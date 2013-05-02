Same-sex civil unions in Colorado
Fran (R) and Anna Simon kiss with their license and son Jeremy (L) just after midnight after being the first to get a civil union in Denver May 1, 2013. Colorado joined eight states that recognize civil unions or domestic partnerships in lieu of gay marriage, according to the Human Rights Campaign. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Fran (R) and Anna Simon pose with their license and son Jeremy (L) just after midnight after being the first to get a civil union in Denver May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Fran (L) and Anna Simon touch heads just after midnight after being the first to get a civil union in Denver May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Crystal Martinez (L) and Christina Jackson, waiting for a civil union, kiss just before midnight when Colorado's civil union law went into effect in Denver April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Tanya Obernyer (L) and Chris Richardson pose for a picture as they wait for a civil union just before midnight when Colorado's civil union law went into effect in Denver April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Two women waiting for a civil union kiss just before midnight when Colorado's civil union law went into effect in Denver April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Two men, both wearing signs that read "he's the groom", hold hands shortly after midnight after getting a civil union when Colorado's civil union law went into effect in Denver May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Two men kiss shortly after midnight after getting a civil union when Colorado's civil union law went into effect in Denver May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Fran (L) and Anna Simon kiss just after midnight after being the first to get a civil union in a ceremony performed by Denver Mayor Michael Hancock (R) in Denver May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A woman puts a ring on the hand of another woman in a civil union ceremony after Colorado's civil union law went into effect in Denver May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Fran (L) and Anna Simon hug Denver Mayor Michael Hancock after being the first to get a civil union in a ceremony performed by Hancock in Denver May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Maria Finley (L) and Sue Fisher are joined in a civil union ceremony by judge Mary Celeste (C), who claimed to be Colorado's first "out" gay judge, just after midnight in Denver May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Scripts for civil union ceremonies are seen before midnight when Colorado's civil union law went into effect in Denver April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Jeffrey Maybee and Chris Richardson (L) sit next to Breanna Alexander and Stacy Parrish as they wait for civil unions at midnight when Colorado's civil union law goes into effect in Denver April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Colleen Mentz (L) and Jeanne Fischetti wait for a civil union at midnight when Colorado's civil union law goes into effect in Denver April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
