香港名牌包典当公司 Luxury Handbags In HK
在对奢侈品牌需求强劲的香港，想要保持形象对钱包的要求可不低。(摄于2011年9月4日，香港街头)REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
一家公司给出了解决方案--典当Gucci、香奈儿、爱马仕和路易威登手袋换钱。(摄于2013年9月3日) REUTERS/Bobby Yip
发达太太财务有限公司是一家抵押贷款经纪商，能够在半小时内提供最高达新包价值50%的贷款，消费者有4个月还款期，利率为4%。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
如果客户未能还款，该包将在该公司旗下的二手名牌交易平台--米兰站上出售。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
发达太太CEO姚君达表示，大多数顾客会还款以赎回自己的包。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
姚君达还表示，客户有男有女，大部分客户带来的都是名牌包。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
贷款从约200美元左右起步，根据包的品质，可以达到很高水平。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
工作人员与客户商谈。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
多个著名奢侈品牌看准中国奢侈品市场需求强劲，争相在华开拓分店。(摄于2011年5月4日) REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
中国奢侈品市场占据全球份额的28，已成为全球占有率最大的奢侈品消费国家。(摄于2013年1月18日)Picture taken January
2013年5月9日，香港街头的CHANEL店。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
