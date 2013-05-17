版本:
2013年 5月 17日

Joining the Russian Army

<p>Russian conscripts, wearing military uniforms, are seen inside a train carriage at a local railway station before their departure in Stavropol, in southern Russia, May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko</p>

Russian conscripts, wearing military uniforms, are seen inside a train carriage at a local railway station more

2013年 5月 17日 星期五

Russian conscripts, wearing military uniforms, are seen inside a train carriage at a local railway station before their departure in Stavropol, in southern Russia, May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

<p>Russian conscripts, wearing military uniforms, gather at a local railway station before their departure in Stavropol, in southern Russia, May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko</p>

Russian conscripts, wearing military uniforms, gather at a local railway station before their departure in more

2013年 5月 17日 星期五

Russian conscripts, wearing military uniforms, gather at a local railway station before their departure in Stavropol, in southern Russia, May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

<p>A recently drafted soldier looks on at a conscription collection point in the southern Russian city of Stavropol, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko</p>

A recently drafted soldier looks on at a conscription collection point in the southern Russian city of Stavropol, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

2013年 5月 17日 星期五

A recently drafted soldier looks on at a conscription collection point in the southern Russian city of Stavropol, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

<p>Russian conscripts sit at a recruiting station in Stavropol in southern Russia, November 17, 2010. REUTERS/Eduard Kornienko</p>

Russian conscripts sit at a recruiting station in Stavropol in southern Russia, November 17, 2010. REUTERS/Eduard Kornienko

2013年 5月 17日 星期五

Russian conscripts sit at a recruiting station in Stavropol in southern Russia, November 17, 2010. REUTERS/Eduard Kornienko

<p>A conscript embraces an acquaintance, before he leaves to serve in the Russian army at a recruiting station in Stavropol in southern Russia, October 20, 2010. REUTERS/Eduard Kornienko</p>

A conscript embraces an acquaintance, before he leaves to serve in the Russian army at a recruiting stationmore

2013年 5月 17日 星期五

A conscript embraces an acquaintance, before he leaves to serve in the Russian army at a recruiting station in Stavropol in southern Russia, October 20, 2010. REUTERS/Eduard Kornienko

<p>A conscript for the Russian army has his eyes examined during a medical commission in Russia's southern city of Stavropol, April 13, 2010. REUTERS/Eduard Kornienko</p>

A conscript for the Russian army has his eyes examined during a medical commission in Russia's southern city of Stavropol, April 13, 2010. REUTERS/Eduard Kornienko

2013年 5月 17日 星期五

A conscript for the Russian army has his eyes examined during a medical commission in Russia's southern city of Stavropol, April 13, 2010. REUTERS/Eduard Kornienko

<p>Future Russian professional soldiers do knee bends watched by a doctor and a recruitment officer during army medical tests in Stavropol, December 18, 2005. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko</p>

Future Russian professional soldiers do knee bends watched by a doctor and a recruitment officer during armmore

2013年 5月 17日 星期五

Future Russian professional soldiers do knee bends watched by a doctor and a recruitment officer during army medical tests in Stavropol, December 18, 2005. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

<p>An officer times candidates running during the selection process for a professional contract in the Russian army, at a recruitment centre in the southern Russian city of Stavropol, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko</p>

An officer times candidates running during the selection process for a professional contract in the Russianmore

2013年 5月 17日 星期五

An officer times candidates running during the selection process for a professional contract in the Russian army, at a recruitment centre in the southern Russian city of Stavropol, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

<p>Russian conscripts, dressed in military uniforms, line up at a recruiting station in Stavropol in southern Russia, October 20, 2010. REUTERS/Eduard Kornienko</p>

Russian conscripts, dressed in military uniforms, line up at a recruiting station in Stavropol in southern Russia, October 20, 2010. REUTERS/Eduard Kornienko

2013年 5月 17日 星期五

Russian conscripts, dressed in military uniforms, line up at a recruiting station in Stavropol in southern Russia, October 20, 2010. REUTERS/Eduard Kornienko

<p>Russian conscripts sit at a recruiting station in Stavropol in southern Russia, November 17, 2010. REUTERS/Eduard Kornienko</p>

Russian conscripts sit at a recruiting station in Stavropol in southern Russia, November 17, 2010. REUTERS/Eduard Kornienko

2013年 5月 17日 星期五

Russian conscripts sit at a recruiting station in Stavropol in southern Russia, November 17, 2010. REUTERS/Eduard Kornienko

<p>A recently drafted soldier says farewell to his mother at a conscription collection point in the southern Russian city of Stavropol, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko</p>

A recently drafted soldier says farewell to his mother at a conscription collection point in the southern Rmore

2013年 5月 17日 星期五

A recently drafted soldier says farewell to his mother at a conscription collection point in the southern Russian city of Stavropol, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

<p>Russian conscripts wait for medical tests as a Russian soldier stands guard at a recruiting station outside Moscow in the satellite town of Ljubertsy, February 11, 2002. REUTERS/Dima Korotayev</p>

Russian conscripts wait for medical tests as a Russian soldier stands guard at a recruiting station outsidemore

2013年 5月 17日 星期五

Russian conscripts wait for medical tests as a Russian soldier stands guard at a recruiting station outside Moscow in the satellite town of Ljubertsy, February 11, 2002. REUTERS/Dima Korotayev

<p>New recruits to the Russian army listen to patriotic songs by a military choir during a ceremony before departing for their posts in St. Petersburg, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

New recruits to the Russian army listen to patriotic songs by a military choir during a ceremony before depmore

2013年 5月 17日 星期五

New recruits to the Russian army listen to patriotic songs by a military choir during a ceremony before departing for their posts in St. Petersburg, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

<p>New conscripts march as they depart from Russia's Siberian city of Barnaul, November 20, 2007. REUTERS/Andrei Kasprishin</p>

New conscripts march as they depart from Russia's Siberian city of Barnaul, November 20, 2007. REUTERS/Andrei Kasprishin

2013年 5月 17日 星期五

New conscripts march as they depart from Russia's Siberian city of Barnaul, November 20, 2007. REUTERS/Andrei Kasprishin

<p>A conscript looks out of a bus as he leaves to serve in the Russian army at a recruiting station in Stavropol in southern Russia, October 20, 2010. REUTERS/Eduard Kornienko</p>

A conscript looks out of a bus as he leaves to serve in the Russian army at a recruiting station in Stavropmore

2013年 5月 17日 星期五

A conscript looks out of a bus as he leaves to serve in the Russian army at a recruiting station in Stavropol in southern Russia, October 20, 2010. REUTERS/Eduard Kornienko

<p>New conscript kisses with a girl as he departs from Russia's Siberian city of Barnaul, October 28, 2008. REUTERS/Andrei Kasprishin</p>

New conscript kisses with a girl as he departs from Russia's Siberian city of Barnaul, October 28, 2008. REUTERS/Andrei Kasprishin

2013年 5月 17日 星期五

New conscript kisses with a girl as he departs from Russia's Siberian city of Barnaul, October 28, 2008. REUTERS/Andrei Kasprishin

<p>A doctor examines a group of conscripts for the Russian army at a recruiting station in Stavropol in southern Russia, May 17, 2005. REUTERS/Eduard Kornienko</p>

A doctor examines a group of conscripts for the Russian army at a recruiting station in Stavropol in southern Russia, May 17, 2005. REUTERS/Eduard Kornienko

2013年 5月 17日 星期五

A doctor examines a group of conscripts for the Russian army at a recruiting station in Stavropol in southern Russia, May 17, 2005. REUTERS/Eduard Kornienko

<p>A conscript for the Russian army talks on a mobile phone at a recruiting station in Stavropol in southern Russia, October 20, 2010. REUTERS/Eduard Kornienko</p>

A conscript for the Russian army talks on a mobile phone at a recruiting station in Stavropol in southern Russia, October 20, 2010. REUTERS/Eduard Kornienko

2013年 5月 17日 星期五

A conscript for the Russian army talks on a mobile phone at a recruiting station in Stavropol in southern Russia, October 20, 2010. REUTERS/Eduard Kornienko

<p>Tired Russian army conscripts have a snooze as they take a brake from preparations for Victory Day celebrations in Moscow, May 6, 1994. REUTERS/File</p>

Tired Russian army conscripts have a snooze as they take a brake from preparations for Victory Day celebrations in Moscow, May 6, 1994. REUTERS/File

2013年 5月 17日 星期五

Tired Russian army conscripts have a snooze as they take a brake from preparations for Victory Day celebrations in Moscow, May 6, 1994. REUTERS/File

<p>Young conscripts ajust their hair as they wait for orders from a sergeant in a training camp in a Russian North Caucasus town of Maicop, July 6, 1995. REUTERS/File</p>

Young conscripts ajust their hair as they wait for orders from a sergeant in a training camp in a Russian North Caucasus town of Maicop, July 6, 1995. REUTERS/File

2013年 5月 17日 星期五

Young conscripts ajust their hair as they wait for orders from a sergeant in a training camp in a Russian North Caucasus town of Maicop, July 6, 1995. REUTERS/File

