Inside Chechnya
Women pass by the Heart of Chechnya mosque in Grozny in Chechnya, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetovmore
Women pass by the Heart of Chechnya mosque in Grozny in Chechnya, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Muslim men pray in the Heart of Chechnya Mosque in the Chechen capital Grozny April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Maximmore
Muslim men pray in the Heart of Chechnya Mosque in the Chechen capital Grozny April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Children run past posters of Russian President, Vladimir Putin, and former Chechen leader, Akhmad Kadyrov, more
Children run past posters of Russian President, Vladimir Putin, and former Chechen leader, Akhmad Kadyrov, at the Akhmad Arena in Grozny April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Girls play on swings in a playground in the Chechen capital Grozny April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetovmore
Girls play on swings in a playground in the Chechen capital Grozny April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Boys play soccer on the outskirts of the Chechen capital Grozny April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetovmore
Boys play soccer on the outskirts of the Chechen capital Grozny April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
People wait for a bus outside Chiri-Yurt, the village where the Tsarnaev family has its roots, in Chechnya,more
People wait for a bus outside Chiri-Yurt, the village where the Tsarnaev family has its roots, in Chechnya, Russia April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Terek Grozny fans support their team during a soccer match against Amkar Perm at the Akhmad Arena stadium imore
Terek Grozny fans support their team during a soccer match against Amkar Perm at the Akhmad Arena stadium in the Chechen capital Grozny April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Terek Grozny fans support their team during a soccer match against Amkar Perm at the Akhmad Arena stadium imore
Terek Grozny fans support their team during a soccer match against Amkar Perm at the Akhmad Arena stadium in the Chechen capital Grozny April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Participants in a local mixfight competition wrestle in the ring, with a portrait of former Chechen leader more
Participants in a local mixfight competition wrestle in the ring, with a portrait of former Chechen leader Akhmad Kadyrov in the background in the village of Goryachevodsk, Russia April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Guests dance at a wedding in the Chechen capital Grozny April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Guests dance at a wedding in the Chechen capital Grozny April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A young woman tries on a wedding dress in an upmarket wedding salon in Grozny March 10, 2011. REUTERS/Dimore
A young woman tries on a wedding dress in an upmarket wedding salon in Grozny March 10, 2011. REUTERS/Diana Markosian
Chechen women chat in a cafe in the centre of the Chechen capital Grozny April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shmore
Chechen women chat in a cafe in the centre of the Chechen capital Grozny April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A student attends a lesson in Sharia law at the Russian Islamic University in the Chechen capital Grozny Apmore
A student attends a lesson in Sharia law at the Russian Islamic University in the Chechen capital Grozny April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Cars drive along Akhmad Kadyrov Avenue, with the Heart of Chechnya mosque and skyscrapers in the backgroundmore
Cars drive along Akhmad Kadyrov Avenue, with the Heart of Chechnya mosque and skyscrapers in the background in the Chechen capital Grozny April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Muslim men arrive for Friday prayers at the central mosque in the Chechen capital Grozny April 26, 2013. more
Muslim men arrive for Friday prayers at the central mosque in the Chechen capital Grozny April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Members of a Chechen dance group pose for photographers at a government-organised event marking Chechen lanmore
Members of a Chechen dance group pose for photographers at a government-organised event marking Chechen language day in the centre of the Chechen capital Grozny April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov (C) watches as men load up a cannon during a government-organised event markimore
Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov (C) watches as men load up a cannon during a government-organised event marking Chechen language day in the centre of the Chechen capital Grozny April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A car drives past horses, standing at the edge of a road, outside the Chechen capital Grozny April 24, 2013more
A car drives past horses, standing at the edge of a road, outside the Chechen capital Grozny April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A car is parked outside a market in the centre of the Chechen capital Grozny April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Maximore
A car is parked outside a market in the centre of the Chechen capital Grozny April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Children play outside a school in the Chechen capital of Grozny September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Children play outside a school in the Chechen capital of Grozny September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Players from a local football club Laman Az formed by landmine victims, with assistance from local NGO Lamamore
Players from a local football club Laman Az formed by landmine victims, with assistance from local NGO Laman Az, look on during a practice match in a sports hall in the Chechen capital Grozny November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Diana Markosian
President of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, dressed in the national costume, dances as part of The Day Of Chechemore
President of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, dressed in the national costume, dances as part of The Day Of Chechen Language celebrations in Grozny April 25, 2010. REUTERS/S.Dal
Members of a youth club supporting former Chechen leader Akhmad Kadyrov (printed on flag) march along a strmore
Members of a youth club supporting former Chechen leader Akhmad Kadyrov (printed on flag) march along a street during a rally in the centre of the Chechen capital Grozny April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Patients consult Islamic healer Timur Chamaev at the Islamic Medical Centre in the Chechen capital of Groznmore
Patients consult Islamic healer Timur Chamaev at the Islamic Medical Centre in the Chechen capital of Grozny July 20, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Muslim men wait for Friday prayers in the Heart of Chechnya Mosque in the Chechen capital Grozny April 26, more
Muslim men wait for Friday prayers in the Heart of Chechnya Mosque in the Chechen capital Grozny April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Women sweep a road in front of a mosque in Grozny, the capital of the Russia's Caucasus republic of Chechnymore
Women sweep a road in front of a mosque in Grozny, the capital of the Russia's Caucasus republic of Chechnya May 9, 2008. REUTERS/Said Tsarnayev
The skyscrapers of the Grozny city complex are seen in the Chechen capital Grozny April 27, 2013. REUTERSmore
The skyscrapers of the Grozny city complex are seen in the Chechen capital Grozny April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
An aerial view shows the centre of the Chechen capital Grozny April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
An aerial view shows the centre of the Chechen capital Grozny April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A woman stands near the Eternal Flame in Grozny in Chechnya, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A woman stands near the Eternal Flame in Grozny in Chechnya, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A boy walks along the street in Chiri-Yurt, the village where the Tsarnaev family has its roots, in Chechnymore
A boy walks along the street in Chiri-Yurt, the village where the Tsarnaev family has its roots, in Chechnya, Russia April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
下一个
Queen Beatrix passes crown to son
The Netherlands celebrates Queen's Day, as Queen Beatrix abdicates and is succeeded by her eldest son Willem-Alexander.
Animals around the world
A selection of images from the animal kingdom.
Rebuilding Breezy Point
Six months after Superstorm Sandy's destruction, the Breezy Point section of Queens, New York, continues to rebuild.
England's Goth festival
Around ten thousand people converge in Whitby, England for the Goth festival's 19th year.
精选图集
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.
Trump voters of Obama country
The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.
China's all-girl 'boy band'
Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.
Mannequins on the frontline
Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
After Boko Haram
A multinational force pushed Boko Haram militants from the Nigerian state of Borno, but thousands still remain displaced.