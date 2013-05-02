Bollywood dreams
Ram Pratap Verma, a 32-year-old aspiring Bollywood film actor, poses in front of a mural of actor Amitabh Bachchan in Mumbai May 1, 2013. Bollywood is an addiction for many; an addiction that attracts thousands of aspiring stars to the city of Mumbai. Ram Pratap Verma made the journey from his small village eight years ago, and despite carrying his whole "home" inside his bag, he is determined not to give up on his ambitions. He endeavours to watch at least one film a week at a cinema, where the silver screen keeps his dreams alive. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Ram Pratap Verma, a 32-year-old aspiring Bollywood film actor, writes his name on the sand at a beach in Mumbai April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Ram Pratap Verma, a 32-year-old aspiring Bollywood film actor, shows his wallet containing pictures of film actress, while sitting on a beach in Mumbai April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Ram Pratap Verma, a 32-year-old aspiring Bollywood film actor, practices gymnastics on a beach in Mumbai April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Ram Pratap Verma, a 32-year-old aspiring Bollywood film actor, practices gymnastics as joggers pass him on a beach in Mumbai April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Ram Pratap Verma, a 32-year-old aspiring Bollywood film actor, practices martial arts as joggers pass him on a beach in Mumbai April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Ram Pratap Verma, a 32-year-old aspiring Bollywood film actor, takes a bath in the Arabian Sea, as a jogger walks past his belongings, on a beach in Mumbai April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Ram Pratap Verma, a 32-year-old aspiring Bollywood film actor, poses for a photograph wearing his worn out socks on a beach in Mumbai April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Ram Pratap Verma, a 32-year-old aspiring Bollywood film actor, puts on his shoes as he sits on a beach, after taking a bath in the Arabian Sea in Mumbai April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Ram Pratap Verma, a 32-year-old aspiring Bollywood film actor, walks along a beach in Mumbai April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Ram Pratap Verma, a 32-year-old aspiring Bollywood film actor, sits on rocks as he watches a film shoot at a beach on the outskirts of Mumbai April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Ram Pratap Verma, a 32-year-old aspiring Bollywood film actor, borrows a comb from a roadside barber in Mumbai April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Ram Pratap Verma, a 32-year-old aspiring Bollywood film actor, alters a pair of trousers in a tailor shop in Mumbai April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Ram Pratap Verma, a 32-year-old aspiring Bollywood film actor, waits for an audition at a studio in Mumbai April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Ram Pratap Verma, a 32-year-old aspiring Bollywood film actor, poses with his former dance teacher at his dance school in Mumbai April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A notice for Bollywood film auditions is seen outside a closed studio in Mumbai April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Ram Pratap Verma, a 32-year-old aspiring Bollywood film actor, rehearses his lines before an audition at a studio in Mumbai April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Ram Pratap Verma, a 32-year-old aspiring Bollywood film actor, performs during an audition at a studio in Mumbai April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Ram Pratap Verma, a 32-year-old aspiring Bollywood film actor, leaves an audition at a studio in Mumbai April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Ram Pratap Verma, a 32-year-old aspiring Bollywood film actor, looks out of the window as he travels on a bus after watching a film at a cinema in Mumbai April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Ram Pratap Verma, a 32-year-old aspiring Bollywood film actor, watches a film at a cinema in Mumbai April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Ram Pratap Verma, a 32-year-old aspiring Bollywood film actor, waits outside a cinema after a film screening in Mumbai May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Ram Pratap Verma, a 32-year-old aspiring Bollywood film actor, watches a film at a cinema in Mumbai May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Ram Pratap Verma, a 32-year-old aspiring Bollywood film actor, sleeps in a park in a residential colony in Mumbai April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
