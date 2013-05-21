Kings of ping pong
China's Zhang Jike (C) reacts among family members after defeating his compatriot Wang Hao in the men's sinmore
China's Zhang Jike (C) reacts among family members after defeating his compatriot Wang Hao in the men's singles final at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 20, 2013. The 52nd edition of the World Table Tennis Championships gathers 829 athletes from 162 countries and runs from May 13 to May 20. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Yu Mengyu (L) and Feng Tianwei of Singapore stand on podium after being awarded with the bronze medals of tmore
Yu Mengyu (L) and Feng Tianwei of Singapore stand on podium after being awarded with the bronze medals of the women's doubles semifinals at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
China's Zhang Jike poses with the trophy and the gold medal he won after the men's singles final at the Wormore
China's Zhang Jike poses with the trophy and the gold medal he won after the men's singles final at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 20, 2013. Zhang Jike defeated his compatriot Wang Hao. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
China's flags are lifted up during the podium ceremony of men's singles final at the World Team Table Tennimore
China's flags are lifted up during the podium ceremony of men's singles final at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 20, 2013. China's Zhang Jike won the title by defeating his compatriot Wang Hao. China's Xu Xin and Ma Long captured the bronze medals. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
China's Zhang Jike (R) returns the ball during his men's singles final against Wang Hao at the World Team Tmore
China's Zhang Jike (R) returns the ball during his men's singles final against Wang Hao at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
China's Zhang Jike returns the ball during his men's singles final at the World Team Table Tennis Championsmore
China's Zhang Jike returns the ball during his men's singles final at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
China's Liu Shiwen (C) and Ding Ning (L) return the ball as they face compatriots Li Xiaoxia and Guo Yue inmore
China's Liu Shiwen (C) and Ding Ning (L) return the ball as they face compatriots Li Xiaoxia and Guo Yue in their women's doubles final at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
China's Li Xiaoxia (L) and Guo Yue (R) react after defeating compatriots Liu Shiwen and Ding Ning in their more
China's Li Xiaoxia (L) and Guo Yue (R) react after defeating compatriots Liu Shiwen and Ding Ning in their women's doubles final at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Chen Chien-An (C) and Chuang Chih-Yuan (R) of Taiwan return a shot to Hao Shuai (L) and Ma Lin of China in more
Chen Chien-An (C) and Chuang Chih-Yuan (R) of Taiwan return a shot to Hao Shuai (L) and Ma Lin of China in their men's doubles final match at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 19, 2013. The Taiwanese pair won the title. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Li Xiaoxia of China kisses her trophy after her victory over compatriot Liu Shiwen in their women's singlesmore
Li Xiaoxia of China kisses her trophy after her victory over compatriot Liu Shiwen in their women's singles final at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Li Xiaoxia of China (L) serves to compatriot Liu Shiwen in their women's singles final at the World Team Tamore
Li Xiaoxia of China (L) serves to compatriot Liu Shiwen in their women's singles final at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Li Xiaoxia of China reacts after her victory over compatriot Liu Shiwen in their women's singles final at tmore
Li Xiaoxia of China reacts after her victory over compatriot Liu Shiwen in their women's singles final at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Robert Gardos of Austria returns the ball to Zhang Jike of China in their men's singles fourth round match more
Robert Gardos of Austria returns the ball to Zhang Jike of China in their men's singles fourth round match at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Timo Boll of Germany reacts after defeating Seiya Kishikawa of Japan in their men's singles fourth round mamore
Timo Boll of Germany reacts after defeating Seiya Kishikawa of Japan in their men's singles fourth round match at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Liu Shiwen of China returns a shot to compatriot Zhu Yuling in their women's singles semifinals match at thmore
Liu Shiwen of China returns a shot to compatriot Zhu Yuling in their women's singles semifinals match at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
South Korean pair Lee Sangsu (R) and Park Youngsook face North Korean pair Kim Jong and Kim Hyok Bong (not more
South Korean pair Lee Sangsu (R) and Park Youngsook face North Korean pair Kim Jong and Kim Hyok Bong (not pictured) in the mixed doubles final at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
North Korea's Kim Jong (L) and Kim Hyok Bong pose with their trophy after winning their mixed doubles finalmore
North Korea's Kim Jong (L) and Kim Hyok Bong pose with their trophy after winning their mixed doubles final against South Korean pair Lee Sangsu and Park Youngsook at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
North Korean pair Kim Jong (L) and Kim Hyok Bong play against South Korean pair Lee Sangsu and Park Youngsomore
North Korean pair Kim Jong (L) and Kim Hyok Bong play against South Korean pair Lee Sangsu and Park Youngsook (not pictured) in the mixed doubles final at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
South Korean pair Park Youngsook (2nd L) and Lee Sangsu (L) and North Korean pair Kim Jong and Kim Hyok Bonmore
South Korean pair Park Youngsook (2nd L) and Lee Sangsu (L) and North Korean pair Kim Jong and Kim Hyok Bong (R) react after their mixed doubles final at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
North Korea's Kim Jong (L) and Kim Hyok Bong react after winning the mixed doubles final at the World Team more
North Korea's Kim Jong (L) and Kim Hyok Bong react after winning the mixed doubles final at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 18, 2013. The North Korean pair defeated the South Korean pair Lee Sangsu and Park Youngsook. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Kazuhiro Chan (L) and Kenji Matsudaira of Japan play against Chen Chien-An and Chuang Chih-Yuan of Taiwan more
Kazuhiro Chan (L) and Kenji Matsudaira of Japan play against Chen Chien-An and Chuang Chih-Yuan of Taiwan in their men's doubles quarterfinals match at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A Japanese supporter attends the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Charlmore
A Japanese supporter attends the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Chen Chien-An (L) and Chuang Chih-Yuan of Taiwan react after defeating Kazuhiro Chan and Kenji Matsudairaa more
Chen Chien-An (L) and Chuang Chih-Yuan of Taiwan react after defeating Kazuhiro Chan and Kenji Matsudairaa of Japan in their men's doubles quarterfinals match at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
China's Xu Xin (L) signs autographs after his victory over Steffen Mengel of Germany in their men's singlesmore
China's Xu Xin (L) signs autographs after his victory over Steffen Mengel of Germany in their men's singles opening round at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Pavel Sirucek of Czech Republic reacts after defeating Japan's Jun Mizutani in their men's singles opening more
Pavel Sirucek of Czech Republic reacts after defeating Japan's Jun Mizutani in their men's singles opening round at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Park Seonghye of South Korea plays against Japan's Ai Fukuhara in their women's singles opening round at thmore
Park Seonghye of South Korea plays against Japan's Ai Fukuhara in their women's singles opening round at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Japan's Ai Fukuhara (R) reacts after losing to Park Seonghye of South Korea in their women's singles openinmore
Japan's Ai Fukuhara (R) reacts after losing to Park Seonghye of South Korea in their women's singles opening round at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Iran's Mahjobeh Omrani (R) and Neda Shahsavari (L) serve to Prachi Jha and Erica Wu of the U.S. during theimore
Iran's Mahjobeh Omrani (R) and Neda Shahsavari (L) serve to Prachi Jha and Erica Wu of the U.S. during their women's double qualifying rounds at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
