月 1日 星期三

A visitor to Stanley Park rides his bike along with his dog on Earth Day in Vancouver, British Columbia April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Close
26 / 26
重播
下一图片集
Rebuilding Breezy Point

Rebuilding Breezy Point

下一个

Rebuilding Breezy Point

Rebuilding Breezy Point

Six months after Superstorm Sandy's destruction, the Breezy Point section of Queens, New York, continues to rebuild.

2013年 5月 1日
England's Goth festival

England's Goth festival

Around ten thousand people converge in Whitby, England for the Goth festival's 19th year.

2013年 4月 30日
Second Chance for jailed women

Second Chance for jailed women

The Second Chance Women's Re-entry Court in Los Angeles offers a cost-saving alternative to prison for women who plead guilty to non-violent crimes and...

2013年 4月 30日
Best in baguette

Best in baguette

More than 200 Parisian bakers compete to see who will win the coveted Best Baguette of Paris prize.

2013年 4月 26日

精选图集

The Met Gala

The Met Gala

Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".

Meet Kim Jong Un

Meet Kim Jong Un

President Donald Trump opened the door to meeting the North Korean leader, saying he would be honored to meet him under the right circumstances.

Commes Des Garcons at the Met

Commes Des Garcons at the Met

The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrates the pioneering work of Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo.

White House Correspondents' dinner

White House Correspondents' dinner

Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington.

May Day rallies

May Day rallies

May Day demonstrations, rallies and celebrations around the world.

Pictures of the month: April

Pictures of the month: April

Our top photos from the past month.

Reunited for three minutes at Mexico-U.S. border

Reunited for three minutes at Mexico-U.S. border

Separated relatives are briefly reunited as U.S. border patrol agents open a gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico and U.S border.

U.S. forces in Syria

U.S. forces in Syria

Images of U.S. military forces operating within Syria.

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐