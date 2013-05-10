版本:
中国
2013年 5月 11日

School shooting response drill

<p>Marine Corps Police officers secure the gymnasium during a training exercise to respond to a shooting at Quantico Middle High School in Quantico, Virginia May 9, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan</p>

2013年 5月 11日

<p>Rick Scott of security contractor Camber Corp impersonates a hostile shooter during a training exercise at Quantico Middle High School in Quantico, Virginia May 9, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan</p>

2013年 5月 11日

<p>Marine Corps Police officers storm the gymnasium during a training exercise to respond to a shooting at Quantico Middle High School in Quantico, Virginia May 9, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan</p>

2013年 5月 11日

<p>Marine Corps Police officers cover a hallway during a training exercise to respond to a shooting at Quantico Middle High School in Quantico, Virginia May 9, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan</p>

2013年 5月 11日

<p>Sergeant Branden Deleon of the U.S. Marine Corps Military Working Dog Section secures a stairwell during a training exercise to respond to a shooting at Quantico Middle High School in Quantico, Virginia May 9, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan</p>

2013年 5月 11日

<p>A Marine Corps Police officer secures a hallway during a training exercise to respond to a shooting at Quantico Middle High School in Quantico, Virginia May 9, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan</p>

2013年 5月 11日

<p>Sergeant Branden Deleon of the U.S. Marine Corps Military Working Dog Section secures a hallway during a training exercise to respond to a shooting at Quantico Middle High School in Quantico, Virginia May 9, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan</p>

2013年 5月 11日

<p>A Marine Corps Police officer clears a room during a training exercise to respond to a shooting at Quantico Middle High School in Quantico, Virginia May 9, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan</p>

2013年 5月 11日

<p>Marine Corps Police officers evacuate mock hostages during a training exercise to respond to a shooting at Quantico Middle High School in Quantico, Virginia May 9, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan</p>

2013年 5月 11日

<p>Captain Joseph Reilly of the U.S. Marine Corps impersonates a hostile shooter during a training exercise at Quantico Middle High School in Quantico, Virginia May 9, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan</p>

2013年 5月 11日

<p>Marine Corps Police officers secure a stairwell during a training exercise to respond to a shooting at Quantico Middle High School in Quantico, Virginia May 9, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan</p>

2013年 5月 11日

<p>Marine Corps Police officers secure a hallway during a training exercise to respond to a shooting at Quantico Middle High School in Quantico, Virginia May 9, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan</p>

2013年 5月 11日

