Venezuela's toilet paper shortage
Supermarket staff work next to partially empty shelves of toilet paper in Caracas May 16, 2013. Supplies of food and other basic products have been patchy in recent months, with long lines forming at supermarkets and rushes occurring when there is news of a new stock arrival. The situation has spawned jokes among Venezuelans, particularly over the lack of toilet paper. The government announced this week it was importing 50 million rolls to compensate for "over-demand due to nervous buying." REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A man carries toilet paper at a supermarket in Caracas May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A woman looks at a product as she pushes a cart down an aisle in a supermarket in Caracas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A woman carries toilet paper at a supermarket in Caracas May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A man walks down the aisle in a supermarket in Caracas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A man carries toilet paper at a supermarket in Caracas May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Women wait in line as they buy toilet paper at a supermarket in Caracas May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
People wait in line as they buy toilet paper at a supermarket in Caracas May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A man lines up at the checkout counter as he holds on to his purchases in a supermarket in Caracas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A woman crosses the street carrying bags filled with toilet paper in Caracas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
