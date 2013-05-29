U.N. peacekeepers
U.N. soldiers patrol along a street in the Attiecoube area of Abidjan December 27, 2010. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
U.N. peacekeepers regroup during clashes with residents near Haiti's Provisional Electoral Council headquarters in Port-au-Prince December 8, 2010. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A Jordanian U.N. peacekeeper distributes food to internally displaced Haitians in Port-au-Prince January 18, 2010. REUTERS/Logan Abassi/UN Photo/Handout
Nigerian United Nations peacekeepers try to disarm a Liberian riot policeman who fired live rounds while storming the compound of the opposition Congress for Democratic Change headquarters in the capital Monrovia, November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Indian United Nations peacekeepers conduct a night foot patrol in Goma in eastern Congo, February 15, 2009. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A South African United Nations peacekeeper secures the landing site for a U.N. helicopter (background) at the village of Pinga in eastern Congo, February 7, 2009. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
U.N. peacekeepers help Haitian children cross a river after floods near Port-au-Prince September 7, 2008. REUTERS/Evens Felix
A United Nations peacekeeper stands on an observation tower at the Kuneitra border crossing between Israel and Syria, in the Israeli occupied Golan Heights March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
U.N. peacekeepers of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) monitor near the Lebanese-Israeli border at the southern Lebanese village of Kfar Kila May 27, 2013. REUTERS/ Karamallah Daher
United Nations (U.N.) peacekeepers man a check point at Kanyaruchinya village, 3km (1.9 miles) north of Goma, Congo, May 15, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena
Filipino U.N. peacekeepers, part of a group of 21 peacekeepers held by rebels for three days in southern Syria, wait to address a news conference at the headquarters of the General Command of the Jordanian Army in Amman March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
French U.N. peacekeepers (UNIFIL) cover their ears during the live training exercise between Lebanese army and U.N. peacekeepers near the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) headquarters in Naqoura, southern Lebanon, December 4, 2008. REUTERS/Haidar Hawila
A wounded French U.N. peacekeeper stands near his damaged armoured personnel carrier in the port-city of Sidon in south Lebanon July 26, 2011. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
A United Nations peacekeeper salutes to the coffins of five United Nations peacekeepers killed in Jonglei, at Juba airport, South Sudan, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
A UN peace keeper lights a cigarette for a government soldier in Kibumba in eastern Congo, July 27 2012. REUTERS/James Akena
French U.N. peacekeepers get ready to parade during a ceremony marking Remembrance Day in front of the French War cemetery in Beirut, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Sharif Karim
People throw stones at U.N. peacekeepers patrolling on a road in Kibati, about 25 km (16 miles) north of the provincial capital of Goma, October 28, 2008. REUTERS/Sarah Elliott
A military expert, part of the U.N. peacekeeping force in south Lebanon, takes pictures of a damaged U.N. vehicle as Lebanese soldiers secure the area on the outskirts of the city of Tyre, southern Lebanon December 9, 2011. REUTERS/ Ali Hashisho
French U.N. soldiers take photographs of a grave of a Second War World soldier after a ceremony at the French War cemetery in Beirut November 11, 2011. REUTERS/ Mohamed Azakir
U.N peacekeepers of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) patrol on their armoured vehicles at the southern Lebanese village of Wazzani, near the Lebanon-Israel border, August 1, 2011. REUTERS/Karamallah Daher
