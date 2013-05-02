版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 5月 2日 星期四 22:55 BJT

Same-sex civil unions in Colorado

<p>Fran (R) and Anna Simon kiss with their license and son Jeremy (L) just after midnight after being the first to get a civil union in Denver May 1, 2013. Colorado joined eight states that recognize civil unions or domestic partnerships in lieu of gay marriage, according to the Human Rights Campaign. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Fran (R) and Anna Simon kiss with their license and son Jeremy (L) just after midnight after being the firsmore

2013年 5月 2日 星期四

Fran (R) and Anna Simon kiss with their license and son Jeremy (L) just after midnight after being the first to get a civil union in Denver May 1, 2013. Colorado joined eight states that recognize civil unions or domestic partnerships in lieu of gay marriage, according to the Human Rights Campaign. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
1 / 15
<p>Fran (R) and Anna Simon pose with their license and son Jeremy (L) just after midnight after being the first to get a civil union in Denver May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Fran (R) and Anna Simon pose with their license and son Jeremy (L) just after midnight after being the firsmore

2013年 5月 2日 星期四

Fran (R) and Anna Simon pose with their license and son Jeremy (L) just after midnight after being the first to get a civil union in Denver May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
2 / 15
<p>Fran (L) and Anna Simon touch heads just after midnight after being the first to get a civil union in Denver May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Fran (L) and Anna Simon touch heads just after midnight after being the first to get a civil union in Denvemore

2013年 5月 2日 星期四

Fran (L) and Anna Simon touch heads just after midnight after being the first to get a civil union in Denver May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
3 / 15
<p>Crystal Martinez (L) and Christina Jackson, waiting for a civil union, kiss just before midnight when Colorado's civil union law went into effect in Denver April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Crystal Martinez (L) and Christina Jackson, waiting for a civil union, kiss just before midnight when Colormore

2013年 5月 2日 星期四

Crystal Martinez (L) and Christina Jackson, waiting for a civil union, kiss just before midnight when Colorado's civil union law went into effect in Denver April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
4 / 15
<p>Tanya Obernyer (L) and Chris Richardson pose for a picture as they wait for a civil union just before midnight when Colorado's civil union law went into effect in Denver April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Tanya Obernyer (L) and Chris Richardson pose for a picture as they wait for a civil union just before midnimore

2013年 5月 2日 星期四

Tanya Obernyer (L) and Chris Richardson pose for a picture as they wait for a civil union just before midnight when Colorado's civil union law went into effect in Denver April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
5 / 15
<p>Two women waiting for a civil union kiss just before midnight when Colorado's civil union law went into effect in Denver April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Two women waiting for a civil union kiss just before midnight when Colorado's civil union law went into effmore

2013年 5月 2日 星期四

Two women waiting for a civil union kiss just before midnight when Colorado's civil union law went into effect in Denver April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
6 / 15
<p>Two men, both wearing signs that read "he's the groom", hold hands shortly after midnight after getting a civil union when Colorado's civil union law went into effect in Denver May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Two men, both wearing signs that read "he's the groom", hold hands shortly after midnight after getting a cmore

2013年 5月 2日 星期四

Two men, both wearing signs that read "he's the groom", hold hands shortly after midnight after getting a civil union when Colorado's civil union law went into effect in Denver May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
7 / 15
<p>Two men kiss shortly after midnight after getting a civil union when Colorado's civil union law went into effect in Denver May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Two men kiss shortly after midnight after getting a civil union when Colorado's civil union law went into emore

2013年 5月 2日 星期四

Two men kiss shortly after midnight after getting a civil union when Colorado's civil union law went into effect in Denver May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
8 / 15
<p>Fran (L) and Anna Simon kiss just after midnight after being the first to get a civil union in a ceremony performed by Denver Mayor Michael Hancock (R) in Denver May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Fran (L) and Anna Simon kiss just after midnight after being the first to get a civil union in a ceremony pmore

2013年 5月 2日 星期四

Fran (L) and Anna Simon kiss just after midnight after being the first to get a civil union in a ceremony performed by Denver Mayor Michael Hancock (R) in Denver May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
9 / 15
<p>A woman puts a ring on the hand of another woman in a civil union ceremony after Colorado's civil union law went into effect in Denver May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

A woman puts a ring on the hand of another woman in a civil union ceremony after Colorado's civil union lawmore

2013年 5月 2日 星期四

A woman puts a ring on the hand of another woman in a civil union ceremony after Colorado's civil union law went into effect in Denver May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
10 / 15
<p>Fran (L) and Anna Simon hug Denver Mayor Michael Hancock after being the first to get a civil union in a ceremony performed by Hancock in Denver May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Fran (L) and Anna Simon hug Denver Mayor Michael Hancock after being the first to get a civil union in a cemore

2013年 5月 2日 星期四

Fran (L) and Anna Simon hug Denver Mayor Michael Hancock after being the first to get a civil union in a ceremony performed by Hancock in Denver May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
11 / 15
<p>Maria Finley (L) and Sue Fisher are joined in a civil union ceremony by judge Mary Celeste (C), who claimed to be Colorado's first "out" gay judge, just after midnight in Denver May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Maria Finley (L) and Sue Fisher are joined in a civil union ceremony by judge Mary Celeste (C), who claimedmore

2013年 5月 2日 星期四

Maria Finley (L) and Sue Fisher are joined in a civil union ceremony by judge Mary Celeste (C), who claimed to be Colorado's first "out" gay judge, just after midnight in Denver May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
12 / 15
<p>Scripts for civil union ceremonies are seen before midnight when Colorado's civil union law went into effect in Denver April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Scripts for civil union ceremonies are seen before midnight when Colorado's civil union law went into effecmore

2013年 5月 2日 星期四

Scripts for civil union ceremonies are seen before midnight when Colorado's civil union law went into effect in Denver April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
13 / 15
<p>Jeffrey Maybee and Chris Richardson (L) sit next to Breanna Alexander and Stacy Parrish as they wait for civil unions at midnight when Colorado's civil union law goes into effect in Denver April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Jeffrey Maybee and Chris Richardson (L) sit next to Breanna Alexander and Stacy Parrish as they wait for cimore

2013年 5月 2日 星期四

Jeffrey Maybee and Chris Richardson (L) sit next to Breanna Alexander and Stacy Parrish as they wait for civil unions at midnight when Colorado's civil union law goes into effect in Denver April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
14 / 15
<p>Colleen Mentz (L) and Jeanne Fischetti wait for a civil union at midnight when Colorado's civil union law goes into effect in Denver April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Colleen Mentz (L) and Jeanne Fischetti wait for a civil union at midnight when Colorado's civil union law gmore

2013年 5月 2日 星期四

Colleen Mentz (L) and Jeanne Fischetti wait for a civil union at midnight when Colorado's civil union law goes into effect in Denver April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
15 / 15
重播
下一图片集
Spring snow in Colorado

Spring snow in Colorado

下一个

Spring snow in Colorado

Spring snow in Colorado

A spring snowstorm dumped more than a foot of snow in Colorado.

2013年 5月 2日
Inside Chechnya

Inside Chechnya

A look inside Chechnya, where the Boston bombings suspects Dzhokhar and Tamerlan Tsarnaev have ancestral ties.

2013年 5月 2日
Queen Beatrix passes crown to son

Queen Beatrix passes crown to son

The Netherlands celebrates Queen's Day, as Queen Beatrix abdicates and is succeeded by her eldest son Willem-Alexander.

2013年 5月 1日
Animals around the world

Animals around the world

A selection of images from the animal kingdom.

2013年 5月 1日

精选图集

Obama's first post-presidential appearance

Obama's first post-presidential appearance

Former President Barack Obama makes his first public appearance since leaving office, holding a discussion with youth leaders in Chicago on strategies for community organization and civic engagement.

Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped

Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped

The aftermath in Afghanistan's Achin district, where a MOAB, or "mother of all bombs" struck an Islamic State position.

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust

Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust

Israel observes Holocaust Remembrance Day.

U.S. versus Islamic State: Airsoft edition

U.S. versus Islamic State: Airsoft edition

Players depicting Islamic State militants battle others depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition using airsoft replica weapons during a game in Spain.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff

France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen are set to face each other in a May 7 runoff for the French presidency after coming first and second in the first round of voting, early projections indicated.

March for Science

March for Science

Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐