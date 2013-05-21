El Salvador's gang truce

An imprisoned member of street gang Mara 18 poses for a photograph at the Izalco prison, about 65 km (40 miles) from San Salvador May 20, 2013. Inmates handed over handmade knives and more than 60 cell phones and other not-permitted articles in an effort to keep the truce between the country's two most powerful gangs Mara 18 and Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13), following a truce treaty signed by both sides in March 2012 to reduce violent crimes in the country. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez