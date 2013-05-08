版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 5月 8日 星期三 22:05 BJT

Preparing for Victory Day

<p>World War Two veteran Pavel Khamluk, 95, (R) poses for a photo with his wife Ekaterina at their home ahead of Victory Day, in the town of Zhitkovichi, some 270 km (167 miles) south of Minsk May 7, 2013. Belarus marks the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two every year on May 9. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

2013年 5月 8日 星期三

World War Two veteran Pavel Khamluk, 95, (R) poses for a photo with his wife Ekaterina at their home ahead of Victory Day, in the town of Zhitkovichi, some 270 km (167 miles) south of Minsk May 7, 2013. Belarus marks the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two every year on May 9. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

<p>World War Two veteran Nikolay Sapanovich, 89, (R) is helped by social worker Elena Meshchenko as he has lunch at his home ahead of Victory Day, in the town of Zhitkovichi, some 270 km (167 miles) south of Minsk May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

2013年 5月 8日 星期三

World War Two veteran Nikolay Sapanovich, 89, (R) is helped by social worker Elena Meshchenko as he has lunch at his home ahead of Victory Day, in the town of Zhitkovichi, some 270 km (167 miles) south of Minsk May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

<p>World War Two veteran Nikolay Sapanovich, 89, (L) is helped by social worker Elena Meshchenko into a suit with his orders and medals ahead of Victory Day, in the town of Zhitkovichi, some 270 km (167 miles) south of Minsk May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

2013年 5月 8日 星期三

World War Two veteran Nikolay Sapanovich, 89, (L) is helped by social worker Elena Meshchenko into a suit with his orders and medals ahead of Victory Day, in the town of Zhitkovichi, some 270 km (167 miles) south of Minsk May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

<p>World War Two veteran Michael Tarskikh prepares for celebrations on the eve of Victory Day in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

2013年 5月 8日 星期三

World War Two veteran Michael Tarskikh prepares for celebrations on the eve of Victory Day in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

<p>World War Two veteran Michael Tarskikh and his wife Irina, both 87, prepare for celebrations on the eve of Victory Day in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, May 8, 2013. Tarskikh made 227 night flights on a Po-2 biplane across the front line for surveillance and photographing of Nazis target during World War Two in Belarus, Lithuania and East Prussia, took part in a storm of Konigsberg (Kaliningrad) and finished the war in the Baltic port of Danzig (Gdansk). REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

2013年 5月 8日 星期三

World War Two veteran Michael Tarskikh and his wife Irina, both 87, prepare for celebrations on the eve of Victory Day in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, May 8, 2013. Tarskikh made 227 night flights on a Po-2 biplane across the front line for surveillance and photographing of Nazis target during World War Two in Belarus, Lithuania and East Prussia, took part in a storm of Konigsberg (Kaliningrad) and finished the war in the Baltic port of Danzig (Gdansk). REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

<p>World War Two veteran Davyd Eromolenko, 86, combs his hair at home ahead of Victory Day in the town of Zhitkovichi, some 270 km (167 miles) south of Minsk, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

2013年 5月 8日 星期三

World War Two veteran Davyd Eromolenko, 86, combs his hair at home ahead of Victory Day in the town of Zhitkovichi, some 270 km (167 miles) south of Minsk, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

<p>World War Two veteran Michael Tarskikh, 87, polishes his medals on the eve of Victory Day in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

2013年 5月 8日 星期三

World War Two veteran Michael Tarskikh, 87, polishes his medals on the eve of Victory Day in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

<p>World War Two veteran Michael Tarskikh shows an old photo of himself next to his wife Irina, both 87, in their house on the eve of the Victory Day in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

2013年 5月 8日 星期三

World War Two veteran Michael Tarskikh shows an old photo of himself next to his wife Irina, both 87, in their house on the eve of the Victory Day in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

<p>World War Two veteran Sergey Alvinski, 90, (L) looks through a family photograph album ahead of Victory Day as his daughter Raisa Dubovets stands behind him in the town of Zhitkovichi, some 270 km (167 miles) south of Minsk May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

2013年 5月 8日 星期三

World War Two veteran Sergey Alvinski, 90, (L) looks through a family photograph album ahead of Victory Day as his daughter Raisa Dubovets stands behind him in the town of Zhitkovichi, some 270 km (167 miles) south of Minsk May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

<p>World War Two veteran Nikolay Sapanovich, 89, washes his legs at home ahead of Victory Day, in the town of Zhitkovichi, some 270 km (167 miles) south of Minsk May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

2013年 5月 8日 星期三

World War Two veteran Nikolay Sapanovich, 89, washes his legs at home ahead of Victory Day, in the town of Zhitkovichi, some 270 km (167 miles) south of Minsk May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

<p>World War Two veteran Grigory Shovgenia, 90, poses for a photo at his house ahead of Victory Day, in the town of Zhitkovichi, some 270 km (167 miles) south of Minsk, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

2013年 5月 8日 星期三

World War Two veteran Grigory Shovgenia, 90, poses for a photo at his house ahead of Victory Day, in the town of Zhitkovichi, some 270 km (167 miles) south of Minsk, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

<p>World War Two veteran Grigory Shovgenia, 90, waters a tomato plant in his house ahead of Victory Day, in the town of Zhitkovichi, some 270 km (167 miles) south of Minsk May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

2013年 5月 8日 星期三

World War Two veteran Grigory Shovgenia, 90, waters a tomato plant in his house ahead of Victory Day, in the town of Zhitkovichi, some 270 km (167 miles) south of Minsk May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

<p>World War Two veteran Nikolay Sapanovich, 89, feeds his poultry at his house ahead of Victory Day, in the town of Zhitkovichi, some 270 km (167 miles) south of Minsk May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

2013年 5月 8日 星期三

World War Two veteran Nikolay Sapanovich, 89, feeds his poultry at his house ahead of Victory Day, in the town of Zhitkovichi, some 270 km (167 miles) south of Minsk May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

<p>An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man (R) crosses a street with World War Two veterans as they leave after a ceremony marking Victory Day, the anniversary of the victory of the Allies over Nazi Germany, in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

2013年 5月 8日 星期三

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man (R) crosses a street with World War Two veterans as they leave after a ceremony marking Victory Day, the anniversary of the victory of the Allies over Nazi Germany, in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

<p>World War Two veterans chat after a ceremony marking Victory Day, the anniversary of the victory of the Allies over Nazi Germany, in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

2013年 5月 8日 星期三

World War Two veterans chat after a ceremony marking Victory Day, the anniversary of the victory of the Allies over Nazi Germany, in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

<p>World War Two veteran Michael Tarskikh and his wife Irina, both 87, are congratulated by children as they walk in a park on the eve of the Victory Day in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

2013年 5月 8日 星期三

World War Two veteran Michael Tarskikh and his wife Irina, both 87, are congratulated by children as they walk in a park on the eve of the Victory Day in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

<p>A World War Two veteran leaves after a ceremony marking Victory Day, the anniversary of the victory of the Allies over Nazi Germany, in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

2013年 5月 8日 星期三

A World War Two veteran leaves after a ceremony marking Victory Day, the anniversary of the victory of the Allies over Nazi Germany, in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

<p>World War Two veteran Michael Tarskikh and his wife Irina, both 87, walk at the Victory Memorial on the eve of Victory Day in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

2013年 5月 8日 星期三

World War Two veteran Michael Tarskikh and his wife Irina, both 87, walk at the Victory Memorial on the eve of Victory Day in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

<p>World War Two veteran Michael Tarskikh and his wife Irina, both 87, hold hands as they walk in a park on the eve of Victory Day in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

2013年 5月 8日 星期三

World War Two veteran Michael Tarskikh and his wife Irina, both 87, hold hands as they walk in a park on the eve of Victory Day in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

<p>World War Two veteran Michael Tarskikh and his wife Irina, both 87, lay flowers at the Eternal Flame Memorial on the eve of Victory Day in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

2013年 5月 8日 星期三

World War Two veteran Michael Tarskikh and his wife Irina, both 87, lay flowers at the Eternal Flame Memorial on the eve of Victory Day in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

<p>Russia President Vladimir Putin (3rd R) takes part in a wreath laying ceremony at the tomb of the unknown soldier on the eve of Victory Day in Moscow May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ekaterina Shtukina/RIA Novosti/Pool</p>

2013年 5月 8日 星期三

Russia President Vladimir Putin (3rd R) takes part in a wreath laying ceremony at the tomb of the unknown soldier on the eve of Victory Day in Moscow May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ekaterina Shtukina/RIA Novosti/Pool

<p>Russia President Vladimir Putin (3rd L) takes part in a wreath laying ceremony at the tomb of the unknown soldier on the eve of Victory Day in Moscow May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/RIA Novosti/Pool</p>

2013年 5月 8日 星期三

Russia President Vladimir Putin (3rd L) takes part in a wreath laying ceremony at the tomb of the unknown soldier on the eve of Victory Day in Moscow May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/RIA Novosti/Pool

<p>A World War Two veteran dances with a girl dressed in a Red Army uniform during a street performance ahead of Victory Day in the Russian Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ylia Naymushin</p>

2013年 5月 8日 星期三

A World War Two veteran dances with a girl dressed in a Red Army uniform during a street performance ahead of Victory Day in the Russian Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ylia Naymushin

<p>Youths dressed in Red Army uniforms participate in a street performance ahead of Victory Day in the Russian Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ylia Naymushin</p>

2013年 5月 8日 星期三

Youths dressed in Red Army uniforms participate in a street performance ahead of Victory Day in the Russian Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ylia Naymushin

<p>Youths dressed in Red Army uniforms participate in a street performance ahead of Victory Day in the Russian Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ylia Naymushin</p>

2013年 5月 8日 星期三

Youths dressed in Red Army uniforms participate in a street performance ahead of Victory Day in the Russian Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ylia Naymushin

<p>World War Two veteran Nikolay Mokhan, 87, (R) walks to take part in a meeting on the eve of Victory Day in Minsk May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

2013年 5月 8日 星期三

World War Two veteran Nikolay Mokhan, 87, (R) walks to take part in a meeting on the eve of Victory Day in Minsk May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

