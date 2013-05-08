China's breast milk bank
The entrance of a breast milk bank is seen at the Guangzhou Women and Children's medical center in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou May 8, 2013. With China's first breast milk bank opening in June at the center, about 80 moms have donated to premature babies and other needy infants since the trial period started in late March, local media reported. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A bottle of breast milk is seen at the Guangzhou Women and Children's medical center, as volunteer Li Zhiai, 30, donates her milk to support breastfeeding in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A baby reacts in front of a poster at the Guangzhou Women and Children's medical center in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Volunteer Li Zhiai, 30, donates her breast milk to support breastfeeding at the Guangzhou Women and Children's medical center in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A nurse places a bottle of pumped breast milk from a donor, into the refrigerator at the Guangzhou Women and Children's medical center in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A nurse labels bottles of pumped breast milk with the names of donors at the Guangzhou Women and Children's medical center in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou May 8, 2013. . REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A nurse checks donated breast milk in a refrigerator at the Guangzhou Women and Children's medical center in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A transcript analyzing levels of nutrients in donated breast milk is seen at the Guangzhou Women and Children's medical center in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Bottles of frozen breast milk are seen in a refrigerator at the Guangzhou Women and Children's medical center in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
