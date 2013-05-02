A Catholic education

版本:
<p>A sign for Leo Catholic High School is seen in a parking lot across from the school in Chicago, Illinois February 14, 2013. In places like Chicago's Leo Catholic boys' high school, student numbers have plummeted from 1,200 students in the 1950s to around 150 this year. This decline has implications for schools throughout the nation, say Catholic school supporters. According to the National Catholic Education Association, the 2 million U.S. students they serve save the nation approximately $21 billion a year in public school costs. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>A worker walks through the reception area at Leo Catholic High School in Chicago, Illinois February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>A student at Leo Catholic High School is seen in a classroom in Chicago, Illinois February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>A student at Leo Catholic High School walks through the hallway at the school in Chicago, Illinois February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>A student at Leo Catholic High School trains for the track and field team in the hallway at the school in Chicago, Illinois February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>A student take a test in the hallway outside the classroom at Leo Catholic High School in Chicago, Illinois February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>A worker at Leo Catholic High School is reflected in a picture of Jesus Christ at the school in Chicago, Illinois February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>Leo Catholic High School teacher Bob Schablaske teaches a social studies class in Chicago, Illinois February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>Velma Smith sings with one of the students in the library at Leo Catholic High School in Chicago, Illinois February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>Students play chess in the cafeteria at Leo Catholic High School in Chicago, Illinois February 14, 2013. They are (L-R) Sergio Jacquez, Brian Fogery, and Dexter Dale. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>Student athletes at Leo Catholic High School stretch in the hallway for the track and field team at the school in Chicago, Illinois February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>A student at Leo Catholic High School is seen in the gymnasium in Chicago, Illinois February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>Student athletes at Leo Catholic High School stretch in the hallway as they train for the track and field team at the school in Chicago, Illinois February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>A student at Leo Catholic High School jumps over a hurdle in the hallways as he trains for the track and field team at the school in Chicago, Illinois February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>Students at Leo Catholic High School walk down the hallway together at the end of the day at the school in Chicago, Illinois February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>A student at Leo Catholic High School is seen in the gymnasium in Chicago, Illinois February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>A heart-shaped wreath is seen wrapped around an open Bible in the library at Leo Catholic High School in Chicago, Illinois February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>Leo Catholic High School president Dan McGrath is seen in the administration offices at the school in Chicago, Illinois February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>Student Justin Branch carries a Valentine's Day card through the stairwell at Leo Catholic High School for a student who was shot and is in rehabilitation in Chicago, Illinois February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>A detail photo of a door knob at Leo Catholic High School is seen in Chicago, Illinois February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>A student at Leo Catholic High School sits in the hallway as he looks through a text book in Chicago, Illinois February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>A worker at Leo Catholic High School prepares to lock one of the doors beneath a photo of U.S. President Barack Obama at the school in Chicago, Illinois February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>Velma Smith is seen through paper hearts taped to the door window in the library at Leo Catholic High School in Chicago, Illinois February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>Leo Catholic High School president Dan McGrath walks through the hallways at the school in Chicago, Illinois February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>A worker at Leo Catholic High School is silhouetted against the stained glass windows at the school in Chicago, Illinois February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

