2013年 5月 16日

Highest-paid U.S. athletes

<p>1: Undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. is the highest-paid professional athlete in the United States with expected earnings of at least $90 million this year from just two bouts, according to Sports Illustrated magazine. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

1: Undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. is the highest-paid professional athlete in the United States withmore

2013年 5月 16日

1: Undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. is the highest-paid professional athlete in the United States with expected earnings of at least $90 million this year from just two bouts, according to Sports Illustrated magazine. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

<p>2: Four-time NBA MVP LeBron James of the Miami Heat is second, earning a total of $56.5 million. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

2: Four-time NBA MVP LeBron James of the Miami Heat is second, earning a total of $56.5 million.

2013年 5月 16日

2: Four-time NBA MVP LeBron James of the Miami Heat is second, earning a total of $56.5 million. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>3: New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is third, earning $47.8 million. REUTERS/Mike Stone</p>

3: New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is third, earning $47.8 million. REUTERS/Mike Stone

2013年 5月 16日

3: New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is third, earning $47.8 million. REUTERS/Mike Stone

<p>4: Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant makes $46.8 million. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

4: Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant makes $46.8 million. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2013年 5月 16日

4: Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant makes $46.8 million. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>5: Golfer Tiger Woods makes $40.8 million. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

5: Golfer Tiger Woods makes $40.8 million. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

2013年 5月 16日

5: Golfer Tiger Woods makes $40.8 million. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>6: Golfer Phil Mickelson makes $39.5 million. REUTERS/Joe Skipper</p>

6: Golfer Phil Mickelson makes $39.5 million. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

2013年 5月 16日

6: Golfer Phil Mickelson makes $39.5 million. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

<p>7: Chicago Bulls point guard Derrick Rose makes $33.4 million. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes</p>

7: Chicago Bulls point guard Derrick Rose makes $33.4 million. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

2013年 5月 16日

7: Chicago Bulls point guard Derrick Rose makes $33.4 million. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

<p>8: Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning makes $31 million. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

8: Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning makes $31 million. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

2013年 5月 16日

8: Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning makes $31 million. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

<p>9: New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez makes $29.9 million. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook</p>

9: New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez makes $29.9 million. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

2013年 5月 16日

9: New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez makes $29.9 million. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

<p>10: Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Zack Greinke makes $29 million. REUTERS/Ralph D. Freso</p>

10: Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Zack Greinke makes $29 million. REUTERS/Ralph D. Freso

2013年 5月 16日

10: Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Zack Greinke makes $29 million. REUTERS/Ralph D. Freso

<p>11: Miami Heat's Dwyane Wade makes $28.6 million. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

11: Miami Heat's Dwyane Wade makes $28.6 million. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

2013年 5月 16日

11: Miami Heat's Dwyane Wade makes $28.6 million. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>12: Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kevin Durant makes $27.6 million. REUTERS/Bill Waugh</p>

12: Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kevin Durant makes $27.6 million. REUTERS/Bill Waugh

2013年 5月 16日

12: Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kevin Durant makes $27.6 million. REUTERS/Bill Waugh

<p>13: New York Mets pitcher Johan Santana makes $26.3 million. REUTERS/John Gress</p>

13: New York Mets pitcher Johan Santana makes $26.3 million. REUTERS/John Gress

2013年 5月 16日

13: New York Mets pitcher Johan Santana makes $26.3 million. REUTERS/John Gress

<p>14: Seattle Mariners pitcher Felix Hernandez makes $25.6 million. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

14: Seattle Mariners pitcher Felix Hernandez makes $25.6 million. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

2013年 5月 16日

14: Seattle Mariners pitcher Felix Hernandez makes $25.6 million. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

<p>15: Tampa Bay wide receiver Vincent Jackson makes $25.3 million. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry</p>

15: Tampa Bay wide receiver Vincent Jackson makes $25.3 million. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

2013年 5月 16日

15: Tampa Bay wide receiver Vincent Jackson makes $25.3 million. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

<p>16: New York Knicks' Carmelo Anthony makes $25.3 million. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

16: New York Knicks' Carmelo Anthony makes $25.3 million. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2013年 5月 16日

16: New York Knicks' Carmelo Anthony makes $25.3 million. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>17: Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Cliff Lee makes $25.2 million. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

17: Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Cliff Lee makes $25.2 million. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

2013年 5月 16日

17: Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Cliff Lee makes $25.2 million. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

<p>18: Buffalo Bills defensive end Mario Williams makes $25.1 million. REUTERS/Doug Benz</p>

18: Buffalo Bills defensive end Mario Williams makes $25.1 million. REUTERS/Doug Benz

2013年 5月 16日

18: Buffalo Bills defensive end Mario Williams makes $25.1 million. REUTERS/Doug Benz

<p>19: New York Yankees' Derek Jeter makes $25.1 million. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

19: New York Yankees' Derek Jeter makes $25.1 million. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2013年 5月 16日

19: New York Yankees' Derek Jeter makes $25.1 million. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>20: Minnesota Twins catcher Joe Mauer makes $25 million. REUTERS/Eric Miller</p>

20: Minnesota Twins catcher Joe Mauer makes $25 million. REUTERS/Eric Miller

2013年 5月 16日

20: Minnesota Twins catcher Joe Mauer makes $25 million. REUTERS/Eric Miller

