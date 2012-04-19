版本:
日本孤岛裸体隐士 Naked hermit

2012年4月14日，日本竹富町西表岛西部小岛Sotobanari，现年76岁日本老人木村雅文(Masafumi Nagasaki)为了远离都市喧嚣，在过去20年间独自一人生活在这个偏远孤岛上。 REUTERS/Stringer

木村雅文自20世纪90年代初期来到这个仅有一公里宽、成肾形的小岛，当地渔民很少在这一海域捕鱼。 REUTERS/Stringer

木村雅文在小岛上安家，平时并不穿衣服。 REUTERS/Stringer

木村雅文每周会在固定时间到附近一个小岛上取家人送来的瓶装水和年糕。 REUTERS/Stringer

木村雅文通常用炊具接雨水洗澡，另外还要防范强力台风和蚊虫。 REUTERS/Stringer

木村雅文每天有严格的时间表，早晨起来后会先在海滩上面朝太阳锻炼身体。 REUTERS/Stringer

木村雅文还要在太阳下山前准备好所有食物，以及清洁住所。 REUTERS/Stringer

木村雅文表示，在小岛上不必遵守社会规则，只需按照大自然的规则行事。无法打败自然，因此要完全顺从，这些是他在小岛学到的、并能安然无恙的原因。 REUTERS/Stringer

木村雅文清洗炊具。REUTERS/Stringer

木村雅文在小岛上吃饭。 REUTERS/Stringer

