2013年 8月 3日

Gay in Russia

<p>Gay rights activist Kirill Kalugin poses for press during a one-man protest in St. Petersburg, August 2, 2013. The banner reads, "This is propagating tolerance." REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Gay rights activist Kirill Kalugin poses for press during a one-man protest in St. Petersburg, August 2, 20more

2013年 8月 3日 星期六

Gay rights activist Kirill Kalugin poses for press during a one-man protest in St. Petersburg, August 2, 2013. The banner reads, "This is propagating tolerance." REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

<p>Former Russian paratroopers shove gay rights activist Kirill Kalugin aside to stop his one-man protest in St. Petersburg, August 2, 2013. The former servicemen were gathered in central St. Petersburg to celebrate Russian Paratroopers Day, an annual holiday for the Russian airborne troops celebrated since the Soviet era days. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Former Russian paratroopers shove gay rights activist Kirill Kalugin aside to stop his one-man protest in Smore

2013年 8月 3日 星期六

Former Russian paratroopers shove gay rights activist Kirill Kalugin aside to stop his one-man protest in St. Petersburg, August 2, 2013. The former servicemen were gathered in central St. Petersburg to celebrate Russian Paratroopers Day, an annual holiday for the Russian airborne troops celebrated since the Soviet era days. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

<p>Russian same-sex couple Yury Gavrikov (R) and Maxim Lysak, surrounded by the riot police officers, arrive at a Gay Pride event in St. Petersburg, June 29, 2013. Dozens of gay and lesbian rights activists and their supporters gathered for the event but were attacked by anti-gay protesters and later dispersed by the police. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Russian same-sex couple Yury Gavrikov (R) and Maxim Lysak, surrounded by the riot police officers, arrive amore

2013年 8月 3日 星期六

Russian same-sex couple Yury Gavrikov (R) and Maxim Lysak, surrounded by the riot police officers, arrive at a Gay Pride event in St. Petersburg, June 29, 2013. Dozens of gay and lesbian rights activists and their supporters gathered for the event but were attacked by anti-gay protesters and later dispersed by the police. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

<p>An anti-gay protester (C) clashes with gay rights activists during a Gay Pride event in St. Petersburg, June 29, 2013. Dozens of gay and lesbian rights activists and their supporters gathered for the event but were attacked by anti-gay protesters and later dispersed by the police. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

An anti-gay protester (C) clashes with gay rights activists during a Gay Pride event in St. Petersburg, Junmore

2013年 8月 3日 星期六

An anti-gay protester (C) clashes with gay rights activists during a Gay Pride event in St. Petersburg, June 29, 2013. Dozens of gay and lesbian rights activists and their supporters gathered for the event but were attacked by anti-gay protesters and later dispersed by the police. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

<p>An anti-gay protester shouts slogans as he tries to break up a Gay Pride event in St. Petersburg, June 29, 2013. Dozens of gay and lesbian rights activists and their supporters gathered for the event but were attacked by anti-gay protesters and later dispersed by the police. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

An anti-gay protester shouts slogans as he tries to break up a Gay Pride event in St. Petersburg, June 29, more

2013年 8月 3日 星期六

An anti-gay protester shouts slogans as he tries to break up a Gay Pride event in St. Petersburg, June 29, 2013. Dozens of gay and lesbian rights activists and their supporters gathered for the event but were attacked by anti-gay protesters and later dispersed by the police. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

<p>An anti-gay protester (front) clashes with a gay rights activist during a Gay Pride event in St. Petersburg, June 29, 2013. Dozens of gay and lesbian rights activists and their supporters gathered for the event but were attacked by anti-gay protesters and later dispersed by the police. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

An anti-gay protester (front) clashes with a gay rights activist during a Gay Pride event in St. Petersburgmore

2013年 8月 3日 星期六

An anti-gay protester (front) clashes with a gay rights activist during a Gay Pride event in St. Petersburg, June 29, 2013. Dozens of gay and lesbian rights activists and their supporters gathered for the event but were attacked by anti-gay protesters and later dispersed by the police. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

<p>Police officers push gay rights activists away from the scene of a Gay Pride event to prevent clashes with anti-gay protesters in St. Petersburg, June 29, 2013. Dozens of gay and lesbian rights activists and their supporters gathered for the event but were attacked by anti-gay protesters and later dispersed by the police. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Police officers push gay rights activists away from the scene of a Gay Pride event to prevent clashes with more

2013年 8月 3日 星期六

Police officers push gay rights activists away from the scene of a Gay Pride event to prevent clashes with anti-gay protesters in St. Petersburg, June 29, 2013. Dozens of gay and lesbian rights activists and their supporters gathered for the event but were attacked by anti-gay protesters and later dispersed by the police. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

<p>Gay rights activists take part in an opposition protest march in Moscow, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Gay rights activists take part in an opposition protest march in Moscow, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

2013年 8月 3日 星期六

Gay rights activists take part in an opposition protest march in Moscow, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>A gay rights activist is comforted by a supporter after being attacked during a protest against a proposed new law termed by the State Duma, the lower house of Parliament, as "against advocating the rejection of traditional family values" in central Moscow June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

A gay rights activist is comforted by a supporter after being attacked during a protest against a proposed more

2013年 8月 3日 星期六

A gay rights activist is comforted by a supporter after being attacked during a protest against a proposed new law termed by the State Duma, the lower house of Parliament, as "against advocating the rejection of traditional family values" in central Moscow June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>Gay rights activists shout slogans from a police van after being detained during a protest against a proposed new law termed by the State Duma, the lower house of Parliament, as "against advocating the rejection of traditional family values" in central Moscow June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Gay rights activists shout slogans from a police van after being detained during a protest against a proposmore

2013年 8月 3日 星期六

Gay rights activists shout slogans from a police van after being detained during a protest against a proposed new law termed by the State Duma, the lower house of Parliament, as "against advocating the rejection of traditional family values" in central Moscow June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>A radical Orthodox believer holds a poster before a protest by gay rights activists against a proposed new law termed by the State Duma, the lower house of Parliament, as "against advocating the rejection of traditional family values" in central Moscow June 11, 2013. The poster reads: "They are satanists". REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

A radical Orthodox believer holds a poster before a protest by gay rights activists against a proposed new more

2013年 8月 3日 星期六

A radical Orthodox believer holds a poster before a protest by gay rights activists against a proposed new law termed by the State Duma, the lower house of Parliament, as "against advocating the rejection of traditional family values" in central Moscow June 11, 2013. The poster reads: "They are satanists". REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>Youths kick a gay rights activist during a protest against a proposed new law termed by the State Duma, the lower house of Parliament, as "against advocating the rejection of traditional family values" in central Moscow June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Youths kick a gay rights activist during a protest against a proposed new law termed by the State Duma, themore

2013年 8月 3日 星期六

Youths kick a gay rights activist during a protest against a proposed new law termed by the State Duma, the lower house of Parliament, as "against advocating the rejection of traditional family values" in central Moscow June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>A radical Orthodox believer (R) throws an egg at gay rights activists during a protest against a proposed new law termed by the State Duma as "against advocating the rejection of traditional family values" in central Moscow June 11, 2013. Russian police detained more than 20 gay rights activists involved in a "kissing protest" outside parliament where lawmakers were preparing to pass a bill banning homosexual "propaganda". REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

A radical Orthodox believer (R) throws an egg at gay rights activists during a protest against a proposed nmore

2013年 8月 3日 星期六

A radical Orthodox believer (R) throws an egg at gay rights activists during a protest against a proposed new law termed by the State Duma as "against advocating the rejection of traditional family values" in central Moscow June 11, 2013. Russian police detained more than 20 gay rights activists involved in a "kissing protest" outside parliament where lawmakers were preparing to pass a bill banning homosexual "propaganda". REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>Russian police detain a gay rights activist during a rally outside the Duma, the lower house of Parliament, in Moscow May 25, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov (RUSSIA - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)</p>

Russian police detain a gay rights activist during a rally outside the Duma, the lower house of Parliament, in Moscow May 25, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

2013年 8月 3日 星期六

Russian police detain a gay rights activist during a rally outside the Duma, the lower house of Parliament, in Moscow May 25, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov (RUSSIA - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)

<p>A gay rights activist holds a placard during a rally to mark the international day against homophobia in St. Petersburg May 17, 2013. The placard reads "Homophobia kills!" REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk (RUSSIA - Tags: CIVIL UNREST POLITICS)</p>

A gay rights activist holds a placard during a rally to mark the international day against homophobia in Stmore

2013年 8月 3日 星期六

A gay rights activist holds a placard during a rally to mark the international day against homophobia in St. Petersburg May 17, 2013. The placard reads "Homophobia kills!" REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk (RUSSIA - Tags: CIVIL UNREST POLITICS)

<p>People dance at a private gay club called "Malevich" in St. Petersburg February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

People dance at a private gay club called "Malevich" in St. Petersburg February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

2013年 8月 3日 星期六

People dance at a private gay club called "Malevich" in St. Petersburg February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

<p>Police detain a gay rights activist during a protest in St. Petersburg June 26, 2010. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Police detain a gay rights activist during a protest in St. Petersburg June 26, 2010. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

2013年 8月 3日 星期六

Police detain a gay rights activist during a protest in St. Petersburg June 26, 2010. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

<p>Performers prepare to go on stage at a private gay club called "Malevich" in St. Petersburg February 2, 2013. Along with a planned new law banning the spread of gay "propaganda" among minors, President Vladimir Putin has also overseen a religious revival that aims to give the Orthodox Church, whose leader has suggested that homosexuality is one of the main threats to Russia, a more public role as a moral authority. The number of documented cases of violence against gays in Russia is low. But there are no official figures on anti-gay crime in Russia, and gay rights campaigners say the numbers available mask the true number of attacks on gays, lesbians, bisexual and transgender people. Most go unreported, or are not classified as such by the police. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Performers prepare to go on stage at a private gay club called "Malevich" in St. Petersburg February 2, 201more

2013年 8月 3日 星期六

Performers prepare to go on stage at a private gay club called "Malevich" in St. Petersburg February 2, 2013. Along with a planned new law banning the spread of gay "propaganda" among minors, President Vladimir Putin has also overseen a religious revival that aims to give the Orthodox Church, whose leader has suggested that homosexuality is one of the main threats to Russia, a more public role as a moral authority. The number of documented cases of violence against gays in Russia is low. But there are no official figures on anti-gay crime in Russia, and gay rights campaigners say the numbers available mask the true number of attacks on gays, lesbians, bisexual and transgender people. Most go unreported, or are not classified as such by the police. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

<p>Participants march and shout slogans during a protest by gay rights activists in St. Petersburg May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Participants march and shout slogans during a protest by gay rights activists in St. Petersburg May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

2013年 8月 3日 星期六

Participants march and shout slogans during a protest by gay rights activists in St. Petersburg May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

<p>Gay rights activists kiss during a protest outside the Duma, Russia's lower house of Parliament, in Moscow January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

Gay rights activists kiss during a protest outside the Duma, Russia's lower house of Parliament, in Moscow January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

2013年 8月 3日 星期六

Gay rights activists kiss during a protest outside the Duma, Russia's lower house of Parliament, in Moscow January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

<p>Policical activist Pyotr Verzilov (R) supervises a stunt, the mock execution of a migrant worker and a gay man, in a Moscow megastore September 7, 2008. Verzilov is the husband of Russian female punk group Pussy Riot member Nadezhda Tolokonnikova. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Policical activist Pyotr Verzilov (R) supervises a stunt, the mock execution of a migrant worker and a gay more

2013年 8月 3日 星期六

Policical activist Pyotr Verzilov (R) supervises a stunt, the mock execution of a migrant worker and a gay man, in a Moscow megastore September 7, 2008. Verzilov is the husband of Russian female punk group Pussy Riot member Nadezhda Tolokonnikova. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

<p>A man (R), protesting against a gay pride parade, attacks a gay rights activist near the headquarters of Moscow city Duma in central Moscow May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

A man (R), protesting against a gay pride parade, attacks a gay rights activist near the headquarters of Momore

2013年 8月 3日 星期六

A man (R), protesting against a gay pride parade, attacks a gay rights activist near the headquarters of Moscow city Duma in central Moscow May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>A gay rights activist looks out from a police bus after he was detained for taking part in a gay pride parade, unsanctioned by the city authorities, near the headquarters of Moscow city Duma in central Moscow May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

A gay rights activist looks out from a police bus after he was detained for taking part in a gay pride paramore

2013年 8月 3日 星期六

A gay rights activist looks out from a police bus after he was detained for taking part in a gay pride parade, unsanctioned by the city authorities, near the headquarters of Moscow city Duma in central Moscow May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>Interior Ministry officers detain a gay rights activist (C) during a gay pride parade, unsanctioned by the city authorities, near the Mayor's office in central Moscow May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Interior Ministry officers detain a gay rights activist (C) during a gay pride parade, unsanctioned by the more

2013年 8月 3日 星期六

Interior Ministry officers detain a gay rights activist (C) during a gay pride parade, unsanctioned by the city authorities, near the Mayor's office in central Moscow May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>An anti-gay rights activist shows a badge during a flash mob organised by gay rights protesters in St.Petersburg May 17, 2012. REUTERS/INTERPRESS/Valentina Svistunova</p>

An anti-gay rights activist shows a badge during a flash mob organised by gay rights protesters in St.Petersburg May 17, 2012. REUTERS/INTERPRESS/Valentina Svistunova

2013年 8月 3日 星期六

An anti-gay rights activist shows a badge during a flash mob organised by gay rights protesters in St.Petersburg May 17, 2012. REUTERS/INTERPRESS/Valentina Svistunova

<p>Gay rights activists share a kiss during an unsanctioned protest rally to defend the rights of Russian gays and lesbians in St. Petersburg April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Gay rights activists share a kiss during an unsanctioned protest rally to defend the rights of Russian gaysmore

2013年 8月 3日 星期六

Gay rights activists share a kiss during an unsanctioned protest rally to defend the rights of Russian gays and lesbians in St. Petersburg April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

<p>Gay rights activist hold a rainbow flag onboard a motor boat during a gay pride parade, which was unsanctioned by the city authorities, with the Peter and Pawel Fortress in the background, in St. Petersburg June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Gay rights activist hold a rainbow flag onboard a motor boat during a gay pride parade, which was unsanctiomore

2013年 8月 3日 星期六

Gay rights activist hold a rainbow flag onboard a motor boat during a gay pride parade, which was unsanctioned by the city authorities, with the Peter and Pawel Fortress in the background, in St. Petersburg June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A man attacks a gay rights activist during a gay pride parade, which was unsanctioned by the city authorities, in St. Petersburg June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A man attacks a gay rights activist during a gay pride parade, which was unsanctioned by the city authorities, in St. Petersburg June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

2013年 8月 3日 星期六

A man attacks a gay rights activist during a gay pride parade, which was unsanctioned by the city authorities, in St. Petersburg June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Extremist Russian Orthodox believers and Russian nationalists attack a gay rights activist (C), who attempts to lay flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the Kremlin wall, during a gay pride parade which was unsanctioned by the city authorities, in Moscow May 28, 2011. REUTERS/Nikolay Korchekov</p>

Extremist Russian Orthodox believers and Russian nationalists attack a gay rights activist (C), who attemptmore

2013年 8月 3日 星期六

Extremist Russian Orthodox believers and Russian nationalists attack a gay rights activist (C), who attempts to lay flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the Kremlin wall, during a gay pride parade which was unsanctioned by the city authorities, in Moscow May 28, 2011. REUTERS/Nikolay Korchekov

<p>Police detain Russian gay rights leader Nikolai Alexeyev after he arrived with a man dressed in a bridal gown at an unsanctioned gay rights protest in Moscow May 16, 2009. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Police detain Russian gay rights leader Nikolai Alexeyev after he arrived with a man dressed in a bridal gomore

2013年 8月 3日 星期六

Police detain Russian gay rights leader Nikolai Alexeyev after he arrived with a man dressed in a bridal gown at an unsanctioned gay rights protest in Moscow May 16, 2009. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

