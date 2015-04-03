2015纽约车展探馆
2015纽约车展于4月1日正式拉开帷幕，不少车企在本次车展上纷纷发布全新车型。(全新一代捷豹XF。) REUTERS/Mike Segar
丰田概念车FT1。 REUTERS/Mike Segar
阿斯顿•马丁Vulcan跑车。 REUTERS/Mike Segar
2015款道奇蝰蛇SRT。 REUTERS/Mike Segar
Scion Slayer TC。REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
2016年捷豹XF。REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
林肯Continental概念车。REUTERS/Mike Segar
新款保时捷Boxster Spyder在纽约车展全球首发，该车是保时捷有史以来最轻最强的Boxster，定位在GTS之上。REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
英菲尼迪QX30概念车。REUTERS/Mike Segar
雷克萨斯正式发布了全新一代RX。新车此次推出了RX 450h(图中)和RX 350 F Sport两个版本。 REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
凯迪拉克全新旗舰车型CT6全球首发。 REUTERS/Mike Segar
本田Civic概念车。REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
2016全新起亚Optima。REUTERS/Mike Segar
Smart首席执行官Annette Winkler介绍Smart ForTwo汽车。REUTERS/Mike Segar
阿尔法·罗密欧跑车。REUTERS/Mike Segar
下一个
儿童模特萌翻T台
中国国际时装周2015/2016秋冬系列上演了一场童装秀，儿童模特萌翻T台。
浪漫樱花季
日本东京樱花全面盛开，民众纷纷外出欣赏樱花美景。
新德里空气质量全球垫底
据世界卫生组织(WHO)数据显示，印度首都新德里成为全球污染最厉害的城市，空气中的细微颗粒污染物PM2.5年均浓度为153。其他印度城市的空气污染也十分严重，在污染排名最前的20个城市中，印度占了13个。
雨中送别李光耀
3月29日，新加坡为“国父”李光耀举行国葬仪式，日本首相安倍晋三、印度总理莫迪等多国政要出席仪式，新加坡各界民众也在雨中送别这位领导人。
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.