Preparing for Victory Day

World War Two veteran Michael Tarskikh and his wife Irina, both 87, prepare for celebrations on the eve of Victory Day in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, May 8, 2013. Tarskikh made 227 night flights on a Po-2 biplane across the front line for surveillance and photographing of Nazis target during World War Two in Belarus, Lithuania and East Prussia, took part in a storm of Konigsberg (Kaliningrad) and finished the war in the Baltic port of Danzig (Gdansk). REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin