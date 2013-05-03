版本:
Orthodox Good Friday

<p>Metropolitan Ioannis of Thermopylae throws flowers inside a crypt with a figure of a crucified Jesus Christ during a mass on Good Friday at Penteli monastery north of Athens May 3, 2013. Orthodox Christians around the world celebrate Easter on Sunday. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

2013年 5月 4日 星期六

Metropolitan Ioannis of Thermopylae throws flowers inside a crypt with a figure of a crucified Jesus Christ during a mass on Good Friday at Penteli monastery north of Athens May 3, 2013. Orthodox Christians around the world celebrate Easter on Sunday. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

<p>A jetliner flies over a figure of a crucified Jesus Christ during Good Friday mass at Penteli monastery north of Athens May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

2013年 5月 4日 星期六

A jetliner flies over a figure of a crucified Jesus Christ during Good Friday mass at Penteli monastery north of Athens May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

<p>Orthodox Christian worshipers hold crosses as they take part in the Eastern and Orthodox Church's Good Friday procession along the Via Dolorosa in Jerusalem's Old City May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

2013年 5月 4日 星期六

Orthodox Christian worshipers hold crosses as they take part in the Eastern and Orthodox Church's Good Friday procession along the Via Dolorosa in Jerusalem's Old City May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

<p>Orthodox Christian worshipers hold crosses as they take part in the Eastern and Orthodox Church's Good Friday procession in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

2013年 5月 4日 星期六

Orthodox Christian worshipers hold crosses as they take part in the Eastern and Orthodox Church's Good Friday procession in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>Orthodox Christians worshipers from Bosnia walk with crosses before the start of the Eastern and Orthodox Church's Good Friday procession along the Via Dolorosa in Jerusalem's Old City May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

2013年 5月 4日 星期六

Orthodox Christians worshipers from Bosnia walk with crosses before the start of the Eastern and Orthodox Church's Good Friday procession along the Via Dolorosa in Jerusalem's Old City May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>Orthodox Christian worshipers hold crosses as they take part in the Eastern and Orthodox Church's Good Friday procession along the Via Dolorosa in Jerusalem's Old City May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

2013年 5月 4日 星期六

Orthodox Christian worshipers hold crosses as they take part in the Eastern and Orthodox Church's Good Friday procession along the Via Dolorosa in Jerusalem's Old City May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

<p>An Orthodox Christian girl sits as a man prays outside the famous monolithic rock-cut churches during a Good Friday celebration in Lalibela May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

2013年 5月 4日 星期六

An Orthodox Christian girl sits as a man prays outside the famous monolithic rock-cut churches during a Good Friday celebration in Lalibela May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>Orthodox Christians pray outside the famous monolithic rock-cut churches during a Good Friday celebration in Lalibela May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

2013年 5月 4日 星期六

Orthodox Christians pray outside the famous monolithic rock-cut churches during a Good Friday celebration in Lalibela May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>Orthodox Christians sit outside the famous monolithic rock-cut churches during a Good Friday celebration in Lalibela May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

2013年 5月 4日 星期六

Orthodox Christians sit outside the famous monolithic rock-cut churches during a Good Friday celebration in Lalibela May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>Orthodox Christians pray outside the famous monolithic rock-cut churches during a Good Friday celebration in Lalibela May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

2013年 5月 4日 星期六

Orthodox Christians pray outside the famous monolithic rock-cut churches during a Good Friday celebration in Lalibela May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>A worshiper kisses an icon of Christ as she prays during Good Friday at the St. Sava temple in Belgrade May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

2013年 5月 4日 星期六

A worshiper kisses an icon of Christ as she prays during Good Friday at the St. Sava temple in Belgrade May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

<p>A boy kisses an icon of Christ as he prays during Good Friday at the St. Sava temple in Belgrade May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

2013年 5月 4日 星期六

A boy kisses an icon of Christ as he prays during Good Friday at the St. Sava temple in Belgrade May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

<p>Worshipers, reflected on a glass case of an icon of Christ, pray during Good Friday at the St. Sava temple in Belgrade May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

2013年 5月 4日 星期六

Worshipers, reflected on a glass case of an icon of Christ, pray during Good Friday at the St. Sava temple in Belgrade May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

<p>People light candles during the Good Friday mass at "Alexander Nevski" cathedral in Sofia May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

2013年 5月 4日 星期六

People light candles during the Good Friday mass at "Alexander Nevski" cathedral in Sofia May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

<p>An Orthodox Christian worshiper holds a candle during the Eastern and Orthodox Church's Good Friday procession in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

2013年 5月 4日 星期六

An Orthodox Christian worshiper holds a candle during the Eastern and Orthodox Church's Good Friday procession in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

<p>A worshiper prays during Good Friday at the St. Sava temple in Belgrade May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

2013年 5月 4日 星期六

A worshiper prays during Good Friday at the St. Sava temple in Belgrade May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

<p>A monument of St. Sava is seen in front of the temple during Good Friday in Belgrade May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

2013年 5月 4日 星期六

A monument of St. Sava is seen in front of the temple during Good Friday in Belgrade May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

<p>Orthodox Christians worshipers hold crosses as they enter the Church of the Holy Sepulchre during the Eastern and Orthodox Church's Good Friday procession in Jerusalem's Old City May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

2013年 5月 4日 星期六

Orthodox Christians worshipers hold crosses as they enter the Church of the Holy Sepulchre during the Eastern and Orthodox Church's Good Friday procession in Jerusalem's Old City May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>Orthodox Christians walk in front of the famous monolithic rock-cut churches during a Good Friday celebration in Lalibela May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

2013年 5月 4日 星期六

Orthodox Christians walk in front of the famous monolithic rock-cut churches during a Good Friday celebration in Lalibela May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>An Orthodox Christian walks outside a famous monolithic rock-cut church during a Good Friday celebration in Lalibela May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

2013年 5月 4日 星期六

An Orthodox Christian walks outside a famous monolithic rock-cut church during a Good Friday celebration in Lalibela May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>Orthodox Christians sit outside the famous monolithic rock-cut churches during a Good Friday celebration in Lalibela May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

2013年 5月 4日 星期六

Orthodox Christians sit outside the famous monolithic rock-cut churches during a Good Friday celebration in Lalibela May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>An Orthodox Christian man prays in the famous monolithic rock-cut churches during a Good Friday celebration in Lalibela May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

2013年 5月 4日 星期六

An Orthodox Christian man prays in the famous monolithic rock-cut churches during a Good Friday celebration in Lalibela May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>An Orthodox Christian woman prays outside the famous monolithic rock-cut churches during a Good Friday celebration in Lalibela May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

2013年 5月 4日 星期六

An Orthodox Christian woman prays outside the famous monolithic rock-cut churches during a Good Friday celebration in Lalibela May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>An Orthodox Christian walks between the famous monolithic rock-cut churches during a Good Friday celebration in Lalibela May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

2013年 5月 4日 星期六

An Orthodox Christian walks between the famous monolithic rock-cut churches during a Good Friday celebration in Lalibela May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>An Orthodox Christian boy prays outside of a famous monolithic rock-cut church during a Good Friday celebration in Lalibela May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

2013年 5月 4日 星期六

An Orthodox Christian boy prays outside of a famous monolithic rock-cut church during a Good Friday celebration in Lalibela May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>An Ethiopian Orthodox worshiper takes part in the Eastern and Orthodox Church's Good Friday procession at the Ethiopian section of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

2013年 5月 4日 星期六

An Ethiopian Orthodox worshiper takes part in the Eastern and Orthodox Church's Good Friday procession at the Ethiopian section of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

<p>An Orthodox Christian prays outside of a famous monolithic rock-cut church during a Good Friday celebration in Lalibela, May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

2013年 5月 4日 星期六

An Orthodox Christian prays outside of a famous monolithic rock-cut church during a Good Friday celebration in Lalibela, May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>Orthodox Christians pray outside a famous monolithic rock-cut church during a Good Friday celebration in Lalibela, May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

2013年 5月 4日 星期六

Orthodox Christians pray outside a famous monolithic rock-cut church during a Good Friday celebration in Lalibela, May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>Christian worshipers pray on the Stone of Anointing, where Christians believe the body of Jesus was prepared for burial, during the Eastern and Orthodox Church's Good Friday procession in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

2013年 5月 4日 星期六

Christian worshipers pray on the Stone of Anointing, where Christians believe the body of Jesus was prepared for burial, during the Eastern and Orthodox Church's Good Friday procession in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

<p>An Orthodox Christian worshiper prays during the Eastern and Orthodox Church's Good Friday procession outside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

2013年 5月 4日 星期六

An Orthodox Christian worshiper prays during the Eastern and Orthodox Church's Good Friday procession outside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

