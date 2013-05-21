版本:
Chelsea Flower Show

<p>A visitor photographs a floral display at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 20, 2013. The annual show opens to the public on Tuesday. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

A visitor photographs a floral display at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 20, 2013. The annual show opens to the public on Tuesday. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>A women wearing a dress of fresh flowers designed by Zita Elze poses for photographers in the M &amp; A Centenary Garden during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

A women wearing a dress of fresh flowers designed by Zita Elze poses for photographers in the M & A Centenary Garden during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>A woman with flowers in her blue dyed hair looks at chrysanthemums at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

A woman with flowers in her blue dyed hair looks at chrysanthemums at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

<p>Water spouts from a creation by sculptor Mehrdad Tafreshi at the Quist stand at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

Water spouts from a creation by sculptor Mehrdad Tafreshi at the Quist stand at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

<p>British artist Marc Quinn poses for a photograph with his sculpture of an orchid in the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) garden during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

British artist Marc Quinn poses for a photograph with his sculpture of an orchid in the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) garden during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>A visitor looks at a display of flowers during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

A visitor looks at a display of flowers during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>A visitor looks at a display of lupins during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

A visitor looks at a display of lupins during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>Queen Elizabeth (C) listens to Prince Harry (CENTRE L) as she visits his Sentebale 'Forget-Me-Not' garden, representing Prince Harry's Sentebale charity, during a visit to the Chelsea Flower Show in central London May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Geoff Pugh/Pool</p>

Queen Elizabeth (C) listens to Prince Harry (CENTRE L) as she visits his Sentebale 'Forget-Me-Not' garden, representing Prince Harry's Sentebale charity, during a visit to the Chelsea Flower Show in central London May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Geoff Pugh/Pool

<p>Prince Harry smiles as he stands in his Sentebale 'Forget-Me-Not' garden, representing his Sentebale charity, at the Chelsea Flower Show in central London May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Geoff Pugh/Pool</p>

Prince Harry smiles as he stands in his Sentebale 'Forget-Me-Not' garden, representing his Sentebale charity, at the Chelsea Flower Show in central London May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Geoff Pugh/Pool

<p>Prince Charles (2nd L) greets his father Prince Philip, watched by his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall (R) and his son Prince Harry (3rd R), during a visit to Prince Harry's Sentebale 'Forget-Me-Not' garden, representing his Sentebale charity, at the Chelsea Flower Show in central London May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Geoff Pugh/Pool</p>

Prince Charles (2nd L) greets his father Prince Philip, watched by his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall (R) and his son Prince Harry (3rd R), during a visit to Prince Harry's Sentebale 'Forget-Me-Not' garden, representing his Sentebale charity, at the Chelsea Flower Show in central London May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Geoff Pugh/Pool

<p>A woman wears a hat made from flowers during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

A woman wears a hat made from flowers during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>A straw hat is seen in a rose garden during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

A straw hat is seen in a rose garden during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>A woman walks through floral artist Rebecca Louise Law's stand at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

A woman walks through floral artist Rebecca Louise Law's stand at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

<p>The "Lily Allen" lily, named after the singer, is pictured on the H.W.Hyde and Son stand at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

The "Lily Allen" lily, named after the singer, is pictured on the H.W.Hyde and Son stand at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

<p>A stallholder sells wellington boots at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

A stallholder sells wellington boots at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

<p>A woman walks waits in front of two Union flags designed in flowers outside the Floral Design room at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

A woman walks waits in front of two Union flags designed in flowers outside the Floral Design room at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

<p>A 'Hyacinthus Orientalis' plant is seen during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

A 'Hyacinthus Orientalis' plant is seen during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>A women looks at a display of flowers during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

A women looks at a display of flowers during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>A garden gnome is seen during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

A garden gnome is seen during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>A decorated garden gnome designed by Elton John (R) is seen during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

A decorated garden gnome designed by Elton John (R) is seen during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>A lily hybrid 'Sweet Desire' plant is seen during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

A lily hybrid 'Sweet Desire' plant is seen during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>A visitor looks at a display of flowers during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

A visitor looks at a display of flowers during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

