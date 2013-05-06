版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 5月 6日 星期一 21:10 BJT

NRA's annual meeting

<p>Event goers walk to the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum at the George R. Brown Convention Center, the site for the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Houston, Texas on May 3, 2013. President Barack Obama and national media are demonizing law-abiding gun owners in the wake of recent violent acts, National Rifle Association leaders and political allies said on Friday at its first convention since the Connecticut school massacre. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Event goers walk to the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum at the George R. Brown Convention Center, the site for themore

2013年 5月 6日 星期一

Event goers walk to the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum at the George R. Brown Convention Center, the site for the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Houston, Texas on May 3, 2013. President Barack Obama and national media are demonizing law-abiding gun owners in the wake of recent violent acts, National Rifle Association leaders and political allies said on Friday at its first convention since the Connecticut school massacre. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
1 / 30
<p>Event goers enter the exhibit hall of the George R. Brown Convention Center, the site for the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Houston, Texas on May 4, 2013. Tens of thousands of NRA members gather in Houston this weekend for the first time since the U.S. Senate rejected a plan last month to expand background checks for gun buyers, but officials say attendees will not sit back to celebrate victory. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Event goers enter the exhibit hall of the George R. Brown Convention Center, the site for the National Riflmore

2013年 5月 6日 星期一

Event goers enter the exhibit hall of the George R. Brown Convention Center, the site for the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Houston, Texas on May 4, 2013. Tens of thousands of NRA members gather in Houston this weekend for the first time since the U.S. Senate rejected a plan last month to expand background checks for gun buyers, but officials say attendees will not sit back to celebrate victory. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
2 / 30
<p>Family members look at hand guns at the George R. Brown Convention Center, the site for the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Houston, Texas on May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Family members look at hand guns at the George R. Brown Convention Center, the site for the National Rifle more

2013年 5月 6日 星期一

Family members look at hand guns at the George R. Brown Convention Center, the site for the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Houston, Texas on May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
3 / 30
<p>Attendees arrive to the George R. Brown Convention Center, the site for the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Houston, Texas May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Attendees arrive to the George R. Brown Convention Center, the site for the National Rifle Association's anmore

2013年 5月 6日 星期一

Attendees arrive to the George R. Brown Convention Center, the site for the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Houston, Texas May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
4 / 30
<p>A man shows a girl how to hold an airsoft gun during the NRA Youth Day at the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Houston, Texas on May 5, 2013. The National Rifle Association is showcasing women members and emphasizing that increasingly it's not just men who own firearms and oppose gun-control efforts. Female membership is up, the nation's leading advocate for gun ownership says, and its revamped website features profiles of "armed and fabulous" women and describes how women are bringing "new energy" to the NRA. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

A man shows a girl how to hold an airsoft gun during the NRA Youth Day at the National Rifle Association's more

2013年 5月 6日 星期一

A man shows a girl how to hold an airsoft gun during the NRA Youth Day at the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Houston, Texas on May 5, 2013. The National Rifle Association is showcasing women members and emphasizing that increasingly it's not just men who own firearms and oppose gun-control efforts. Female membership is up, the nation's leading advocate for gun ownership says, and its revamped website features profiles of "armed and fabulous" women and describes how women are bringing "new energy" to the NRA. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
5 / 30
<p>A man shows a girl how to hold an airsoft gun during the NRA Youth Day at the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Houston, Texas on May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

A man shows a girl how to hold an airsoft gun during the NRA Youth Day at the National Rifle Association's more

2013年 5月 6日 星期一

A man shows a girl how to hold an airsoft gun during the NRA Youth Day at the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Houston, Texas on May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
6 / 30
<p>A woman uses a smart phone to photograph a young man holding a shotgun at an exhibit booth at the George R. Brown convention center, the site for the National Rifle Association's (NRA) annual meeting in Houston, Texas May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

A woman uses a smart phone to photograph a young man holding a shotgun at an exhibit booth at the George R.more

2013年 5月 6日 星期一

A woman uses a smart phone to photograph a young man holding a shotgun at an exhibit booth at the George R. Brown convention center, the site for the National Rifle Association's (NRA) annual meeting in Houston, Texas May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
7 / 30
<p>A couple look at shot guns at an exhibit booth at the George R. Brown convention center, the site for the National Rifle Association's (NRA) annual meeting in Houston, Texas May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

A couple look at shot guns at an exhibit booth at the George R. Brown convention center, the site for the Nmore

2013年 5月 6日 星期一

A couple look at shot guns at an exhibit booth at the George R. Brown convention center, the site for the National Rifle Association's (NRA) annual meeting in Houston, Texas May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
8 / 30
<p>The U.S. and Texas flags are reflected below a sign for the National Rifle Association (NRA)'s annual meeting at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

The U.S. and Texas flags are reflected below a sign for the National Rifle Association (NRA)'s annual meetimore

2013年 5月 6日 星期一

The U.S. and Texas flags are reflected below a sign for the National Rifle Association (NRA)'s annual meeting at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
9 / 30
<p>Tommy Joost of Victoria, Texas holds up a raffle ticket to win a gun during the National Rifle Association (NRA)'s annual meeting at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Tommy Joost of Victoria, Texas holds up a raffle ticket to win a gun during the National Rifle Association more

2013年 5月 6日 星期一

Tommy Joost of Victoria, Texas holds up a raffle ticket to win a gun during the National Rifle Association (NRA)'s annual meeting at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
10 / 30
<p>Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin waves as she enters the stage to speak during the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum at the George R. Brown Convention Center, the site for the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Houston, Texas on May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin waves as she enters the stage to speak during the NRA-ILA Leadership Formore

2013年 5月 6日 星期一

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin waves as she enters the stage to speak during the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum at the George R. Brown Convention Center, the site for the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Houston, Texas on May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
11 / 30
<p>U.S. Senator Ted Cruz of Texas claps before speaking at the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum at the George R. Brown Convention Center, the site for the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Houston, Texas May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz of Texas claps before speaking at the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum at the George R. Brownmore

2013年 5月 6日 星期一

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz of Texas claps before speaking at the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum at the George R. Brown Convention Center, the site for the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Houston, Texas May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
12 / 30
<p>Texas Governor Rick Perry speaks at the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum at the George R. Brown Convention Center, the site for the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Houston, Texas on May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Texas Governor Rick Perry speaks at the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum at the George R. Brown Convention Center, more

2013年 5月 6日 星期一

Texas Governor Rick Perry speaks at the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum at the George R. Brown Convention Center, the site for the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Houston, Texas on May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
13 / 30
<p>Attendees applaud during the National Rifle Association-Institute for Legislative Action (NRA-ILA) Leadership Forum at the George R. Brown Convention Center, the site for the NRA's annual meeting in Houston, Texas May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Attendees applaud during the National Rifle Association-Institute for Legislative Action (NRA-ILA) Leadershmore

2013年 5月 6日 星期一

Attendees applaud during the National Rifle Association-Institute for Legislative Action (NRA-ILA) Leadership Forum at the George R. Brown Convention Center, the site for the NRA's annual meeting in Houston, Texas May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
14 / 30
<p>A man awaits the start of the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum at the George R. Brown Convention Center, the site for the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Houston, Texas May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

A man awaits the start of the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum at the George R. Brown Convention Center, the site fmore

2013年 5月 6日 星期一

A man awaits the start of the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum at the George R. Brown Convention Center, the site for the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Houston, Texas May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
15 / 30
<p>Houston residents Chad Blancett (L) and Derrick Cavaco, who say they work for the Armed Citizen Project, pose with guitars in the shape of guns as they wait in line to get the guitars signed by musician Ted Nugent (unseen) during a book signing event at the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Houston, Texas May 5, 2013. The men said they plan to auction off the guitars after getting them signed by Nugent and use the money to fund the Armed Citizen Project. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Houston residents Chad Blancett (L) and Derrick Cavaco, who say they work for the Armed Citizen Project, pomore

2013年 5月 6日 星期一

Houston residents Chad Blancett (L) and Derrick Cavaco, who say they work for the Armed Citizen Project, pose with guitars in the shape of guns as they wait in line to get the guitars signed by musician Ted Nugent (unseen) during a book signing event at the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Houston, Texas May 5, 2013. The men said they plan to auction off the guitars after getting them signed by Nugent and use the money to fund the Armed Citizen Project. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
16 / 30
<p>Veteran James Holman from Houston (C) arrives to the National Rifle Association (NRA)'s annual meeting at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Veteran James Holman from Houston (C) arrives to the National Rifle Association (NRA)'s annual meeting at tmore

2013年 5月 6日 星期一

Veteran James Holman from Houston (C) arrives to the National Rifle Association (NRA)'s annual meeting at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
17 / 30
<p>A man holds up a rifle which organizers said was used by actor Charlton Heston in the film "The Mountain Men", during a gun raffle at the National Rifle Association (NRA)'s annual meeting in Houston, Texas on May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

A man holds up a rifle which organizers said was used by actor Charlton Heston in the film "The Mountain Memore

2013年 5月 6日 星期一

A man holds up a rifle which organizers said was used by actor Charlton Heston in the film "The Mountain Men", during a gun raffle at the National Rifle Association (NRA)'s annual meeting in Houston, Texas on May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
18 / 30
<p>Members hold up their voting cards during the National Rifle Association's Annual Meeting of Members in Houston, Texas on May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Members hold up their voting cards during the National Rifle Association's Annual Meeting of Members in Houmore

2013年 5月 6日 星期一

Members hold up their voting cards during the National Rifle Association's Annual Meeting of Members in Houston, Texas on May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
19 / 30
<p>Jim Porter (R), First Vice President of the NRA, applauds while standing next to David Keene, President of the NRA, during the Annual Meeting of Members for the National Rifle Association in Houston, Texas on May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Jim Porter (R), First Vice President of the NRA, applauds while standing next to David Keene, President of more

2013年 5月 6日 星期一

Jim Porter (R), First Vice President of the NRA, applauds while standing next to David Keene, President of the NRA, during the Annual Meeting of Members for the National Rifle Association in Houston, Texas on May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
20 / 30
<p>NRA lifetime member Lee Smith, 79, from Houston, shows off his vest covered in pins and patches to event attendees while taking part in the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Houston, Texas on May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

NRA lifetime member Lee Smith, 79, from Houston, shows off his vest covered in pins and patches to event atmore

2013年 5月 6日 星期一

NRA lifetime member Lee Smith, 79, from Houston, shows off his vest covered in pins and patches to event attendees while taking part in the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Houston, Texas on May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
21 / 30
<p>An exhibitor shows a North American Arms .22 short mini revolver to an event goer during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Houston, Texas on May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

An exhibitor shows a North American Arms .22 short mini revolver to an event goer during the National Riflemore

2013年 5月 6日 星期一

An exhibitor shows a North American Arms .22 short mini revolver to an event goer during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Houston, Texas on May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
22 / 30
<p>Activists hold placards outside the George R. Brown Convention Center, the site for the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Houston, Texas on May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Activists hold placards outside the George R. Brown Convention Center, the site for the National Rifle Assomore

2013年 5月 6日 星期一

Activists hold placards outside the George R. Brown Convention Center, the site for the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Houston, Texas on May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
23 / 30
<p>An activist holds a sign outside the George R. Brown Convention Center, the site for the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Houston, Texas on May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

An activist holds a sign outside the George R. Brown Convention Center, the site for the National Rifle Assmore

2013年 5月 6日 星期一

An activist holds a sign outside the George R. Brown Convention Center, the site for the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Houston, Texas on May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
24 / 30
<p>Factory engraved Colt revolvers from 1873-1940 are displayed at an exhibit booth at the George R. Brown convention center, the site for the National Rifle Association's (NRA) annual meeting in Houston, Texas on May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Factory engraved Colt revolvers from 1873-1940 are displayed at an exhibit booth at the George R. Brown conmore

2013年 5月 6日 星期一

Factory engraved Colt revolvers from 1873-1940 are displayed at an exhibit booth at the George R. Brown convention center, the site for the National Rifle Association's (NRA) annual meeting in Houston, Texas on May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
25 / 30
<p>A woman takes aim with a Beretta shotgun at an exhibit booth at the George R. Brown convention center, the site for the National Rifle Association's (NRA) annual meeting in Houston, Texas May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

A woman takes aim with a Beretta shotgun at an exhibit booth at the George R. Brown convention center, the more

2013年 5月 6日 星期一

A woman takes aim with a Beretta shotgun at an exhibit booth at the George R. Brown convention center, the site for the National Rifle Association's (NRA) annual meeting in Houston, Texas May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
26 / 30
<p>A pink assault rifle hangs among others at an exhibit booth at the George R. Brown convention center, the site for the National Rifle Association's (NRA) annual meeting in Houston, Texas May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

A pink assault rifle hangs among others at an exhibit booth at the George R. Brown convention center, the smore

2013年 5月 6日 星期一

A pink assault rifle hangs among others at an exhibit booth at the George R. Brown convention center, the site for the National Rifle Association's (NRA) annual meeting in Houston, Texas May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
27 / 30
<p>A bra holster is displayed on a mannequin at an exhibit booth at the George R. Brown Convention Center, the site for the National Rifle Association's (NRA) annual meeting in Houston, Texas May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

A bra holster is displayed on a mannequin at an exhibit booth at the George R. Brown Convention Center, themore

2013年 5月 6日 星期一

A bra holster is displayed on a mannequin at an exhibit booth at the George R. Brown Convention Center, the site for the National Rifle Association's (NRA) annual meeting in Houston, Texas May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
28 / 30
<p>A woman from a "zombie target" exhibitor hands out flyers from a booth at the George R. Brown Convention Center, the for the National Rifle Association's (NRA) annual meeting in Houston, Texas May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

A woman from a "zombie target" exhibitor hands out flyers from a booth at the George R. Brown Convention Cemore

2013年 5月 6日 星期一

A woman from a "zombie target" exhibitor hands out flyers from a booth at the George R. Brown Convention Center, the for the National Rifle Association's (NRA) annual meeting in Houston, Texas May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
29 / 30
<p>A man cleans an exhibit hall inside the George R. Brown Convention Center, the site for the National Rifle Association annual meeting in Houston, Texas on May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

A man cleans an exhibit hall inside the George R. Brown Convention Center, the site for the National Rifle more

2013年 5月 6日 星期一

A man cleans an exhibit hall inside the George R. Brown Convention Center, the site for the National Rifle Association annual meeting in Houston, Texas on May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
30 / 30
重播
下一图片集
Orthodox Good Friday

Orthodox Good Friday

下一个

Orthodox Good Friday

Orthodox Good Friday

Thousands of worshipers retrace the route of Jesus, during the Eastern and Orthodox Church's Good Friday celebrations.

2013年 5月 4日
Solar-powered plane

Solar-powered plane

The Solar Impulse aircraft takes off for the first leg of its 2013 Across America Mission.

2013年 5月 3日
Bollywood dreams

Bollywood dreams

Like their counterparts in Hollywood, actors aspiring to cinema fame head to Bollywood's home of Mumbai in the hopes of being discovered.

2013年 5月 3日
Larger-than-life rubber ducky

Larger-than-life rubber ducky

A 16.5-meter-high inflatable rubber duck by conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman floats on Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour.

2013年 5月 2日

精选图集

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

Oddly around the world

Oddly around the world

Odd and unusual images from around the world this week.

Celebrating Star Wars Day

Celebrating Star Wars Day

Fans around the world celebrate Star Wars day on May the 4th.

Macron vs Le Pen

Macron vs Le Pen

France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.

Prince Philip to step down from royal duties

Prince Philip to step down from royal duties

Prince Philip, the 95-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, will retire from carrying out royal engagements later this year, Buckingham Palace announced.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

On the UK campaign trail

On the UK campaign trail

On the campaign trail with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn.

Paquito and me

Paquito and me

Martin Herrera, who has spent the last 20 years domesticating and training roosters in San Jose, Costa Rica, spends time with his favorite "Paquito".

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐