版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 5月 22日 星期三 00:30 BJT

Kings of ping pong

<p>China's Zhang Jike (C) reacts among family members after defeating his compatriot Wang Hao in the men's singles final at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 20, 2013. The 52nd edition of the World Table Tennis Championships gathers 829 athletes from 162 countries and runs from May 13 to May 20. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

China's Zhang Jike (C) reacts among family members after defeating his compatriot Wang Hao in the men's sinmore

2013年 5月 22日 星期三

China's Zhang Jike (C) reacts among family members after defeating his compatriot Wang Hao in the men's singles final at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 20, 2013. The 52nd edition of the World Table Tennis Championships gathers 829 athletes from 162 countries and runs from May 13 to May 20. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Close
1 / 28
<p>Yu Mengyu (L) and Feng Tianwei of Singapore stand on podium after being awarded with the bronze medals of the women's doubles semifinals at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

Yu Mengyu (L) and Feng Tianwei of Singapore stand on podium after being awarded with the bronze medals of tmore

2013年 5月 22日 星期三

Yu Mengyu (L) and Feng Tianwei of Singapore stand on podium after being awarded with the bronze medals of the women's doubles semifinals at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Close
2 / 28
<p>China's Zhang Jike poses with the trophy and the gold medal he won after the men's singles final at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 20, 2013. Zhang Jike defeated his compatriot Wang Hao. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

China's Zhang Jike poses with the trophy and the gold medal he won after the men's singles final at the Wormore

2013年 5月 22日 星期三

China's Zhang Jike poses with the trophy and the gold medal he won after the men's singles final at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 20, 2013. Zhang Jike defeated his compatriot Wang Hao. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Close
3 / 28
<p>China's flags are lifted up during the podium ceremony of men's singles final at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 20, 2013. China's Zhang Jike won the title by defeating his compatriot Wang Hao. China's Xu Xin and Ma Long captured the bronze medals. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

China's flags are lifted up during the podium ceremony of men's singles final at the World Team Table Tennimore

2013年 5月 22日 星期三

China's flags are lifted up during the podium ceremony of men's singles final at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 20, 2013. China's Zhang Jike won the title by defeating his compatriot Wang Hao. China's Xu Xin and Ma Long captured the bronze medals. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Close
4 / 28
<p>China's Zhang Jike (R) returns the ball during his men's singles final against Wang Hao at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

China's Zhang Jike (R) returns the ball during his men's singles final against Wang Hao at the World Team Tmore

2013年 5月 22日 星期三

China's Zhang Jike (R) returns the ball during his men's singles final against Wang Hao at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Close
5 / 28
<p>China's Zhang Jike returns the ball during his men's singles final at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

China's Zhang Jike returns the ball during his men's singles final at the World Team Table Tennis Championsmore

2013年 5月 22日 星期三

China's Zhang Jike returns the ball during his men's singles final at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Close
6 / 28
<p>China's Liu Shiwen (C) and Ding Ning (L) return the ball as they face compatriots Li Xiaoxia and Guo Yue in their women's doubles final at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

China's Liu Shiwen (C) and Ding Ning (L) return the ball as they face compatriots Li Xiaoxia and Guo Yue inmore

2013年 5月 22日 星期三

China's Liu Shiwen (C) and Ding Ning (L) return the ball as they face compatriots Li Xiaoxia and Guo Yue in their women's doubles final at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Close
7 / 28
<p>China's Li Xiaoxia (L) and Guo Yue (R) react after defeating compatriots Liu Shiwen and Ding Ning in their women's doubles final at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

China's Li Xiaoxia (L) and Guo Yue (R) react after defeating compatriots Liu Shiwen and Ding Ning in their more

2013年 5月 22日 星期三

China's Li Xiaoxia (L) and Guo Yue (R) react after defeating compatriots Liu Shiwen and Ding Ning in their women's doubles final at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Close
8 / 28
<p>Chen Chien-An (C) and Chuang Chih-Yuan (R) of Taiwan return a shot to Hao Shuai (L) and Ma Lin of China in their men's doubles final match at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 19, 2013. The Taiwanese pair won the title. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

Chen Chien-An (C) and Chuang Chih-Yuan (R) of Taiwan return a shot to Hao Shuai (L) and Ma Lin of China in more

2013年 5月 22日 星期三

Chen Chien-An (C) and Chuang Chih-Yuan (R) of Taiwan return a shot to Hao Shuai (L) and Ma Lin of China in their men's doubles final match at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 19, 2013. The Taiwanese pair won the title. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Close
9 / 28
<p>Li Xiaoxia of China kisses her trophy after her victory over compatriot Liu Shiwen in their women's singles final at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

Li Xiaoxia of China kisses her trophy after her victory over compatriot Liu Shiwen in their women's singlesmore

2013年 5月 22日 星期三

Li Xiaoxia of China kisses her trophy after her victory over compatriot Liu Shiwen in their women's singles final at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Close
10 / 28
<p>Li Xiaoxia of China (L) serves to compatriot Liu Shiwen in their women's singles final at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

Li Xiaoxia of China (L) serves to compatriot Liu Shiwen in their women's singles final at the World Team Tamore

2013年 5月 22日 星期三

Li Xiaoxia of China (L) serves to compatriot Liu Shiwen in their women's singles final at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Close
11 / 28
<p>Li Xiaoxia of China reacts after her victory over compatriot Liu Shiwen in their women's singles final at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

Li Xiaoxia of China reacts after her victory over compatriot Liu Shiwen in their women's singles final at tmore

2013年 5月 22日 星期三

Li Xiaoxia of China reacts after her victory over compatriot Liu Shiwen in their women's singles final at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Close
12 / 28
<p>Robert Gardos of Austria returns the ball to Zhang Jike of China in their men's singles fourth round match at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

Robert Gardos of Austria returns the ball to Zhang Jike of China in their men's singles fourth round match more

2013年 5月 22日 星期三

Robert Gardos of Austria returns the ball to Zhang Jike of China in their men's singles fourth round match at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Close
13 / 28
<p>Timo Boll of Germany reacts after defeating Seiya Kishikawa of Japan in their men's singles fourth round match at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

Timo Boll of Germany reacts after defeating Seiya Kishikawa of Japan in their men's singles fourth round mamore

2013年 5月 22日 星期三

Timo Boll of Germany reacts after defeating Seiya Kishikawa of Japan in their men's singles fourth round match at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Close
14 / 28
<p>Liu Shiwen of China returns a shot to compatriot Zhu Yuling in their women's singles semifinals match at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

Liu Shiwen of China returns a shot to compatriot Zhu Yuling in their women's singles semifinals match at thmore

2013年 5月 22日 星期三

Liu Shiwen of China returns a shot to compatriot Zhu Yuling in their women's singles semifinals match at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Close
15 / 28
<p>South Korean pair Lee Sangsu (R) and Park Youngsook face North Korean pair Kim Jong and Kim Hyok Bong (not pictured) in the mixed doubles final at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

South Korean pair Lee Sangsu (R) and Park Youngsook face North Korean pair Kim Jong and Kim Hyok Bong (not more

2013年 5月 22日 星期三

South Korean pair Lee Sangsu (R) and Park Youngsook face North Korean pair Kim Jong and Kim Hyok Bong (not pictured) in the mixed doubles final at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Close
16 / 28
<p>North Korea's Kim Jong (L) and Kim Hyok Bong pose with their trophy after winning their mixed doubles final against South Korean pair Lee Sangsu and Park Youngsook at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

North Korea's Kim Jong (L) and Kim Hyok Bong pose with their trophy after winning their mixed doubles finalmore

2013年 5月 22日 星期三

North Korea's Kim Jong (L) and Kim Hyok Bong pose with their trophy after winning their mixed doubles final against South Korean pair Lee Sangsu and Park Youngsook at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Close
17 / 28
<p>North Korean pair Kim Jong (L) and Kim Hyok Bong play against South Korean pair Lee Sangsu and Park Youngsook (not pictured) in the mixed doubles final at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

North Korean pair Kim Jong (L) and Kim Hyok Bong play against South Korean pair Lee Sangsu and Park Youngsomore

2013年 5月 22日 星期三

North Korean pair Kim Jong (L) and Kim Hyok Bong play against South Korean pair Lee Sangsu and Park Youngsook (not pictured) in the mixed doubles final at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Close
18 / 28
<p>South Korean pair Park Youngsook (2nd L) and Lee Sangsu (L) and North Korean pair Kim Jong and Kim Hyok Bong (R) react after their mixed doubles final at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

South Korean pair Park Youngsook (2nd L) and Lee Sangsu (L) and North Korean pair Kim Jong and Kim Hyok Bonmore

2013年 5月 22日 星期三

South Korean pair Park Youngsook (2nd L) and Lee Sangsu (L) and North Korean pair Kim Jong and Kim Hyok Bong (R) react after their mixed doubles final at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Close
19 / 28
<p>North Korea's Kim Jong (L) and Kim Hyok Bong react after winning the mixed doubles final at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 18, 2013. The North Korean pair defeated the South Korean pair Lee Sangsu and Park Youngsook. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

North Korea's Kim Jong (L) and Kim Hyok Bong react after winning the mixed doubles final at the World Team more

2013年 5月 22日 星期三

North Korea's Kim Jong (L) and Kim Hyok Bong react after winning the mixed doubles final at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 18, 2013. The North Korean pair defeated the South Korean pair Lee Sangsu and Park Youngsook. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Close
20 / 28
<p>Kazuhiro Chan (L) and Kenji Matsudaira of Japan play against Chen Chien-An and Chuang Chih-Yuan of Taiwan in their men's doubles quarterfinals match at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

Kazuhiro Chan (L) and Kenji Matsudaira of Japan play against Chen Chien-An and Chuang Chih-Yuan of Taiwan more

2013年 5月 22日 星期三

Kazuhiro Chan (L) and Kenji Matsudaira of Japan play against Chen Chien-An and Chuang Chih-Yuan of Taiwan in their men's doubles quarterfinals match at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Close
21 / 28
<p>A Japanese supporter attends the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

A Japanese supporter attends the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Charlmore

2013年 5月 22日 星期三

A Japanese supporter attends the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Close
22 / 28
<p>Chen Chien-An (L) and Chuang Chih-Yuan of Taiwan react after defeating Kazuhiro Chan and Kenji Matsudairaa of Japan in their men's doubles quarterfinals match at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

Chen Chien-An (L) and Chuang Chih-Yuan of Taiwan react after defeating Kazuhiro Chan and Kenji Matsudairaa more

2013年 5月 22日 星期三

Chen Chien-An (L) and Chuang Chih-Yuan of Taiwan react after defeating Kazuhiro Chan and Kenji Matsudairaa of Japan in their men's doubles quarterfinals match at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Close
23 / 28
<p>China's Xu Xin (L) signs autographs after his victory over Steffen Mengel of Germany in their men's singles opening round at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

China's Xu Xin (L) signs autographs after his victory over Steffen Mengel of Germany in their men's singlesmore

2013年 5月 22日 星期三

China's Xu Xin (L) signs autographs after his victory over Steffen Mengel of Germany in their men's singles opening round at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Close
24 / 28
<p>Pavel Sirucek of Czech Republic reacts after defeating Japan's Jun Mizutani in their men's singles opening round at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

Pavel Sirucek of Czech Republic reacts after defeating Japan's Jun Mizutani in their men's singles opening more

2013年 5月 22日 星期三

Pavel Sirucek of Czech Republic reacts after defeating Japan's Jun Mizutani in their men's singles opening round at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Close
25 / 28
<p>Park Seonghye of South Korea plays against Japan's Ai Fukuhara in their women's singles opening round at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

Park Seonghye of South Korea plays against Japan's Ai Fukuhara in their women's singles opening round at thmore

2013年 5月 22日 星期三

Park Seonghye of South Korea plays against Japan's Ai Fukuhara in their women's singles opening round at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Close
26 / 28
<p>Japan's Ai Fukuhara (R) reacts after losing to Park Seonghye of South Korea in their women's singles opening round at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

Japan's Ai Fukuhara (R) reacts after losing to Park Seonghye of South Korea in their women's singles openinmore

2013年 5月 22日 星期三

Japan's Ai Fukuhara (R) reacts after losing to Park Seonghye of South Korea in their women's singles opening round at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Close
27 / 28
<p>Iran's Mahjobeh Omrani (R) and Neda Shahsavari (L) serve to Prachi Jha and Erica Wu of the U.S. during their women's double qualifying rounds at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

Iran's Mahjobeh Omrani (R) and Neda Shahsavari (L) serve to Prachi Jha and Erica Wu of the U.S. during theimore

2013年 5月 22日 星期三

Iran's Mahjobeh Omrani (R) and Neda Shahsavari (L) serve to Prachi Jha and Erica Wu of the U.S. during their women's double qualifying rounds at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Close
28 / 28
重播
下一图片集
Highest-paid U.S. athletes

Highest-paid U.S. athletes

下一个

Highest-paid U.S. athletes

Highest-paid U.S. athletes

The top-earning athletes in America.

2013年 5月 16日
Manchester United's Ferguson retires

Manchester United's Ferguson retires

The manager of the Manchester United soccer team Alex Ferguson announced that he will retire at the end of the season.

2013年 5月 9日
Week in sports

Week in sports

A look at our top sports images from the past week.

2013年 4月 29日
Best of Augusta

Best of Augusta

Highlights from the Masters golf tournament.

2013年 4月 12日

精选图集

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Protesters storm Macedonia's parliament

Protesters storm Macedonia's parliament

Protesters stormed into Macedonia's parliament and assaulted the leader of the Social Democrats after his party and ethnic Albanian allies voted to elect an Albanian as parliament speaker.

Battleground Mosul

Battleground Mosul

Residents of Mosul await the final defeat of Islamic State as Iraqi forces surround militants in the northwestern part of the city.

The view from Trump Tower

The view from Trump Tower

Inside President Trump's signature property, a New York skyscraper where first lady Melania and son Barron stay while the president is in Washington.

From Minnesota to Manitoba: Seeking asylum in the north

From Minnesota to Manitoba: Seeking asylum in the north

Migrants, fearing they will be swept up in President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, follow the railway tracks as they leave Noyes, Minnesota and head toward the Canadian border.

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group approaches Korean waters, where it will join the nuclear submarine USS Michigan, amid the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Germany's April snow

Germany's April snow

Snow blankets flowers and fields in Germany.

French youths protest election results

French youths protest election results

Riot police in Paris clash with youths when a demonstration against Marine Le Pen and her rival Emmanuel Macron turned violent.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐