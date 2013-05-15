版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 5月 15日 星期三 20:15 BJT

Chris Hadfield lands safely

<p>Ground personnel carry Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield (C) after the Russian Soyuz space capsule landed some 150 km (90 miles) southeast of the town of Zhezkazgan, in central Kazakhstan May 14, 2013. Hadfield, the first Canadian astronaut to command the International Space Station (ISS), landed safely in Kazakhstan with two crewmates on Tuesday, wrapping up a five-month mission aboard the ISS. REUTERS/Sergei Remezov</p>

Ground personnel carry Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield (C) after the Russian Soyuz space capsule landed smore

2013年 5月 15日 星期三

Ground personnel carry Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield (C) after the Russian Soyuz space capsule landed some 150 km (90 miles) southeast of the town of Zhezkazgan, in central Kazakhstan May 14, 2013. Hadfield, the first Canadian astronaut to command the International Space Station (ISS), landed safely in Kazakhstan with two crewmates on Tuesday, wrapping up a five-month mission aboard the ISS. REUTERS/Sergei Remezov

Close
1 / 20
<p>Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield gestures with a thumbs up after the Russian Soyuz space capsule landed some 150 km (90 miles) southeast of the town of Zhezkazgan, in central Kazakhstan May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mikhail Metzel/Pool</p>

Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield gestures with a thumbs up after the Russian Soyuz space capsule landed somore

2013年 5月 15日 星期三

Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield gestures with a thumbs up after the Russian Soyuz space capsule landed some 150 km (90 miles) southeast of the town of Zhezkazgan, in central Kazakhstan May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mikhail Metzel/Pool

Close
2 / 20
<p>The Russian Soyuz space capsule, carrying U.S. astronaut Tom Marshburn, Russian cosmonaut Roman Romanenko and Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield, descends some 150 km (90 miles) southeast of the town of Zhezkazgan, in central Kazakhstan May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Remezov</p>

The Russian Soyuz space capsule, carrying U.S. astronaut Tom Marshburn, Russian cosmonaut Roman Romanenko amore

2013年 5月 15日 星期三

The Russian Soyuz space capsule, carrying U.S. astronaut Tom Marshburn, Russian cosmonaut Roman Romanenko and Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield, descends some 150 km (90 miles) southeast of the town of Zhezkazgan, in central Kazakhstan May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Remezov

Close
3 / 20
<p>The Russian Soyuz space capsule, carrying U.S. astronaut Tom Marshburn, Russian cosmonaut Roman Romanenko and Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield, lands some 150 km (93 miles) southeast of the town of Zhezkazgan in central Kazakhstan in this handout photo dated May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Carla Cioffi, NASA/Handout via Reuters</p>

The Russian Soyuz space capsule, carrying U.S. astronaut Tom Marshburn, Russian cosmonaut Roman Romanenko amore

2013年 5月 15日 星期三

The Russian Soyuz space capsule, carrying U.S. astronaut Tom Marshburn, Russian cosmonaut Roman Romanenko and Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield, lands some 150 km (93 miles) southeast of the town of Zhezkazgan in central Kazakhstan in this handout photo dated May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Carla Cioffi, NASA/Handout via Reuters

Close
4 / 20
<p>The Russian Soyuz space capsule, carrying U.S. astronaut Tom Marshburn, Russian cosmonaut Roman Romanenko and Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield, lands some 150 km (90 miles) southeast of the town of Zhezkazgan, in central Kazakhstan May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Remezov</p>

The Russian Soyuz space capsule, carrying U.S. astronaut Tom Marshburn, Russian cosmonaut Roman Romanenko amore

2013年 5月 15日 星期三

The Russian Soyuz space capsule, carrying U.S. astronaut Tom Marshburn, Russian cosmonaut Roman Romanenko and Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield, lands some 150 km (90 miles) southeast of the town of Zhezkazgan, in central Kazakhstan May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Remezov

Close
5 / 20
<p>A rescue helicopter approaches the Russian Soyuz space capsule, carrying U.S. astronaut Tom Marshburn, Russian cosmonaut Roman Romanenko and Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield, after its landing some 150 km (90 miles) southeast of the town of Zhezkazgan in central Kazakhstan May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mikhail Metzel/Pool</p>

A rescue helicopter approaches the Russian Soyuz space capsule, carrying U.S. astronaut Tom Marshburn, Russmore

2013年 5月 15日 星期三

A rescue helicopter approaches the Russian Soyuz space capsule, carrying U.S. astronaut Tom Marshburn, Russian cosmonaut Roman Romanenko and Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield, after its landing some 150 km (90 miles) southeast of the town of Zhezkazgan in central Kazakhstan May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mikhail Metzel/Pool

Close
6 / 20
<p>Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield speaks on the phone after the Russian Soyuz space capsule landed some 150 km (90 miles) southeast of the town of Zhezkazgan, in central Kazakhstan May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mikhail Metzel/Pool</p>

Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield speaks on the phone after the Russian Soyuz space capsule landed some 150more

2013年 5月 15日 星期三

Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield speaks on the phone after the Russian Soyuz space capsule landed some 150 km (90 miles) southeast of the town of Zhezkazgan, in central Kazakhstan May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mikhail Metzel/Pool

Close
7 / 20
<p>U.S. astronaut Tom Marshburn (R), Russian cosmonaut Roman Romanenko (C) and Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield pose for a picture after leaving the Russian Soyuz space capsule following its landing, some 150 km (90 miles) southeast of the town of Zhezkazgan in central Kazakhstan May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Remezov</p>

U.S. astronaut Tom Marshburn (R), Russian cosmonaut Roman Romanenko (C) and Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfiemore

2013年 5月 15日 星期三

U.S. astronaut Tom Marshburn (R), Russian cosmonaut Roman Romanenko (C) and Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield pose for a picture after leaving the Russian Soyuz space capsule following its landing, some 150 km (90 miles) southeast of the town of Zhezkazgan in central Kazakhstan May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Remezov

Close
8 / 20
<p>U.S. astronaut Tom Marshburn (R), Russian cosmonaut Roman Romanenko (C) and Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield sit after leaving the Russian Soyuz space capsule following its landing some 150 km (90 miles) southeast of the town of Zhezkazgan, in central Kazakhstan May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mikhail Metzel/Pool</p>

U.S. astronaut Tom Marshburn (R), Russian cosmonaut Roman Romanenko (C) and Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfiemore

2013年 5月 15日 星期三

U.S. astronaut Tom Marshburn (R), Russian cosmonaut Roman Romanenko (C) and Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield sit after leaving the Russian Soyuz space capsule following its landing some 150 km (90 miles) southeast of the town of Zhezkazgan, in central Kazakhstan May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mikhail Metzel/Pool

Close
9 / 20
<p>U.S. astronaut Tom Marshburn (L), Russian cosmonaut Roman Romanenko (C) and Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield sit and pose for a picture at the airport of Zhezkazgan May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mikhail Metzel/Pool</p>

U.S. astronaut Tom Marshburn (L), Russian cosmonaut Roman Romanenko (C) and Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfiemore

2013年 5月 15日 星期三

U.S. astronaut Tom Marshburn (L), Russian cosmonaut Roman Romanenko (C) and Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield sit and pose for a picture at the airport of Zhezkazgan May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mikhail Metzel/Pool

Close
10 / 20
<p>Canadian Space Agency astronaut Chris Hadfield, the commander of the International Space Station (ISS), is seen on a screen holding the new Canadian five dollar bill, made of polymer, while on a mission in space, as he takes part in a video conference during an unveiling ceremony at the Bank of Canada in Ottawa April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie</p>

Canadian Space Agency astronaut Chris Hadfield, the commander of the International Space Station (ISS), is more

2013年 5月 15日 星期三

Canadian Space Agency astronaut Chris Hadfield, the commander of the International Space Station (ISS), is seen on a screen holding the new Canadian five dollar bill, made of polymer, while on a mission in space, as he takes part in a video conference during an unveiling ceremony at the Bank of Canada in Ottawa April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Close
11 / 20
<p>A gyre frozen into the ice, in Newfoundland, Canada is pictured in this handout photo courtesy of Col. Chris Hadfield of the Canadian Space Agency, from the International Space Station, taken on March 22, 2013. REUTERS/CSA/Col. Chris Hadfield/Handout</p>

A gyre frozen into the ice, in Newfoundland, Canada is pictured in this handout photo courtesy of Col. Chrimore

2013年 5月 15日 星期三

A gyre frozen into the ice, in Newfoundland, Canada is pictured in this handout photo courtesy of Col. Chris Hadfield of the Canadian Space Agency, from the International Space Station, taken on March 22, 2013. REUTERS/CSA/Col. Chris Hadfield/Handout

Close
12 / 20
<p>The islands of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates are pictured in this handout photo courtesy of Col. Chris Hadfield of the Canadian Space Agency, who is photographing Earth from the International Space Station, taken on March 20, 2013. REUTERS/CSA/Col. Chris Hadfield/Handout</p>

The islands of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates are pictured in this handout photo courtesy of Col. Chris more

2013年 5月 15日 星期三

The islands of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates are pictured in this handout photo courtesy of Col. Chris Hadfield of the Canadian Space Agency, who is photographing Earth from the International Space Station, taken on March 20, 2013. REUTERS/CSA/Col. Chris Hadfield/Handout

Close
13 / 20
<p>Canadian Space Agency astronaut Chris Hadfield, Expedition 34 flight engineer, watches a water bubble float freely between him and the camera, showing his image refracted, in the Unity node of the International Space Station, in this handout photo courtesy of NASA, taken January 21, 2013. REUTERS/NASA/Handout</p>

Canadian Space Agency astronaut Chris Hadfield, Expedition 34 flight engineer, watches a water bubble floatmore

2013年 5月 15日 星期三

Canadian Space Agency astronaut Chris Hadfield, Expedition 34 flight engineer, watches a water bubble float freely between him and the camera, showing his image refracted, in the Unity node of the International Space Station, in this handout photo courtesy of NASA, taken January 21, 2013. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

Close
14 / 20
<p>The moon is pictured above Earth in this handout photo courtesy of Col. Chris Hadfield of the Canadian Space Agency. REUTERS/CSA/Col. Chris Hadfield/Handout</p>

The moon is pictured above Earth in this handout photo courtesy of Col. Chris Hadfield of the Canadian Spacmore

2013年 5月 15日 星期三

The moon is pictured above Earth in this handout photo courtesy of Col. Chris Hadfield of the Canadian Space Agency. REUTERS/CSA/Col. Chris Hadfield/Handout

Close
15 / 20
<p>The iconic Manicouagan meteor crater in Quebec is pictured in this handout photo taken March 14, 2013, courtesy of the Canadian Space Agency. REUTERS/CSA/Chris Hadfield/Handout</p>

The iconic Manicouagan meteor crater in Quebec is pictured in this handout photo taken March 14, 2013, courmore

2013年 5月 15日 星期三

The iconic Manicouagan meteor crater in Quebec is pictured in this handout photo taken March 14, 2013, courtesy of the Canadian Space Agency. REUTERS/CSA/Chris Hadfield/Handout

Close
16 / 20
<p>Taking advantage of a weightless environment onboard the Earth-orbiting International Space Station, Expedition 34 Flight Engineer Chris Hadfield of the Canadian Space Agency juggles some tomatoes in this Handout photo courtesy of NASA, taken March 3, 2013. REUTERS/NASA/Handout</p>

Taking advantage of a weightless environment onboard the Earth-orbiting International Space Station, Expedimore

2013年 5月 15日 星期三

Taking advantage of a weightless environment onboard the Earth-orbiting International Space Station, Expedition 34 Flight Engineer Chris Hadfield of the Canadian Space Agency juggles some tomatoes in this Handout photo courtesy of NASA, taken March 3, 2013. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

Close
17 / 20
<p>Italy's Mount Etna streaming ash after it erupted is pictured in this handout photo taken by Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield February 28, 2013, aboard the International Space Station courtesy of NASA. REUTERS/Chris Hadfield/NASA/Handout</p>

Italy's Mount Etna streaming ash after it erupted is pictured in this handout photo taken by Canadian astromore

2013年 5月 15日 星期三

Italy's Mount Etna streaming ash after it erupted is pictured in this handout photo taken by Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield February 28, 2013, aboard the International Space Station courtesy of NASA. REUTERS/Chris Hadfield/NASA/Handout

Close
18 / 20
<p>Lake Baikal, Siberia, Russia is pictured in this handout photo taken by Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield February 26, 2013, aboard the International Space Station courtesy of NASA. REUTERS/Chris Hadfield/NASA/Handout</p>

Lake Baikal, Siberia, Russia is pictured in this handout photo taken by Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield Fmore

2013年 5月 15日 星期三

Lake Baikal, Siberia, Russia is pictured in this handout photo taken by Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield February 26, 2013, aboard the International Space Station courtesy of NASA. REUTERS/Chris Hadfield/NASA/Handout

Close
19 / 20
<p>The Canadarm2 is pictured in this handout photo taken by Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield February 25, 2013, aboard the International Space Station courtesy of NASA. REUTERS/Chris Hadfield/NASA/Handout</p>

The Canadarm2 is pictured in this handout photo taken by Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield February 25, 201more

2013年 5月 15日 星期三

The Canadarm2 is pictured in this handout photo taken by Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield February 25, 2013, aboard the International Space Station courtesy of NASA. REUTERS/Chris Hadfield/NASA/Handout

Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
China's sex workers

China's sex workers

下一个

China's sex workers

China's sex workers

Prostitution is not permitted under Chinese law, though the industry has boomed since the country launched economic reforms in 1978.

2013年 5月 15日
Harry in America

Harry in America

Prince Harry visits the United States.

2013年 5月 14日
Squabble over Parisian

Squabble over Parisian "Aftersquat"

Artists at one of Paris' most-visited hubs of contemporary art are in a battle with City Hall to preserve the status quo at their 'aftersquat', where visitors...

2013年 5月 13日
Richard Branson's feminine side

Richard Branson's feminine side

After losing a bet to a friend, Richard Branson dresses up like a stewardess with shaved legs.

2013年 5月 13日

精选图集

May Day rallies

May Day rallies

May Day demonstrations, rallies and celebrations around the world.

Pictures of the month: April

Pictures of the month: April

Our top photos from the past month.

Reunited for three minutes at Mexico-U.S. border

Reunited for three minutes at Mexico-U.S. border

Separated relatives are briefly reunited as U.S. border patrol agents open a gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico and U.S border.

U.S. forces in Syria

U.S. forces in Syria

Images of U.S. military forces operating within Syria.

White House Correspondents' dinner

White House Correspondents' dinner

Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Protesters rally during climate march

Protesters rally during climate march

A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐