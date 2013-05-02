Spring snow in Colorado
A bison statue is covered with fresh snow in downtown Golden, Colorado May 1, 2013. Shovels were out in Colorado on Wednesday, after a spring snowstorm dumped more than a foot of snow. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A man walks past a snow-covered bed of tulips in downtown Golden, Colorado May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A bed of tulips is covered with fresh snow in downtown Golden, Colorado May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Cattle nose through snow to get to the green grass below, in Arvada, Colorado May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Snow covers sidewalk cafe tables and a bed of tulips in downtown Golden, Colorado May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Snow covers an outdoor bar in downtown Golden, Colorado May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Men walk past snow-covered cafe tables in downtown Golden, Colorado May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Trees are covered with fresh snow in downtown Golden, Colorado May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A bed of tulips is covered with fresh snow in downtown Golden, Colorado May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
