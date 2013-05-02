版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 5月 2日 星期四 23:35 BJT

Larger-than-life rubber ducky

<p>Rubber Duck by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman is pulled by a tugboat at Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour, with the island skyline looms at the background May 2, 2013. The 16.5-meter-high inflatable sculpture, which made its first public appearance in the territory on Thursday, will be shown at the Ocean Terminal for a month. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

2013年 5月 2日 星期四

<p>Rubber Duck by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman floats near Ocean Terminal at Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

2013年 5月 2日 星期四

<p>Students watch as Rubber Duck by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman floats near Ocean Terminal at Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

2013年 5月 2日 星期四

<p>Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman poses with his Rubber Duck at Ocean Terminal at Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

2013年 5月 2日 星期四

<p>Rubber Duck by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman floats in front of a hilly skyline at Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

2013年 5月 2日 星期四

<p>A traditional Chinese tourist junk sails past Rubber Duck by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman at Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

2013年 5月 2日 星期四

<p>Bubbles created by a machine fly in front of Rubber Duck by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman at Ocean Terminal at Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

2013年 5月 2日 星期四

<p>A police band performs as Rubber Duck by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman floats near Ocean Terminal at Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

2013年 5月 2日 星期四

