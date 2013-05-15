Chris Hadfield lands safely
Ground personnel carry Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield (C) after the Russian Soyuz space capsule landed smore
Ground personnel carry Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield (C) after the Russian Soyuz space capsule landed some 150 km (90 miles) southeast of the town of Zhezkazgan, in central Kazakhstan May 14, 2013. Hadfield, the first Canadian astronaut to command the International Space Station (ISS), landed safely in Kazakhstan with two crewmates on Tuesday, wrapping up a five-month mission aboard the ISS. REUTERS/Sergei Remezov
Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield gestures with a thumbs up after the Russian Soyuz space capsule landed somore
Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield gestures with a thumbs up after the Russian Soyuz space capsule landed some 150 km (90 miles) southeast of the town of Zhezkazgan, in central Kazakhstan May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mikhail Metzel/Pool
The Russian Soyuz space capsule, carrying U.S. astronaut Tom Marshburn, Russian cosmonaut Roman Romanenko amore
The Russian Soyuz space capsule, carrying U.S. astronaut Tom Marshburn, Russian cosmonaut Roman Romanenko and Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield, descends some 150 km (90 miles) southeast of the town of Zhezkazgan, in central Kazakhstan May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Remezov
The Russian Soyuz space capsule, carrying U.S. astronaut Tom Marshburn, Russian cosmonaut Roman Romanenko amore
The Russian Soyuz space capsule, carrying U.S. astronaut Tom Marshburn, Russian cosmonaut Roman Romanenko and Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield, lands some 150 km (93 miles) southeast of the town of Zhezkazgan in central Kazakhstan in this handout photo dated May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Carla Cioffi, NASA/Handout via Reuters
The Russian Soyuz space capsule, carrying U.S. astronaut Tom Marshburn, Russian cosmonaut Roman Romanenko amore
The Russian Soyuz space capsule, carrying U.S. astronaut Tom Marshburn, Russian cosmonaut Roman Romanenko and Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield, lands some 150 km (90 miles) southeast of the town of Zhezkazgan, in central Kazakhstan May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Remezov
A rescue helicopter approaches the Russian Soyuz space capsule, carrying U.S. astronaut Tom Marshburn, Russmore
A rescue helicopter approaches the Russian Soyuz space capsule, carrying U.S. astronaut Tom Marshburn, Russian cosmonaut Roman Romanenko and Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield, after its landing some 150 km (90 miles) southeast of the town of Zhezkazgan in central Kazakhstan May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mikhail Metzel/Pool
Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield speaks on the phone after the Russian Soyuz space capsule landed some 150more
Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield speaks on the phone after the Russian Soyuz space capsule landed some 150 km (90 miles) southeast of the town of Zhezkazgan, in central Kazakhstan May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mikhail Metzel/Pool
U.S. astronaut Tom Marshburn (R), Russian cosmonaut Roman Romanenko (C) and Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfiemore
U.S. astronaut Tom Marshburn (R), Russian cosmonaut Roman Romanenko (C) and Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield pose for a picture after leaving the Russian Soyuz space capsule following its landing, some 150 km (90 miles) southeast of the town of Zhezkazgan in central Kazakhstan May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Remezov
U.S. astronaut Tom Marshburn (R), Russian cosmonaut Roman Romanenko (C) and Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfiemore
U.S. astronaut Tom Marshburn (R), Russian cosmonaut Roman Romanenko (C) and Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield sit after leaving the Russian Soyuz space capsule following its landing some 150 km (90 miles) southeast of the town of Zhezkazgan, in central Kazakhstan May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mikhail Metzel/Pool
U.S. astronaut Tom Marshburn (L), Russian cosmonaut Roman Romanenko (C) and Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfiemore
U.S. astronaut Tom Marshburn (L), Russian cosmonaut Roman Romanenko (C) and Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield sit and pose for a picture at the airport of Zhezkazgan May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mikhail Metzel/Pool
Canadian Space Agency astronaut Chris Hadfield, the commander of the International Space Station (ISS), is more
Canadian Space Agency astronaut Chris Hadfield, the commander of the International Space Station (ISS), is seen on a screen holding the new Canadian five dollar bill, made of polymer, while on a mission in space, as he takes part in a video conference during an unveiling ceremony at the Bank of Canada in Ottawa April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A gyre frozen into the ice, in Newfoundland, Canada is pictured in this handout photo courtesy of Col. Chrimore
A gyre frozen into the ice, in Newfoundland, Canada is pictured in this handout photo courtesy of Col. Chris Hadfield of the Canadian Space Agency, from the International Space Station, taken on March 22, 2013. REUTERS/CSA/Col. Chris Hadfield/Handout
The islands of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates are pictured in this handout photo courtesy of Col. Chris more
The islands of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates are pictured in this handout photo courtesy of Col. Chris Hadfield of the Canadian Space Agency, who is photographing Earth from the International Space Station, taken on March 20, 2013. REUTERS/CSA/Col. Chris Hadfield/Handout
Canadian Space Agency astronaut Chris Hadfield, Expedition 34 flight engineer, watches a water bubble floatmore
Canadian Space Agency astronaut Chris Hadfield, Expedition 34 flight engineer, watches a water bubble float freely between him and the camera, showing his image refracted, in the Unity node of the International Space Station, in this handout photo courtesy of NASA, taken January 21, 2013. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
The moon is pictured above Earth in this handout photo courtesy of Col. Chris Hadfield of the Canadian Spacmore
The moon is pictured above Earth in this handout photo courtesy of Col. Chris Hadfield of the Canadian Space Agency. REUTERS/CSA/Col. Chris Hadfield/Handout
The iconic Manicouagan meteor crater in Quebec is pictured in this handout photo taken March 14, 2013, courmore
The iconic Manicouagan meteor crater in Quebec is pictured in this handout photo taken March 14, 2013, courtesy of the Canadian Space Agency. REUTERS/CSA/Chris Hadfield/Handout
Taking advantage of a weightless environment onboard the Earth-orbiting International Space Station, Expedimore
Taking advantage of a weightless environment onboard the Earth-orbiting International Space Station, Expedition 34 Flight Engineer Chris Hadfield of the Canadian Space Agency juggles some tomatoes in this Handout photo courtesy of NASA, taken March 3, 2013. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
Italy's Mount Etna streaming ash after it erupted is pictured in this handout photo taken by Canadian astromore
Italy's Mount Etna streaming ash after it erupted is pictured in this handout photo taken by Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield February 28, 2013, aboard the International Space Station courtesy of NASA. REUTERS/Chris Hadfield/NASA/Handout
Lake Baikal, Siberia, Russia is pictured in this handout photo taken by Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield Fmore
Lake Baikal, Siberia, Russia is pictured in this handout photo taken by Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield February 26, 2013, aboard the International Space Station courtesy of NASA. REUTERS/Chris Hadfield/NASA/Handout
The Canadarm2 is pictured in this handout photo taken by Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield February 25, 201more
The Canadarm2 is pictured in this handout photo taken by Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield February 25, 2013, aboard the International Space Station courtesy of NASA. REUTERS/Chris Hadfield/NASA/Handout
下一个
China's sex workers
Prostitution is not permitted under Chinese law, though the industry has boomed since the country launched economic reforms in 1978.
Harry in America
Prince Harry visits the United States.
Squabble over Parisian "Aftersquat"
Artists at one of Paris' most-visited hubs of contemporary art are in a battle with City Hall to preserve the status quo at their 'aftersquat', where visitors...
Richard Branson's feminine side
After losing a bet to a friend, Richard Branson dresses up like a stewardess with shaved legs.
精选图集
May Day rallies
May Day demonstrations, rallies and celebrations around the world.
Pictures of the month: April
Our top photos from the past month.
Reunited for three minutes at Mexico-U.S. border
Separated relatives are briefly reunited as U.S. border patrol agents open a gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico and U.S border.
U.S. forces in Syria
Images of U.S. military forces operating within Syria.
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington
Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally
President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Protesters rally during climate march
A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.