Harry in America

Prince Harry (2nd L) kneels down at the bottom of a pyramid of cheerleaders, U.S. and British military offimore
Prince Harry (2nd L) kneels down at the bottom of a pyramid of cheerleaders, U.S. and British military officials and near the U.S. Air Force Academy mascot "The Bird" at the academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado May 12, 2013. The Warrior Games, which takes place at the academy, is a Paralympic-style competition featuring injured servicemen and women from the U.S., United Kingdom, Canada and Australia. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Prince Harry is offered a shoe as a souvenir by the U.S. Air Force Academy mascot "The Bird" at the academymore
Prince Harry is offered a shoe as a souvenir by the U.S. Air Force Academy mascot "The Bird" at the academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Prince Harry (L) plays volleyball with members of the British Warrior Games team in a gymnasium, before themore
Prince Harry (L) plays volleyball with members of the British Warrior Games team in a gymnasium, before the opening of the Warrior Games at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Brennan Linsley/Pool
Prince Harry (C) talks with members of the British Warrior Games team in a gymnasium, before the opening ofmore
Prince Harry (C) talks with members of the British Warrior Games team in a gymnasium, before the opening of the Warrior Games at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Brennan Linsley/Pool
Prince Harry hits the ball to former U.S. Olympic beach volleyball player Misty May-Treanor (L) as they plamore
Prince Harry hits the ball to former U.S. Olympic beach volleyball player Misty May-Treanor (L) as they play sitting volleyball with members of the British Warrior Games team in a gymnasium, before the opening of the Warrior Games at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Prince Harry reacts while playing sitting volleyball with members of the British Warrior Games team in a gymore
Prince Harry reacts while playing sitting volleyball with members of the British Warrior Games team in a gymnasium, before the opening of the Warrior Games at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Prince Harry (2nd L) talks to competitors in the seated bicycle race at the Warrior Games in Colorado Sprinmore
Prince Harry (2nd L) talks to competitors in the seated bicycle race at the Warrior Games in Colorado Springs, Colorado May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Prince Harry pauses while visiting Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, May 10more
Prince Harry pauses while visiting Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Dharapak/Pool
Prince Harry talks with a wounded soldier during his visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center more
Prince Harry talks with a wounded soldier during his visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Prince Harry poses with a wounded soldier during his visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center more
Prince Harry poses with a wounded soldier during his visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Prince Harry talks with Staff Sgt. Timothy Payne, who was wounded in Afghanistan, during a visit to Walter more
Prince Harry talks with Staff Sgt. Timothy Payne, who was wounded in Afghanistan, during a visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Prince Harry poses with a wounded soldier during his visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center more
Prince Harry poses with a wounded soldier during his visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Prince Harry, along with British Ambassador to the U.S. Sir Peter Westmacott, scan the crowd at a receptionmore
Prince Harry, along with British Ambassador to the U.S. Sir Peter Westmacott, scan the crowd at a reception in the Prince's honor at the Ambassador's residence in Washington, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool
A place setting for Prince Harry awaits his arrival at a table set for 37 guests at the residence of Britismore
A place setting for Prince Harry awaits his arrival at a table set for 37 guests at the residence of British Ambassador to the U.S. Sir Peter Westmacott in Washington, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool
Prince Harry sits down to dinner at the Ambassador's residence in Washington May 9, 2013. Seated next to himore
Prince Harry sits down to dinner at the Ambassador's residence in Washington May 9, 2013. Seated next to him is Teresa Heinz (C-L), wife of U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, and wife of the British Ambassador to the US Lady Westmacott (C-R). REUTERS/Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool
Capitol Hill staff take pictures of Prince Harry as he tours an exhibit by the landmine removal advocates Hmore
Capitol Hill staff take pictures of Prince Harry as he tours an exhibit by the landmine removal advocates Halo Trust, with Senator John McCain in the Russell Building of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, speaks with British Ambassador Sir Peter Westmacott, England's Princemore
Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, speaks with British Ambassador Sir Peter Westmacott, England's Prince Harry, and Lady Wesmacott before a reception and dinner at the British Ambassador's residence,in Washington, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Brandon/Pool
Capitol Hill staff take pictures from the balcony of Prince Harry as he tours an exhibit on landmine removamore
Capitol Hill staff take pictures from the balcony of Prince Harry as he tours an exhibit on landmine removal by the Halo Trust in the Russell Building of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Prince Harry, along with wife of the British Ambassador to the U.S. Lady Westmacott, greet attendees beforemore
Prince Harry, along with wife of the British Ambassador to the U.S. Lady Westmacott, greet attendees before a reception in the Prince's honor at the Ambassador's residence in Washington, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool
Prince Harry greets people at a reception at the Sanctuary Golf Course in Sedalia, Colorado May 10, 2013. Rmore
Prince Harry greets people at a reception at the Sanctuary Golf Course in Sedalia, Colorado May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Hyoung Chang/Pool
