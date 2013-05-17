Joining the Russian Army
Russian conscripts, wearing military uniforms, are seen inside a train carriage at a local railway station more
Russian conscripts, wearing military uniforms, are seen inside a train carriage at a local railway station before their departure in Stavropol, in southern Russia, May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Russian conscripts, wearing military uniforms, gather at a local railway station before their departure in more
Russian conscripts, wearing military uniforms, gather at a local railway station before their departure in Stavropol, in southern Russia, May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
A recently drafted soldier looks on at a conscription collection point in the southern Russian city of Stavmore
A recently drafted soldier looks on at a conscription collection point in the southern Russian city of Stavropol, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Russian conscripts sit at a recruiting station in Stavropol in southern Russia, November 17, 2010. REUTERS/more
Russian conscripts sit at a recruiting station in Stavropol in southern Russia, November 17, 2010. REUTERS/Eduard Kornienko
A conscript embraces an acquaintance, before he leaves to serve in the Russian army at a recruiting stationmore
A conscript embraces an acquaintance, before he leaves to serve in the Russian army at a recruiting station in Stavropol in southern Russia, October 20, 2010. REUTERS/Eduard Kornienko
A conscript for the Russian army has his eyes examined during a medical commission in Russia's southern citmore
A conscript for the Russian army has his eyes examined during a medical commission in Russia's southern city of Stavropol, April 13, 2010. REUTERS/Eduard Kornienko
Future Russian professional soldiers do knee bends watched by a doctor and a recruitment officer during armmore
Future Russian professional soldiers do knee bends watched by a doctor and a recruitment officer during army medical tests in Stavropol, December 18, 2005. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
An officer times candidates running during the selection process for a professional contract in the Russianmore
An officer times candidates running during the selection process for a professional contract in the Russian army, at a recruitment centre in the southern Russian city of Stavropol, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Russian conscripts, dressed in military uniforms, line up at a recruiting station in Stavropol in southern more
Russian conscripts, dressed in military uniforms, line up at a recruiting station in Stavropol in southern Russia, October 20, 2010. REUTERS/Eduard Kornienko
Russian conscripts sit at a recruiting station in Stavropol in southern Russia, November 17, 2010. REUTERS/more
Russian conscripts sit at a recruiting station in Stavropol in southern Russia, November 17, 2010. REUTERS/Eduard Kornienko
A recently drafted soldier says farewell to his mother at a conscription collection point in the southern Rmore
A recently drafted soldier says farewell to his mother at a conscription collection point in the southern Russian city of Stavropol, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Russian conscripts wait for medical tests as a Russian soldier stands guard at a recruiting station outsidemore
Russian conscripts wait for medical tests as a Russian soldier stands guard at a recruiting station outside Moscow in the satellite town of Ljubertsy, February 11, 2002. REUTERS/Dima Korotayev
New recruits to the Russian army listen to patriotic songs by a military choir during a ceremony before depmore
New recruits to the Russian army listen to patriotic songs by a military choir during a ceremony before departing for their posts in St. Petersburg, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
New conscripts march as they depart from Russia's Siberian city of Barnaul, November 20, 2007. REUTERS/Andrmore
New conscripts march as they depart from Russia's Siberian city of Barnaul, November 20, 2007. REUTERS/Andrei Kasprishin
A conscript looks out of a bus as he leaves to serve in the Russian army at a recruiting station in Stavropmore
A conscript looks out of a bus as he leaves to serve in the Russian army at a recruiting station in Stavropol in southern Russia, October 20, 2010. REUTERS/Eduard Kornienko
New conscript kisses with a girl as he departs from Russia's Siberian city of Barnaul, October 28, 2008. REmore
New conscript kisses with a girl as he departs from Russia's Siberian city of Barnaul, October 28, 2008. REUTERS/Andrei Kasprishin
A doctor examines a group of conscripts for the Russian army at a recruiting station in Stavropol in southemore
A doctor examines a group of conscripts for the Russian army at a recruiting station in Stavropol in southern Russia, May 17, 2005. REUTERS/Eduard Kornienko
A conscript for the Russian army talks on a mobile phone at a recruiting station in Stavropol in southern Rmore
A conscript for the Russian army talks on a mobile phone at a recruiting station in Stavropol in southern Russia, October 20, 2010. REUTERS/Eduard Kornienko
Tired Russian army conscripts have a snooze as they take a brake from preparations for Victory Day celebratmore
Tired Russian army conscripts have a snooze as they take a brake from preparations for Victory Day celebrations in Moscow, May 6, 1994. REUTERS/File
Young conscripts ajust their hair as they wait for orders from a sergeant in a training camp in a Russian Nmore
Young conscripts ajust their hair as they wait for orders from a sergeant in a training camp in a Russian North Caucasus town of Maicop, July 6, 1995. REUTERS/File
下一个
David Beckham's career
David Beckham has announced he will retire from professional soccer at the end of the season.
Barbie's German Dreamhouse
The life-sized "Barbie Dreamhouse" lets visitors try on Barbie's clothes in her walk-in closet, as well as tour her living room and kitchen.
Politicians with pints
When beer and politics collide.
Chris Hadfield lands safely
Astronaut Chris Hadfield and two crewmates landed safely in Kazakhstan, wrapping up a five-month mission aboard the International Space Station.
精选图集
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.
Trump voters of Obama country
The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.
China's all-girl 'boy band'
Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.
Mannequins on the frontline
Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
After Boko Haram
A multinational force pushed Boko Haram militants from the Nigerian state of Borno, but thousands still remain displaced.