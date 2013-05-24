版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 5月 25日 星期六 02:45 BJT

Musician and puppeteer

<p>Shao Hongyuan, an 84-year-old craftsman and musician, drives his tricycle as he carries his handmade puppets in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China, May 24, 2013. Shao, a former electronics factory worker, began making puppets from recycled garbage as a hobby. These days he performs at local community centers around Jiaxing city. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>Shao Hongyuan, an 84-year-old craftsman and musician, drives his tricycle, with his handmade puppets, in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>Shao Hongyuan, an 84-year-old craftsman and musician, stands next to his handmade puppets outside of his home in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>Shao Hongyuan, an 84-year-old craftsman and musician, stands next to his handmade puppets at his home in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>Shao Hongyuan, an 84-year-old craftsman and musician, holds the head of one of his handmade puppets at his home in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>A handmade puppet is seen at the home of Shao Hongyuan, an 84-year-old craftsman and musician, in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>Shao Hongyuan, an 84-year-old craftsman and musician, plays a traditional two-stringed instrument known as an Erhu, next to his handmade puppets at his home in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>Shao Hongyuan, an 84-year-old craftsman and musician, plays a traditional two-stringed instrument known as an Erhu next to his hand made puppets at his home in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>Shao Hongyuan, an 84-year-old craftsman and musician, stands next to his handmade puppets at his home in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>Shao Hongyuan, an 84-year-old craftsman and musician, holds a handmade mask at his home in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>Shao Hongyuan, an 84-year-old craftsman and musician, wears a handmade mask at his home in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>Shao Hongyuan, an 84-year-old craftsman and musician, plays a traditional two-stringed instrument known as an Erhu next to his hand made puppets at his home in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

