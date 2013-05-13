版本:
中国
2013年 5月 14日

Harry in America

<p>Prince Harry (2nd L) kneels down at the bottom of a pyramid of cheerleaders, U.S. and British military officials and near the U.S. Air Force Academy mascot "The Bird" at the academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado May 12, 2013. The Warrior Games, which takes place at the academy, is a Paralympic-style competition featuring injured servicemen and women from the U.S., United Kingdom, Canada and Australia. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Prince Harry (2nd L) kneels down at the bottom of a pyramid of cheerleaders, U.S. and British military offimore

2013年 5月 14日 星期二

Prince Harry (2nd L) kneels down at the bottom of a pyramid of cheerleaders, U.S. and British military officials and near the U.S. Air Force Academy mascot "The Bird" at the academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado May 12, 2013. The Warrior Games, which takes place at the academy, is a Paralympic-style competition featuring injured servicemen and women from the U.S., United Kingdom, Canada and Australia. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

<p>Prince Harry is offered a shoe as a souvenir by the U.S. Air Force Academy mascot "The Bird" at the academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Prince Harry is offered a shoe as a souvenir by the U.S. Air Force Academy mascot "The Bird" at the academymore

2013年 5月 14日 星期二

Prince Harry is offered a shoe as a souvenir by the U.S. Air Force Academy mascot "The Bird" at the academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

<p>Prince Harry (L) plays volleyball with members of the British Warrior Games team in a gymnasium, before the opening of the Warrior Games at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Brennan Linsley/Pool</p>

Prince Harry (L) plays volleyball with members of the British Warrior Games team in a gymnasium, before themore

2013年 5月 14日 星期二

Prince Harry (L) plays volleyball with members of the British Warrior Games team in a gymnasium, before the opening of the Warrior Games at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Brennan Linsley/Pool

<p>Prince Harry (C) talks with members of the British Warrior Games team in a gymnasium, before the opening of the Warrior Games at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Brennan Linsley/Pool</p>

Prince Harry (C) talks with members of the British Warrior Games team in a gymnasium, before the opening ofmore

2013年 5月 14日 星期二

Prince Harry (C) talks with members of the British Warrior Games team in a gymnasium, before the opening of the Warrior Games at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Brennan Linsley/Pool

<p>Prince Harry hits the ball to former U.S. Olympic beach volleyball player Misty May-Treanor (L) as they play sitting volleyball with members of the British Warrior Games team in a gymnasium, before the opening of the Warrior Games at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Prince Harry hits the ball to former U.S. Olympic beach volleyball player Misty May-Treanor (L) as they plamore

2013年 5月 14日 星期二

Prince Harry hits the ball to former U.S. Olympic beach volleyball player Misty May-Treanor (L) as they play sitting volleyball with members of the British Warrior Games team in a gymnasium, before the opening of the Warrior Games at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

<p>Prince Harry reacts while playing sitting volleyball with members of the British Warrior Games team in a gymnasium, before the opening of the Warrior Games at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Prince Harry reacts while playing sitting volleyball with members of the British Warrior Games team in a gymore

2013年 5月 14日 星期二

Prince Harry reacts while playing sitting volleyball with members of the British Warrior Games team in a gymnasium, before the opening of the Warrior Games at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

<p>Prince Harry (2nd L) talks to competitors in the seated bicycle race at the Warrior Games in Colorado Springs, Colorado May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Prince Harry (2nd L) talks to competitors in the seated bicycle race at the Warrior Games in Colorado Springs, Colorado May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

2013年 5月 14日 星期二

Prince Harry (2nd L) talks to competitors in the seated bicycle race at the Warrior Games in Colorado Springs, Colorado May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

<p>Prince Harry pauses while visiting Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Dharapak/Pool</p>

Prince Harry pauses while visiting Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Dharapak/Pool

2013年 5月 14日 星期二

Prince Harry pauses while visiting Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Dharapak/Pool

<p>Prince Harry talks with a wounded soldier during his visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Prince Harry talks with a wounded soldier during his visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

2013年 5月 14日 星期二

Prince Harry talks with a wounded soldier during his visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>Prince Harry poses with a wounded soldier during his visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Prince Harry poses with a wounded soldier during his visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

2013年 5月 14日 星期二

Prince Harry poses with a wounded soldier during his visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>Prince Harry talks with Staff Sgt. Timothy Payne, who was wounded in Afghanistan, during a visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Prince Harry talks with Staff Sgt. Timothy Payne, who was wounded in Afghanistan, during a visit to Walter more

2013年 5月 14日 星期二

Prince Harry talks with Staff Sgt. Timothy Payne, who was wounded in Afghanistan, during a visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>Prince Harry poses with a wounded soldier during his visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Prince Harry poses with a wounded soldier during his visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

2013年 5月 14日 星期二

Prince Harry poses with a wounded soldier during his visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>Prince Harry, along with British Ambassador to the U.S. Sir Peter Westmacott, scan the crowd at a reception in the Prince's honor at the Ambassador's residence in Washington, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool</p>

Prince Harry, along with British Ambassador to the U.S. Sir Peter Westmacott, scan the crowd at a receptionmore

2013年 5月 14日 星期二

Prince Harry, along with British Ambassador to the U.S. Sir Peter Westmacott, scan the crowd at a reception in the Prince's honor at the Ambassador's residence in Washington, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool

<p>A place setting for Prince Harry awaits his arrival at a table set for 37 guests at the residence of British Ambassador to the U.S. Sir Peter Westmacott in Washington, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool</p>

A place setting for Prince Harry awaits his arrival at a table set for 37 guests at the residence of Britismore

2013年 5月 14日 星期二

A place setting for Prince Harry awaits his arrival at a table set for 37 guests at the residence of British Ambassador to the U.S. Sir Peter Westmacott in Washington, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool

<p>Prince Harry sits down to dinner at the Ambassador's residence in Washington May 9, 2013. Seated next to him is Teresa Heinz (C-L), wife of U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, and wife of the British Ambassador to the US Lady Westmacott (C-R). REUTERS/Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool</p>

Prince Harry sits down to dinner at the Ambassador's residence in Washington May 9, 2013. Seated next to himore

2013年 5月 14日 星期二

Prince Harry sits down to dinner at the Ambassador's residence in Washington May 9, 2013. Seated next to him is Teresa Heinz (C-L), wife of U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, and wife of the British Ambassador to the US Lady Westmacott (C-R). REUTERS/Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool

<p>Capitol Hill staff take pictures of Prince Harry as he tours an exhibit by the landmine removal advocates Halo Trust, with Senator John McCain in the Russell Building of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

Capitol Hill staff take pictures of Prince Harry as he tours an exhibit by the landmine removal advocates Hmore

2013年 5月 14日 星期二

Capitol Hill staff take pictures of Prince Harry as he tours an exhibit by the landmine removal advocates Halo Trust, with Senator John McCain in the Russell Building of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

<p>Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, speaks with British Ambassador Sir Peter Westmacott, England's Prince Harry, and Lady Wesmacott before a reception and dinner at the British Ambassador's residence,in Washington, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Brandon/Pool</p>

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, speaks with British Ambassador Sir Peter Westmacott, England's Princemore

2013年 5月 14日 星期二

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, speaks with British Ambassador Sir Peter Westmacott, England's Prince Harry, and Lady Wesmacott before a reception and dinner at the British Ambassador's residence,in Washington, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Brandon/Pool

<p>Capitol Hill staff take pictures from the balcony of Prince Harry as he tours an exhibit on landmine removal by the Halo Trust in the Russell Building of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Capitol Hill staff take pictures from the balcony of Prince Harry as he tours an exhibit on landmine removamore

2013年 5月 14日 星期二

Capitol Hill staff take pictures from the balcony of Prince Harry as he tours an exhibit on landmine removal by the Halo Trust in the Russell Building of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Prince Harry, along with wife of the British Ambassador to the U.S. Lady Westmacott, greet attendees before a reception in the Prince's honor at the Ambassador's residence in Washington, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool</p>

Prince Harry, along with wife of the British Ambassador to the U.S. Lady Westmacott, greet attendees beforemore

2013年 5月 14日 星期二

Prince Harry, along with wife of the British Ambassador to the U.S. Lady Westmacott, greet attendees before a reception in the Prince's honor at the Ambassador's residence in Washington, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool

<p>Prince Harry greets people at a reception at the Sanctuary Golf Course in Sedalia, Colorado May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Hyoung Chang/Pool</p>

Prince Harry greets people at a reception at the Sanctuary Golf Course in Sedalia, Colorado May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Hyoung Chang/Pool

2013年 5月 14日 星期二

Prince Harry greets people at a reception at the Sanctuary Golf Course in Sedalia, Colorado May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Hyoung Chang/Pool

