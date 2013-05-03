Solar-powered plane

版本:
中国
<p>The Solar Impulse aircraft takes off from Moffett Field to begin the first leg of its 2013 Across America Mission in Mountain View, California May 3, 2013. The solar-powered airplane that developers hope to eventually pilot around the world took off early on Friday from San Francisco Bay on the first leg of an attempt to fly across the United States with no fuel but the sun's energy. The Solar Impulse is heading first to Phoenix on a slow-speed flight expected to take 19 hours. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

2013年 5月 3日 星期五

The Solar Impulse aircraft takes off from Moffett Field to begin the first leg of its 2013 Across America Mission in Mountain View, California May 3, 2013. The solar-powered airplane that developers hope to eventually pilot around the world took off early on Friday from San Francisco Bay on the first leg of an attempt to fly across the United States with no fuel but the sun's energy. The Solar Impulse is heading first to Phoenix on a slow-speed flight expected to take 19 hours. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

<p>The Solar Impulse aircraft takes off from Moffett Field to begin the first leg of its 2013 Across America Mission in Mountain View, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

2013年 5月 3日 星期五

The Solar Impulse aircraft takes off from Moffett Field to begin the first leg of its 2013 Across America Mission in Mountain View, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

<p>The Solar Impulse aircraft takes off from Moffett Field to begin the first leg of its 2013 Across America Mission in Mountain View, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

2013年 5月 3日 星期五

The Solar Impulse aircraft takes off from Moffett Field to begin the first leg of its 2013 Across America Mission in Mountain View, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

<p>The Solar Impulse aircraft takes off from Moffett Field to begin the first leg of its 2013 Across America Mission in Mountain View, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

2013年 5月 3日 星期五

The Solar Impulse aircraft takes off from Moffett Field to begin the first leg of its 2013 Across America Mission in Mountain View, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

<p>The Solar Impulse aircraft takes off from Moffett Field to begin the first leg of its 2013 Across America Mission in Mountain View, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

2013年 5月 3日 星期五

The Solar Impulse aircraft takes off from Moffett Field to begin the first leg of its 2013 Across America Mission in Mountain View, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

<p>Pilot Bertrand Piccard (C) prepares for take off aboard the Solar Impulse aircraft on the runway at Moffett Field, to begin the first leg of its 2013 Across America Mission, in Mountain View, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

2013年 5月 3日 星期五

Pilot Bertrand Piccard (C) prepares for take off aboard the Solar Impulse aircraft on the runway at Moffett Field, to begin the first leg of its 2013 Across America Mission, in Mountain View, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

<p>Solar Impulse pilot Andre Borschberg speaks to members of the media before fellow pilot Bertrand Piccard takes off from Moffett Field to begin the first leg of their 2013 Across America Mission in Mountain View, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

2013年 5月 3日 星期五

Solar Impulse pilot Andre Borschberg speaks to members of the media before fellow pilot Bertrand Piccard takes off from Moffett Field to begin the first leg of their 2013 Across America Mission in Mountain View, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

<p>Solar Impulse pilots Andre Borschberg (L) and Bertrand Piccard speaks to members of the media before Bertrand takes off from Moffett Field to begin the first leg of their 2013 Across America Mission in Mountain View, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

2013年 5月 3日 星期五

Solar Impulse pilots Andre Borschberg (L) and Bertrand Piccard speaks to members of the media before Bertrand takes off from Moffett Field to begin the first leg of their 2013 Across America Mission in Mountain View, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

<p>Solar Impulse pilot Bertrand Piccard puts on his flight helmet before taking off from Moffett Field to begin the first leg of his 2013 Across America Mission in Mountain View, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

2013年 5月 3日 星期五

Solar Impulse pilot Bertrand Piccard puts on his flight helmet before taking off from Moffett Field to begin the first leg of his 2013 Across America Mission in Mountain View, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

<p>Solar Impulse pilot Bertrand Piccard gestures from the cockpit before taking off from Moffett Field to begin the first leg of his 2013 Across America Mission in Mountain View, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

2013年 5月 3日 星期五

Solar Impulse pilot Bertrand Piccard gestures from the cockpit before taking off from Moffett Field to begin the first leg of his 2013 Across America Mission in Mountain View, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

<p>A Solar Impulse crew member walks in front of a sun-powered aircraft at Moffett Field before the first leg of its 2013 Across America Mission, piloted by Bertrand Piccard, in Mountain View, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

2013年 5月 3日 星期五

A Solar Impulse crew member walks in front of a sun-powered aircraft at Moffett Field before the first leg of its 2013 Across America Mission, piloted by Bertrand Piccard, in Mountain View, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

<p>Solar Impulse crew members stand next to their sun-powered aircraft on the runway at Moffett Field before the first leg of its 2013 Across America Mission, piloted by Bertrand Piccard, in Mountain View, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

2013年 5月 3日 星期五

Solar Impulse crew members stand next to their sun-powered aircraft on the runway at Moffett Field before the first leg of its 2013 Across America Mission, piloted by Bertrand Piccard, in Mountain View, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

<p>A Solar Impulse crew member stands beneath an engine on the runway at Moffett Field before the first leg of the aircraft's 2013 Across America Mission, piloted by Bertrand Piccard, in Mountain View, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

2013年 5月 3日 星期五

A Solar Impulse crew member stands beneath an engine on the runway at Moffett Field before the first leg of the aircraft's 2013 Across America Mission, piloted by Bertrand Piccard, in Mountain View, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

