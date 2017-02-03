路透1月照片精选
1月29日，中国北京，春节庙会上的传统文化表演。REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
1月20日，美国华盛顿，美国总统特朗普夫妇与前总统奥巴马夫妇站在国会大厦前的台阶上，特朗普当日正式宣誓就职。REUTERS/Rob Carr/Pool
1月17日，瑞士达沃斯，中国国家主席习近平夫妇与瑞士联邦主席洛伊特哈德夫妇站在熊猫冰雕像旁，双方共同启动中瑞旅游年。REUTERS/Laurent Gillieron/Pool
1月20日，中国北京，中央商务区的一处建筑工地。中国当日公布四季度GDP增速微升至6.8%，略超市场预期；2016年GDP同比增长6.7%，创1990年以来最低年度增速。REUTERS/Jason Lee
1月17日，瑞士达沃斯，中国国家主席习近平出席世界经济论坛年会。习近平称，中国旗帜鲜明反对贸易保护主义。REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
1月30日，澳大利亚墨尔本，瑞士网球选手费德勒出席新闻发布会，之前在澳网公开赛男单决赛中夺冠。TREUTERS/Edgar Su
图为小米全球副总裁雨果·巴拉2016年3月资料图片。雨果·巴拉1月23日在社交媒体发文称将离职。REUTERS/Bobby Yip
1月18日，英国伦敦，“奇幻彩灯节”在奇西克庄园举行，庆祝中国农历新年，今年彩灯节以“丝绸之路”为主题。REUTERS/Neil Hall
1月18日，韩国首尔，三星电子副会长李在镕出席首尔中央地区法院听证会后离开，被媒体记者团团围住。该法院驳回检方逮捕李在镕的申请。REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
1月10日，希腊雅典附近的一处难民营，来自叙利亚的难民儿童在风雪中行走，一棵树上的纸板写着“妈妈在哪里，哪里就是家。”REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
1月15日，瑞士达沃斯，世界经济论坛年会会议中心全景，此次年会于1月17-20日举行。REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
1月10日，美国芝加哥，美国总统奥巴马发表告别演说时动情拭泪。REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
1月9日，美国纽约，特朗普与阿里巴巴集团董事局主席马云在特朗普大厦会晤后握手。REUTERS/Mike Segar
1月5日，美国拉斯维加斯，华为消费者业务CEO余承东在2017消费电子展上展示进军美国市场的华为Mate 9智能手机。REUTERS/Rick Wilking
下一个
一周图片精选（1月16-22日）
欣赏一周精彩纷呈图片，回顾一周重大新闻事件。
“奥普”这些年
摄影记者镜头下，奥巴马在位八年间与普京交集的瞬间。
一周图片精选（1月9-15日）
欣赏一周精彩纷呈图片，回顾一周重大新闻事件。
路透12月照片精选
路透全球摄影记者12月优秀新闻照片大汇总，让您尽享视觉盛宴。
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.