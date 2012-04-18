版本:
图片 | 2012年 4月 18日 星期三 11:11 BJT

新加坡蝉联外派员工最宜居城市 Liveable City

人力资源咨询公司ECA International近日公布亚洲外派员工眼中的最宜居城市排名，新加坡今年蝉联榜首，排名遥遥领先于香港。 REUTERS/Tim Chong

2012年 4月 18日 星期三
澳大利亚悉尼连续第二年排名第二。 REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

2012年 4月 18日 星期三
澳大利亚其他城市亦排名靠前，阿德莱德和布里斯班并列第三。(阿德莱德东南部景色。) REUTERS/David Gray

2012年 4月 18日 星期三
澳大利亚布里斯班。 REUTERS/Mick Tsikas

2012年 4月 18日 星期三
第5名：日本神户。 REUTERS/Issei Kato IK/FA

2012年 4月 18日 星期三
第6名：澳大利亚珀斯。 REUTERS/Lee Griffith/Pool

2012年 4月 18日 星期三
第7名：澳大利亚堪培拉。 REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

2012年 4月 18日 星期三
爱尔兰都柏林、澳大利亚墨尔本与丹麦哥本哈根并列第8名。(都柏林的清晨。) REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

2012年 4月 18日 星期三
澳大利亚墨尔本。 REUTERS/Toby Melville

2012年 4月 18日 星期三
丹麦哥本哈根。 REUTERS/Yves Herman

2012年 4月 18日 星期三
瑞士伯尔尼、香港、加拿大温哥华、新西兰奥克兰并列排名第11位。（位于伯尔尼的瑞士联邦宫殿。） REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

2012年 4月 18日 星期三
香港去年排名第14位，今年排名上升是因为日本去年强震导致东京和横滨基础设施受创，且空气污染仍是主要问题。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2012年 4月 18日 星期三
加拿大温哥华。 EUTERS/Andy Clark/Files

2012年 4月 18日 星期三
新西兰奥克兰。 REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

2012年 4月 18日 星期三
