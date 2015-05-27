铁娘子排行榜
第1名：德国总理默克尔。 REUTERS/Sebastien Pirlet
第2名：美国前国务卿、民主党总统参选人希拉里·克林顿。 REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
第3名：比尔·盖茨的妻子、盖茨基金会主席梅琳达·盖茨。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
第4名：美国联邦储备理事会主席叶伦。 REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
第5名：通用汽车首席执行官玛丽·博拉。 REUTERS/Carlos Osorio/Pool
第6名：国际货币基金组织总裁克里斯蒂娜·拉加德。 REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
第7名：巴西总统迪尔玛·罗塞夫。REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
第8名：FaceBook首席运营官雪莉·桑德伯格。 REUTERS/Mike Segar
第9名：谷歌广告业务高级副总裁苏珊·沃西基。 REUTERS/Stephen Lam
第10名：美国第一夫人米歇尔·奥巴马。 REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
第11名：韩国总统朴槿惠。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
第12名：美国知名脱口秀主持人奥普拉·温弗瑞。REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
第13名：IBM公司董事长兼首席执行官罗睿兰(Virginia "Ginni" Rometty)。 REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
第14名：惠普总裁兼CEO梅格·惠特曼。 REUTERS/David McNew
第15名：百事公司首席执行官英德拉·努伊( Indra Nooyi)。 REUTERS/Mike Segar
