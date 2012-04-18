新加坡蝉联外派员工最宜居城市 Liveable City
人力资源咨询公司ECA International近日公布亚洲外派员工眼中的最宜居城市排名，新加坡今年蝉联榜首，排名遥遥领先于香港。 REUTERS/Tim Chong
澳大利亚悉尼连续第二年排名第二。 REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
澳大利亚其他城市亦排名靠前，阿德莱德和布里斯班并列第三。(阿德莱德东南部景色。) REUTERS/David Gray
澳大利亚布里斯班。 REUTERS/Mick Tsikas
第5名：日本神户。 REUTERS/Issei Kato IK/FA
第6名：澳大利亚珀斯。 REUTERS/Lee Griffith/Pool
第7名：澳大利亚堪培拉。 REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
爱尔兰都柏林、澳大利亚墨尔本与丹麦哥本哈根并列第8名。(都柏林的清晨。) REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
澳大利亚墨尔本。 REUTERS/Toby Melville
丹麦哥本哈根。 REUTERS/Yves Herman
瑞士伯尔尼、香港、加拿大温哥华、新西兰奥克兰并列排名第11位。（位于伯尔尼的瑞士联邦宫殿。） REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
香港去年排名第14位，今年排名上升是因为日本去年强震导致东京和横滨基础设施受创，且空气污染仍是主要问题。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
加拿大温哥华。 EUTERS/Andy Clark/Files
新西兰奥克兰。 REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
