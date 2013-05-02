A Catholic education
A sign for Leo Catholic High School is seen in a parking lot across from the school in Chicago, Illinois Femore
A sign for Leo Catholic High School is seen in a parking lot across from the school in Chicago, Illinois February 14, 2013. In places like Chicago's Leo Catholic boys' high school, student numbers have plummeted from 1,200 students in the 1950s to around 150 this year. This decline has implications for schools throughout the nation, say Catholic school supporters. According to the National Catholic Education Association, the 2 million U.S. students they serve save the nation approximately $21 billion a year in public school costs. REUTERS/Jim Young
A worker walks through the reception area at Leo Catholic High School in Chicago, Illinois February 14, 201more
A worker walks through the reception area at Leo Catholic High School in Chicago, Illinois February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
A student at Leo Catholic High School is seen in a classroom in Chicago, Illinois February 14, 2013. REUTERmore
A student at Leo Catholic High School is seen in a classroom in Chicago, Illinois February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
A student at Leo Catholic High School walks through the hallway at the school in Chicago, Illinois Februarymore
A student at Leo Catholic High School walks through the hallway at the school in Chicago, Illinois February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
A student at Leo Catholic High School trains for the track and field team in the hallway at the school in Cmore
A student at Leo Catholic High School trains for the track and field team in the hallway at the school in Chicago, Illinois February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
A student take a test in the hallway outside the classroom at Leo Catholic High School in Chicago, Illinoismore
A student take a test in the hallway outside the classroom at Leo Catholic High School in Chicago, Illinois February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
A worker at Leo Catholic High School is reflected in a picture of Jesus Christ at the school in Chicago, Ilmore
A worker at Leo Catholic High School is reflected in a picture of Jesus Christ at the school in Chicago, Illinois February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
Leo Catholic High School teacher Bob Schablaske teaches a social studies class in Chicago, Illinois Februarmore
Leo Catholic High School teacher Bob Schablaske teaches a social studies class in Chicago, Illinois February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
Velma Smith sings with one of the students in the library at Leo Catholic High School in Chicago, Illinois more
Velma Smith sings with one of the students in the library at Leo Catholic High School in Chicago, Illinois February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
Students play chess in the cafeteria at Leo Catholic High School in Chicago, Illinois February 14, 2013. Thmore
Students play chess in the cafeteria at Leo Catholic High School in Chicago, Illinois February 14, 2013. They are (L-R) Sergio Jacquez, Brian Fogery, and Dexter Dale. REUTERS/Jim Young
Student athletes at Leo Catholic High School stretch in the hallway for the track and field team at the schmore
Student athletes at Leo Catholic High School stretch in the hallway for the track and field team at the school in Chicago, Illinois February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
A student at Leo Catholic High School is seen in the gymnasium in Chicago, Illinois February 14, 2013. REUTmore
A student at Leo Catholic High School is seen in the gymnasium in Chicago, Illinois February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
Student athletes at Leo Catholic High School stretch in the hallway as they train for the track and field tmore
Student athletes at Leo Catholic High School stretch in the hallway as they train for the track and field team at the school in Chicago, Illinois February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
A student at Leo Catholic High School jumps over a hurdle in the hallways as he trains for the track and fimore
A student at Leo Catholic High School jumps over a hurdle in the hallways as he trains for the track and field team at the school in Chicago, Illinois February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
Students at Leo Catholic High School walk down the hallway together at the end of the day at the school in more
Students at Leo Catholic High School walk down the hallway together at the end of the day at the school in Chicago, Illinois February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
A student at Leo Catholic High School is seen in the gymnasium in Chicago, Illinois February 14, 2013. REUTmore
A student at Leo Catholic High School is seen in the gymnasium in Chicago, Illinois February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
A heart-shaped wreath is seen wrapped around an open Bible in the library at Leo Catholic High School in Chmore
A heart-shaped wreath is seen wrapped around an open Bible in the library at Leo Catholic High School in Chicago, Illinois February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
Leo Catholic High School president Dan McGrath is seen in the administration offices at the school in Chicamore
Leo Catholic High School president Dan McGrath is seen in the administration offices at the school in Chicago, Illinois February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
Student Justin Branch carries a Valentine's Day card through the stairwell at Leo Catholic High School for more
Student Justin Branch carries a Valentine's Day card through the stairwell at Leo Catholic High School for a student who was shot and is in rehabilitation in Chicago, Illinois February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
A detail photo of a door knob at Leo Catholic High School is seen in Chicago, Illinois February 14, 2013. more
A detail photo of a door knob at Leo Catholic High School is seen in Chicago, Illinois February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
A student at Leo Catholic High School sits in the hallway as he looks through a text book in Chicago, Illinmore
A student at Leo Catholic High School sits in the hallway as he looks through a text book in Chicago, Illinois February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
A worker at Leo Catholic High School prepares to lock one of the doors beneath a photo of U.S. President Bamore
A worker at Leo Catholic High School prepares to lock one of the doors beneath a photo of U.S. President Barack Obama at the school in Chicago, Illinois February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
Velma Smith is seen through paper hearts taped to the door window in the library at Leo Catholic High Schoomore
Velma Smith is seen through paper hearts taped to the door window in the library at Leo Catholic High School in Chicago, Illinois February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
Leo Catholic High School president Dan McGrath walks through the hallways at the school in Chicago, Illinoimore
Leo Catholic High School president Dan McGrath walks through the hallways at the school in Chicago, Illinois February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
A worker at Leo Catholic High School is silhouetted against the stained glass windows at the school in Chicmore
A worker at Leo Catholic High School is silhouetted against the stained glass windows at the school in Chicago, Illinois February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
下一个
World Trade Center nears completion
Crane operators hoist the final pieces of the spire atop One World Trade Center in New York.
Favelas in arms
Salvador, one of Brazil's main tourist destinations and a 2014 World Cup host city, has suffered from an unprecedented wave of violence with an increase of over...
May Day rallies
Workers hit by lower living standards and record high unemployment stage May Day protests.
Face transplants
A look at those who have undergone face transplant surgery.
精选图集
Obama's first post-presidential appearance
Former President Barack Obama makes his first public appearance since leaving office, holding a discussion with youth leaders in Chicago on strategies for community organization and civic engagement.
Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped
The aftermath in Afghanistan's Achin district, where a MOAB, or "mother of all bombs" struck an Islamic State position.
The frontlines of Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.
Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust
Israel observes Holocaust Remembrance Day.
U.S. versus Islamic State: Airsoft edition
Players depicting Islamic State militants battle others depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition using airsoft replica weapons during a game in Spain.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen are set to face each other in a May 7 runoff for the French presidency after coming first and second in the first round of voting, early projections indicated.
March for Science
Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.
Disputed islands of the South China Sea
Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.