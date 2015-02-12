真爱至上
2009年2月13日，黎巴嫩贝鲁特，印有“我爱你”字样的心形饰品。 REUTERS/Cynthia Karam
2014年6月23日，辽宁沈阳，一副有关求爱的稻田画。 REUTERS/Stringer
2012年2月13日，俄罗斯斯塔夫罗波尔，情侣们参加电视台主办的情人节接吻大赛。 REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
2012年2月14日，比利时布鲁塞尔，一名工人展示心形巧克力。 REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
2011年2月14日，云南昆明，一名店主制作情人节花饰。 REUTERS/Stringer
2007年2月13日，重庆，一位顾客选购玫瑰花。 REUTERS/Stringer
2012年2月10日，德国慕尼黑，一本字典上放置的婚戒投下心形影子。 REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
2012年12月12日，美国纽约，一名海军士兵亲吻新娘。 REUTERS/Mike Segar
2013年2月14日，北京，一对情侣手执心形气球在街巷中穿行。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
2010年6月28日，以色列Hatzerim空军基地，印度特技飞行员在天空利用飞机喷气绘制心形图案。 REUTERS/Baz Ratner
2010年2月14日，阿尔巴尼亚都拉斯，一个女孩在海滩上画出心形图案。 REUTERS/Arben Celi
2008年2月14日，乌克兰基辅，一对情侣在雪中接吻。 REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
2013年6月28日，俄罗斯圣彼得堡，一对同性爱侣互相牵手。 REUTERS/Artur Bainozarov
