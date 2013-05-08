The Giving Pledgers
Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett (L) plays table tennis with Microsoft Chairman Bill Gates in Omaha
Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett (L) plays table tennis with Microsoft Chairman Bill Gates in Omaha May 5, 2013 the day after company's annual meeting. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Sara Blakely, founder of Spanx, arrives for the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100
Sara Blakely, founder of Spanx, arrives for the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year, in New York, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Virgin Group founder Richard Branson poses with his crew members and a group of Indian folk artists (bottom)
Virgin Group founder Richard Branson poses with his crew members and a group of Indian folk artists (bottom) during a promotional event in Mumbai October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Samuel Yin, chairman of Taiwan conglomerate Ruentex, which is a major Sun Art shareholder, attends a news c
Samuel Yin, chairman of Taiwan conglomerate Ruentex, which is a major Sun Art shareholder, attends a news conference in Taipei January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook's co-founder and chief executive introduces 'Home' a Facebook app suite that inte
Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook's co-founder and chief executive introduces 'Home' a Facebook app suite that integrates with Android during a Facebook press event in Menlo Park, California, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Philanthropist Eli Broad speaks during the MOCA (Museum of Contemporary Art) New 30th anniversary gala in L
Philanthropist Eli Broad speaks during the MOCA (Museum of Contemporary Art) New 30th anniversary gala in Los Angeles November 14, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Investor Carl Icahn responds to a question at a meeting to announce the findings of the Lazard Report in Ne
Investor Carl Icahn responds to a question at a meeting to announce the findings of the Lazard Report in New York, February 7, 2006. REUTERS/Jeff Zelevansky
Netflix CEO Reed Hastings gestures while speaking at the Facebook f8 Developers Conference in San Francisco
Netflix CEO Reed Hastings gestures while speaking at the Facebook f8 Developers Conference in San Francisco September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Former Deputy Chairman of the Conservative Party, Lord Ashcroft (C), listens as London Mayor Boris Johnson
Former Deputy Chairman of the Conservative Party, Lord Ashcroft (C), listens as London Mayor Boris Johnson delivers his keynote speech at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham, central England October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Microsoft Chairman Bill Gates receives an historic map of Washington and a flag that flew over the U.S. Cap
Microsoft Chairman Bill Gates receives an historic map of Washington and a flag that flew over the U.S. Capitol from David Rubenstein of the Carlyle Group after a question-and-answer program at an Economic Club of Washington dinner in Washington, March 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A fan holds an enlarged head of T. Boone Pickens during the first half of the NCAA Big 12 football game bet
A fan holds an enlarged head of T. Boone Pickens during the first half of the NCAA Big 12 football game between Oklahoma State University and the University of Oklahoma played at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Russian businessman Vladimir Potanin, CEO of the Russian mining company Norilsk Nickel, takes part in the c
Russian businessman Vladimir Potanin, CEO of the Russian mining company Norilsk Nickel, takes part in the company's extraordinary general meeting held in Moscow March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Director George Lucas accepts the Vanguard Award during the 43rd Annual NAACP Image Awards at the Shrine au
Director George Lucas accepts the Vanguard Award during the 43rd Annual NAACP Image Awards at the Shrine auditorium in Los Angeles, California February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg walks to the podium to deliver the 2014 city budget in the Blue Room of Ne
New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg walks to the podium to deliver the 2014 city budget in the Blue Room of New York's City Hall, May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Drew/Pool
Seattle Seahawks owner Paul Allen celebrates a touchdown against the Washington Redskins in their NFC Wild
Seattle Seahawks owner Paul Allen celebrates a touchdown against the Washington Redskins in their NFC Wild Card NFL playoff game in Seattle January 5, 2008. REUTERS/Robert Sorbo
