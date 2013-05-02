Larger-than-life rubber ducky
Rubber Duck by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman is pulled by a tugboat at Hong Kong's Victoria Harmore
Rubber Duck by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman is pulled by a tugboat at Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour, with the island skyline looms at the background May 2, 2013. The 16.5-meter-high inflatable sculpture, which made its first public appearance in the territory on Thursday, will be shown at the Ocean Terminal for a month. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Rubber Duck by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman floats near Ocean Terminal at Hong Kong's Victoriamore
Rubber Duck by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman floats near Ocean Terminal at Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Students watch as Rubber Duck by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman floats near Ocean Terminal at Homore
Students watch as Rubber Duck by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman floats near Ocean Terminal at Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman poses with his Rubber Duck at Ocean Terminal at Hong Kong's Victomore
Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman poses with his Rubber Duck at Ocean Terminal at Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Rubber Duck by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman floats in front of a hilly skyline at Hong Kong's more
Rubber Duck by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman floats in front of a hilly skyline at Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A traditional Chinese tourist junk sails past Rubber Duck by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman at Hmore
A traditional Chinese tourist junk sails past Rubber Duck by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman at Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Bubbles created by a machine fly in front of Rubber Duck by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman at Ocmore
Bubbles created by a machine fly in front of Rubber Duck by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman at Ocean Terminal at Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A police band performs as Rubber Duck by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman floats near Ocean Terminmore
A police band performs as Rubber Duck by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman floats near Ocean Terminal at Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
下一个
Same-sex civil unions in Colorado
Colorado has joined eight states that recognize civil unions or domestic partnerships in lieu of gay marriage.
Spring snow in Colorado
A spring snowstorm dumped more than a foot of snow in Colorado.
Inside Chechnya
A look inside Chechnya, where the Boston bombings suspects Dzhokhar and Tamerlan Tsarnaev have ancestral ties.
Queen Beatrix passes crown to son
The Netherlands celebrates Queen's Day, as Queen Beatrix abdicates and is succeeded by her eldest son Willem-Alexander.
精选图集
Obama's first post-presidential appearance
Former President Barack Obama makes his first public appearance since leaving office, holding a discussion with youth leaders in Chicago on strategies for community organization and civic engagement.
Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped
The aftermath in Afghanistan's Achin district, where a MOAB, or "mother of all bombs" struck an Islamic State position.
The frontlines of Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.
Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust
Israel observes Holocaust Remembrance Day.
U.S. versus Islamic State: Airsoft edition
Players depicting Islamic State militants battle others depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition using airsoft replica weapons during a game in Spain.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen are set to face each other in a May 7 runoff for the French presidency after coming first and second in the first round of voting, early projections indicated.
March for Science
Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.
Disputed islands of the South China Sea
Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.