2013年 5月 9日

The Giving Pledgers

<p>Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett (L) plays table tennis with Microsoft Chairman Bill Gates in Omaha May 5, 2013 the day after company's annual meeting. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>Sara Blakely, founder of Spanx, arrives for the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year, in New York, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Virgin Group founder Richard Branson poses with his crew members and a group of Indian folk artists (bottom) during a promotional event in Mumbai October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Samuel Yin, chairman of Taiwan conglomerate Ruentex, which is a major Sun Art shareholder, attends a news conference in Taipei January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang</p>

<p>Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook's co-founder and chief executive introduces 'Home' a Facebook app suite that integrates with Android during a Facebook press event in Menlo Park, California, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>Philanthropist Eli Broad speaks during the MOCA (Museum of Contemporary Art) New 30th anniversary gala in Los Angeles November 14, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Investor Carl Icahn responds to a question at a meeting to announce the findings of the Lazard Report in New York, February 7, 2006. REUTERS/Jeff Zelevansky</p>

<p>Netflix CEO Reed Hastings gestures while speaking at the Facebook f8 Developers Conference in San Francisco September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>Former Deputy Chairman of the Conservative Party, Lord Ashcroft (C), listens as London Mayor Boris Johnson delivers his keynote speech at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham, central England October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>Microsoft Chairman Bill Gates receives an historic map of Washington and a flag that flew over the U.S. Capitol from David Rubenstein of the Carlyle Group after a question-and-answer program at an Economic Club of Washington dinner in Washington, March 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>A fan holds an enlarged head of T. Boone Pickens during the first half of the NCAA Big 12 football game between Oklahoma State University and the University of Oklahoma played at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Stone</p>

<p>Russian businessman Vladimir Potanin, CEO of the Russian mining company Norilsk Nickel, takes part in the company's extraordinary general meeting held in Moscow March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

<p>Director George Lucas accepts the Vanguard Award during the 43rd Annual NAACP Image Awards at the Shrine auditorium in Los Angeles, California February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg walks to the podium to deliver the 2014 city budget in the Blue Room of New York's City Hall, May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Drew/Pool</p>

<p>Seattle Seahawks owner Paul Allen celebrates a touchdown against the Washington Redskins in their NFC Wild Card NFL playoff game in Seattle January 5, 2008. REUTERS/Robert Sorbo</p>

Preparing for Victory Day

Preparing for Victory Day

Preparing for Victory Day

Preparing for Victory Day

Veterans prepare for Victory Day, the anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

2013年 5月 8日
Life after floods in Uganda

Life after floods in Uganda

Up to 20,000 people have been affected by the floods in Uganda's Kasese district.

2013年 5月 8日
Power ping pong

Power ping pong

Public figures test their table tennis skills.

2013年 5月 7日
NRA's annual meeting

NRA's annual meeting

About 70,000 members and 550 vendors attended the National Rifle Association's (NRA) annual meeting in Houston, Texas.

2013年 5月 6日

精选图集

Meet Kim Jong Un

Meet Kim Jong Un

President Donald Trump opened the door to meeting the North Korean leader, saying he would be honored to meet him under the right circumstances.

Commes Des Garcons at the Met

Commes Des Garcons at the Met

The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrates the pioneering work of Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo.

White House Correspondents' dinner

White House Correspondents' dinner

Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington.

May Day rallies

May Day rallies

May Day demonstrations, rallies and celebrations around the world.

Pictures of the month: April

Pictures of the month: April

Our top photos from the past month.

Reunited for three minutes at Mexico-U.S. border

Reunited for three minutes at Mexico-U.S. border

Separated relatives are briefly reunited as U.S. border patrol agents open a gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico and U.S border.

U.S. forces in Syria

U.S. forces in Syria

Images of U.S. military forces operating within Syria.

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Protesters rally during climate march

Protesters rally during climate march

A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.

